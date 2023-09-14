Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Culture
  4. Waste Mismanagement Puts Low-Income Communities’ Health At Risk

Waste Mismanagement Puts Low-Income Communities’ Health At Risk

Op-ed: The trash that litters our city streets that wrecks the well-being of hundreds and thousands of low-income communities.

  Op-Ed    

trash littering the street

(Photo by Jon Tyson / Unsplash)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Walking down the streets of Taipei, you might not know that the country was once known as Garbage Island. About 30 years ago, 30% of Taiwan’s trash was left to litter the streets or burned away, incensing 10 local women to the point of action.

Today, a garbage truck circles Taipei’s neighborhoods twice a day playing light classical music, providing a regular, conspicuous stimulus for people to get rid of smelly refuse sitting by their door. By 2015, litter was so sparse in Tai-Pei that former Mayor Ko Wen-je, slashed the number of bins on streets from 3,100 to 1,800 to save the city money.

Now, as the rest of the world’s trash piles up, “Garbage Island” has become a global leader in waste management. Still, “for a policy like this to work,” noted Lai Ying-ying, then head of the Taiwan Environmental Protection Administration’s waste management department to Scientific American in 2019, “you have to make each one responsible. You need waste disposal to sit firmly in the public consciousness.”

For some communities, however, their consciousness is the bin in which our waste is disposed.

In the U.S., for majority-minority communities in metropolitan areas, “illegal dumping is a product of long-term disinvestment in Black neighborhoods,” writes Philadelphia journalist Charles Ellison. The bulk of trash in some area codes comes not from the community members themselves but from external entities looking to offload their garbage cheaply. In 2016, a team of researchers led by Paul Mohai and Robin Saha of the University of Michigan and University of Montana found “a consistent pattern over a 30-year period of placing hazardous waste facilities in neighborhoods where poor people and people of color live.”

“Minorities and low-income communities are seen as the path of least resistance because they have fewer resources and political clout to oppose the sting of unwanted facilities” or acts of illegal dumping,” they concluded.

Researchers studying the impact of the presence of trash on children showed that, over time, piling trash has negative impacts on the mental well-being of communities. So too do the abandoned buildings, which rot because of long-term economic and political disinvestment. The presence of boarded-up properties, overgrown vegetation and trash have been linked to increased depression, stress and instances of self-harm. For people living in them, dilapidating structures with mold, lead and asbestos can increase one’s risk for asthma, cardiovascular disease, and learning disabilities. Around abandoned buildings, occurrences of violence and drug-use have been shown to increase.

Without the proper political or medical infrastructure in place to protect themselves, citizens living with the mental health consequences of living in these environments struggle to act, let alone work to overcome these hurdles. As a result, they may end up contributing to the pollution themselves.

Some respond by suggesting increased surveillance and police presence to protect those communities and catch perpetrators. New York State pushed forward a new bill that proposes to use funds to install surveillance cameras on street sweepers, effectively transforming them into patrol vehicles. At best, police (and sanitation) patrols are a temporary stop gap to a long-term issue, though for New York City both litter and crime have both increased since surveillance technologies were implemented two years ago. At worst, through stop-and-frisk policy, it perpetuates the system of racialized abuse that made these communities a magnet for trash in the first place.

Such a knee-jerk reaction often ostracizes the very people who pick up our trash. In 2022, when inflation made the U.K. unlivable for low-income earners, trash men protested and refused to pick up refuse from Glasgow to Aberdeen to Edinburgh. Their absence made it clear: We need more investment in our waste management systems, not less.

Earlier this year, Taipei considered restoring the number of trash and recycling bins along city streets after most residents made it clear that they needed more help from the city to carry out their civic duty. Even with cost cutting as a goal, this can still occur affordably. In Philadelphia, for example, less than 10% of the city’s Street Department 2021 budget is reportedly all that would be needed to employ workers $25 an hour to clean trash on every street.

But low-income communities rarely receive help from their cities. Historically these communities instead experience what African American studies professor Amanda Boston dubs “racialized neglect”: community health declines, property values nose-dive and, ultimately, they become gentrified. The poorest community members are priced out by the sky-high cost-of-living, forced to go elsewhere, again amid litter.

The pressure of so many stressors creates a great burden for these communities to carry, leading to disproportionately high instances of mental health illness in low-income `1“1 communities. Outpatient facilities – clinics – have been dubbed the “backbone” of mental health care services in low-income communities. Still, less than 20% of low-income communities have access to resources to take care of their mental health.

Expanding these mental health services is a bandage solution that fails to correct the root issue. But it could still have transformative consequences: Recall that because of only 10 women, Taiwan’s legacy as Garbage Island, today, is a distant, almost mythological, memory. Given the idiosyncratic interplay of these stressors at a local level, cities need to lead in directing the appropriate expansion of mental health infrastructure to low-income communities.

Cities must also invest in consistent waste management for all area codes. Combined with expanded mental health care infrastructure, greater investment in waste management will improve the well-being of all those suffering and empower them to move away from the U.S.’s trashy relationship with low-income and minority communities.

We’re Not Like Other Media

Your typical news outlet survives because of paying subscribers. We’re not typical. Next City is a nonprofit, and our values center marginalized communities, so we’ll never erect financial barriers to the knowledge necessary to make cities more equitable. Instead, a small number of our readers make a monthly or annual donation — ensuring free access for thousands of others who are also doing the work of liberating cities. Your donations make our work possible. Will you donate and become a member of this exciting movement?

I Want To Help
Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Harrison Watson is a Ph.D. student in Ecology at Princeton University. He is also a Public Voices Fellow of the Op-Ed Project and Yale Program for Climate Change Communication and a Conservation and Justice Fellow with the American Bird Conservancy. 

Tags: trashpublic healthwaste management

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

Creating Green Spaces Amid Kenya’s Largest Dumpsite

Incineration Won’t Solve A City’s Waste Problem

White box filled with fruits and vegetables

The Food Rescue Project Fighting Hunger And Food Waste In El Paso

A Unique Bioenergy Project Fueled By Food Waste Powers Community Connections

Saving Food Waste From The Landfill, One WhatsApp Message At A Time

Ladys getting vaccinated

Three Years Ago, El Paso Showed How To Vaccinate A City From Across The Border

Doulas Are Frontline Climate Workers

How Cleveland’s Circular Economy Programs Help Reduce Waste And Build Jobs

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • SPUR
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Mission Driven Finance
  • Center for Community Progress
  • City of Aurora, IL

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 984 other sustainers such as:

  • NORMA at $5/Month
  • Casey at $5/Month
  • Sharon at $5/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $60 or

    Just Action by Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind