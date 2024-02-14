Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Transportation
  4. What’s the Best Price for City Parking?

What’s the Best Price for City Parking?

A recent CityBeautiful video explores the right price to charge for urban parking – and how variable parking fees get results.

 

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

It’s a simple story of supply and demand. “There are a lot of cars, but the dense central city doesn’t have a lot of parking spaces to accomodate all those cars,” explains Dave Amos, Cal Poly city planning professor and Next City Vanguard alum, in a recent video on his YouTube channel City Beautiful.

That’s why urban parking prices in privately-owned garages and lots are sky-high. But that equilibrium breaks down for on-street parking, which is typically owned and managed by cities themselves. Despite competing uses for these spaces – outdoor dining, bioswales, bike lanes, loading zones, widened sidewalks and so on – local governments rarely raise their parking prices to market rates, or rates that acknowledge the nominal and real costs of parking. North American cities and local businesses often prioritize having low on-street parking prices to attract customers – and compete with suburban retailers and chains that offer massive lots with free parking.

Strategic parking prices can help address a host of urban issues, including traffic, economic development, heat islands, pollution and emissions. So how can you price on-street parking effectively to help solve these problems?

“A large amount of traffic in central cities comes from people circling the block and circling the block, looking for an empty parking space,” he says. He cites a 2007 study of New York City Streets, which found that 45% of traffic was drivers cruising as they sought a place to park; a 2005 study of Los Angeles, which found that number was 68%; and a 2011 study in Barcelona, which found the number to be 18%.

How could a planner set a price that reduced cruising? “The tricky thing about setting a parking price that ensures that there’s always one free space is that demand changes throughout the day,” he says. “Ideally parking prices would change as demand changes to optimize parking usage.” Amos points to a pilot program in San Franciso for variable parking pricing, which installed sensors at every meter and adjusted parking prices over time to ensure a 60 to 80% occupancy rate. By raising prices at peak periods, they achieved their occupancy goals and cut cruising rates in half, offering a promising model for other cities to follow.

“Variable parking pricing like this are a poor man’s congestion pricing,” he says. While governments can charge drivers to enter their city centers to reduce the number of cars there, as cities including London and San Diego have done (and New York City is deploying in Manhattan), making parking expensive can produce similar results.

Follow CityBeautiful on YouTube and subscribe on Patreon to support the channel.

You Might Also Like Our Transportation Email Digest

Once a month, we’ll send you the best of Next City’s reporting on trains, buses, bikes and every other way to get around town. Get reports from Next City correspondents on the latest developments in public transportation, carsharing, bike infrastructure, and more. Subscribe now to never miss a story!

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Aysha Khan is the managing editor at Next City.

Follow Aysha .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: parking

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

What Comes Next After Abolishing Parking Mandates?

City Planners Are Questioning The Point Of Parking Garages

An NYPD car parked outside the police station

New Yorkers Need Land. The NYPD Is Sitting On Nearly 150 Lots.

How Our Obsession With Parking Fuels the Climate Crisis

An intersection in downtown Miami with parking dividing directions of traffic

How Much of Your City Is Parking Lots?

This City Removed Its Parking Mandates by Changing One Word

Aerial view of Minneapolis: highway, buildings and skyscrapers can be seen

Ending Minimum Parking Requirements Was a Policy Win for the Twin Cities

church in maryland

A Virginia Church Plans to Convert Parking into Housing

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • BlueHub Capital
  • Opportunity Finance Network
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • SPUR
  • Center for Community Progress
  • Pratt Institute Libraries

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2024 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities
  • Anonymous at $50/Year
  • Michelle at $5/Month
  • Anonymous at $60/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year magazine