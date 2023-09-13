This City Removed Its Parking Mandates By Changing One Word

“From a development perspective it was important to not have that parking requirement,” said Brewer. “We’ve essentially provided parking with a little bit of available land next to us: catty-corner from us, there’s a city parking lot that was underutilized most hours of the day, and there is an abundance of street parking.”

Because the parking laws are now recommended instead of required, developers hold a bigger responsibility of tuning in to city needs and proposing an appropriate amount of parking for their business.

“Where the recommended ordinance really comes into a positive effect is when there’s a larger collection of users that can use a shared parking field,” said local architect Rick McKinney. “That’s when the developer needs to really think how can the parking be reduced but still be satisfied. And I think that’s a benefit to everybody.”

The inspiration for removing parking requirements, and creating a better Norman, started many years ago. There wasn’t just one “ah-ha” moment, but a collection of many insights. One such insight came from when Peacock, Brewer, and a few others traveled through a program (Urban Land Institute) focused on learning from other cities. The group traveled to Fayetteville, which was the only nearby city to have removed parking minimums and was embracing a new bike culture.

“We thought, why can’t Oklahoma do it? Why can’t Norman do it? And so [Fayetteville] was the evidence that we just need to shift our priorities from moving cars to moving people,” said Peacock. “And it’s really as simple as that, you know, it’s not necessarily anti-car [and no parking]. It’s just, why should the car be the only option?”

Brewer, who also works as a Small Business Administration (SBA) lender, says even though parking as a recommendation hasn’t been enacted that long, it has peaked a new wave of interest. “I’ve talked to several different business owners who are looking at this from a financing side and it’s really made them think, ‘What does my business need?’”

“Parking should be a function of the market, not a function of the building code,” said Peacock. “And so a developer should be able to say how much parking he needs for his development. If he wants to put in less, that’s on him whether his development fails or not. People don’t need city codes to tell them how much more parking they need.”