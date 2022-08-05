 Economics In Brief: ‘The Great Resignation’ Brings Wage Gains

Download our latest ebook: Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
The Bottom LineThe Bottom Line

Economics In Brief: ‘The Great Resignation’ Brings Wage Gains

Also, there's striking new research on the Indigenous wealth gap.

Aysha Khan   August 5, 2022

(Image by Mohamed Hassan / Pixabay)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Real Wage Gains for Workers Who Switched Jobs

A new report from the Pew Research Center of U.S. workers who switched employers between April 2021 to March 2022 found that 60% of workers who switched jobs saw their real earnings increase, when compared with earnings from the same month one year earlier. On average, they saw their earnings jump by 9.7% from the previous year, after accounting for inflation. For workers who stayed with the same employer, only 47% saw their earnings increase; the typical worker who remained in the same job saw their real wages fall 1.7%.

About 2.5% of U.S. workers switched jobs on average each month from January to March 2022, Pew found, and about 22% say they are very or somewhat likely to look for a new job in the next six months. But U.S. Department of Labor data suggests demand for workers, and workers’ bargaining power, might be cooling, according to CNBC.

Data from Native CDFI Suggests White-to-Native Wealth Ratio of 32-to-1

A new analysis of the net worth of more than 200 Native Americans – clients of a Native community development financial institution in South Dakota – offers a rare window into wealth disparities between America’s white and Indigenous households.

Researchers found that the median net worth of Four Bands Community Fund’s Native clients was roughly $5,524, comprising a “unique mix” of debt and assets. That’s far below the $20,730 median net worth of Black households and drastically less than the $181,440 median net worth of a white households. That makes a white-to-Native net worth ratio of about 32-to-1.

The report notes that these wealth disparities are driven by economic marginalization, lower incomes, fewer employment opportunities, limited access to conventional mortgages and higher interest rates.

But this “financial genocide,” as described by the tribal chairman of the Skull Valley Band of Goshute Indians in Utah, is also intensified by predatory practices. The tribe is now boycotting U.S. Bank, according to Prism, two years after suing the U.S. Bank for allegedly failing to pay the tribe more than $50 million in investment profits. The tribe had sought the private investments in their effort for economic sovereignty, in the face of this ongoing economic marginalization.

The Solution to Poverty is…Having Wealthy Friends?

A new study in Nature analyzing 21 billion Facebook friendships concluded that engagement between the rich and the poor is strongly linked to upward income mobility, much more so than other factors such as school quality, family structure, or a community’s racial composition.

“Growing up in a community connected across class lines improves kids’ outcomes and gives them a better shot at rising out of poverty,” economist Raj Chetty, a lead author on the study, told the New York Times. Children from low-income families who grew up in neighborhoods where 70% of their friends were wealthy later saw incomes that were an average of 20% higher.

The study is an urgent reminder of the need to undo racial and economic segregation, and underscores the role of shared community spaces including parks, libraries and trails in cultivating economic connectedness. It also highlights the importance of community projects that bridge the class divide – such as Chicago’s Folded Map Project, which connected local “map twins,” Chicagoans whose homes were at corresponding addresses on the city’s wealthier north side and its disinvested south side.

The analysis didn’t directly measure what role race plays in these relationships and income mobility, which could be a real confounding variable. But researchers point to data that suggests people living in racially segregated areas see less cross-class connectedness as a possible explanation for their lack of upward mobility. (See a non-technical summary of the research here.)

This article is part of The Bottom Line, a series exploring scalable solutions for problems related to affordability, inclusive economic growth and access to capital. Click here to subscribe to our Bottom Line newsletter. The Bottom Line is made possible with support from Citi.

Can We Depend on You?

Your typical news outlet survives because of paying subscribers. We’re not typical. Next City’s values center marginalized communities, and we’ll never erect financial barriers to the knowledge necessary to make cities more equitable. Instead a small number of our readers makes a monthly or annual donation and ensures free access for thousands of others who are also doing the work of liberating cities.

To be sustainable, though, we must reach at least 880 sustaining members by October 1. Will you make a recurring gift today?

Yes! I want to join.

Aysha Khan is senior editor at Next City.

Follow Aysha .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: indigenous peopleinflationwage gap

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Melissa Simpson, Audience Engagement Editor at Next City

For me the most inspiring stories that Next City publishes are the ones where we highlight regular citizens stepping up and making a positive impact in their cities. Here’s a collection those stories.

The First ‘Menstrual Hub’ in the Country Is Open in Philadelphia

Why More Public Libraries Are Doubling As Food Distribution Hubs

How Midwives and Doulas Are Working to End Birth Disparities

Reviving the Cherokee Language Is a Full-Time Job – Literally

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2022 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 643 other sustainers such as:

  • Laura at $60/Year
  • Anonymous in Belville, NC at $5/Month
  • Anonymous in Washington, DC at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $10 or $5/Month

    Next City notebook

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    The 21 Best Solutions of 2021 special edition magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind