Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
The Weekly WrapThe Weekly Wrap
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Housing
  4. The Weekly Wrap: A California City Was Sued For Not Zoning For Affordable Housing

The Weekly Wrap: A California City Was Sued For Not Zoning For Affordable Housing

Also: Climate scientists issued a new report on planetary vital signs.

 

View of buildings and body of water in Coronado Beach, San Diego County, California

Coronado is a wealthy island city in San Diego County. (Photo by Alejandro Luengo / Unsplash)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Welcome back to The Weekly Wrap! Last week, we announced our 20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year Festival, taking place November 6-9, 2023, and our $50 event bundle, which registers you to all the events at once.

But if you want to sign up for the individual events, you can do that too! Just head to our event page to find the specific one you’re looking for — whether it’s our Pecha Kucha-style webinar about local and federal reperations, the discussion about making community development more equitable, or any of the other events we’ll be hosting that week.

We hope to see you there! Now onto this week’s briefs…

Scientists Warn About Key Climate Thresholds Passed This Year

A report released by the journal Bioscience found that 20 of 35 planetary vital signs used to track climate change have crossed key thresholds. Among those thresholds, “2023 has already seen 38 days with global average temperatures above 1.5 degrees Celcuis by 12 September — more than any other year — and the total may continue to rise,” according to the report. The other thresholds, “include things like ice sheet melt, greenhouse gas emissions, meat production, tree cover loss, and billion-dollar flood events, highlight the interconnectedness of the climate crisis,” according to Earther.

The changes are driven by human behavior pushing carbon into the atmosphere as well as regulatory changes, like “mandating the use of low-sulfur fuels in ocean shipping.” William Ripple, one of the study’s authors, told Earther, “I’m shocked at the frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters this year. It seems like they’re happening most every day in the summer in the Northern Hemisphere.”

Report: 24% Fewer People Face Felony Disenfranchisement Since 2016

A new report from The Sentencing Project found that the number of people deprived of voting rights due to incarceration has decreased by 24% since 2016, when it reached its peak. This is because the overall prison and jail population dropped and policy reforms that have been put in place on the local level, including the expansion of rights to people on probation and parole in 12 states. Overall, 2 million people have regained the right to vote since 1997, according to the report.

California AG Successfully Sues Coronado for Flouting Affordable Development

The wealthy town of Coronado reached a legal agreement after being sued by the state attorney general, agreeing to follow a state law that requires cities to zone for their fair share of housing on their land, the Los Angeles Times reports. According to the Times, the city will permit construction of more than 900 homes, 70% of which will be priced for low- and moderate- income families. A decades-old state law in California requires that cities zone for housing based on a region by region calculation, takinginto account population growth and local incomes. But many cities flout or ignore the law, which doesn’t require that the cities fund or build the housing. The lawsuit from state attorney general Rob Bonta’s office reflects the urgency of the housing crisis and the degree to which wealthy Coronado was flouting the law. The city’s median home value is more than $2.4 million, according to the LA Times.

New York City’s Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Law Just Expired

Streetsblog reports that a 2020 law that gives judges discretion to force drivers with 15 or more speeding tickets to take a driving course is elapsing soon, and there is no plan to extend or replace the law from the city council or Mayor Eric Adams’ administration. The bill’s original language would have required that anyone who received five tickets for speeding or running a red light over a 12-month period have their car impounded, but the penalty was later softened. Only 885 people were required to take the driving class between October 2020 and March 2023, but Streetsblog reports that “tens of thousands” of people got 15 or more tickets in that time.

Houston Transfers Toxic Incinerator Site To Land Bank

Houston’s city council voted last week to transfer 4.56 acres of contaminated land in the city’s second ward to Houston Land Bank, ABC reports. The former Velasco incinerator site was active from the 1920s to the 1960s, and the soil underneath still contains arsenic, lead, mercury and other chemicals. The land bank hopes to eventually transform the site to a park after community outreach. The land is not structurally sound enough to house buildings, according to ABC.

Curated by Deonna Anderson

MORE NEWS

  • How community fridges are used to fight hunger and serve as a climate solutions. Grist

  • The luxury real estate community filed a lawsuit to challenge the “mansion tax” in Los Angeles but a judge dismissed the case and upheld Measure ULA, which was approved by voters last November. Los Angeles Times

  • In a 12-month guaranteed income program, Denver gave $1,000 per month to people experiencing homelessness. Here’s how it had an impact on their lives. My Modern Met

RESOURCES

  • Partners for Sacred Places and the Greater Philadelphia Preservation Alliance launched the Philadelphia Fund for Black Sacred Places this week. The three-year project will expand equitable access to quality public spaces in Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and support Black congregations’ efforts to maintain their properties, cultural centers, and neighborhood landmarks for future generations. They’re accepting grant applications between November 1, 2023 and January 31, 2024. Learn more here.

OPPORTUNITIES

  • Common Future is accepting applications for its three-month accelerator program, aimed at BIPOC women- and non-binary-led organizations that are actively working to dismantle economic inequality by giving power back to communities left out of prosperity. Cohorts receive $50,000 in unrestricted grants, a curated curriculum, personal coaching, mentorship, and connection to a peer-to-peer community. Applications are due by November 3. Learn more and apply here.

  • The National Black Food and Justice Alliance is accepting applications for its Mutual Aid, Resource, & Capacity Fund, which aims to suuport Black-centered farm and food organizations. Learn more here and access the application here.

EVENTS

  • Liberation Ventures and members of the Reparations Narrative Lab’s inaugural cohort will be hosting a conversation that will dive into what it takes to build narrative power for the Black reparations movement. Register at this link.

  • The Beeck Center for Social Impact + Innovation at Georgetown University and the Centre for Public Impact will host the third annual The Opportunity Project For Cities Demo Day. November 2 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Learn more and register at this link.

This article is part of The Weekly Wrap, a newsletter rounding up stories that explain the problems oppressing people in cities and elevate the solutions bringing us closer to economic, environmental and social justice.

You Might Also Like The Backyard Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s housing correspondent, Roshan Abraham, emailed directly to you. Abraham will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest in community land trusts, public housing, zoning reform, historic preservation, fair housing policies, energy-efficient design, the intersection of healthcare and housing, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Roshan Abraham is Next City's housing correspondent and a former Equitable Cities fellow. He is based in Queens. Follow him on Twitter at @roshantone.

Tags: new york cityaffordable housingclimate changecaliforniahoustonland banksvoting rights

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Pardise Amirshahi, Integrated Sales and Marketing Account Executive

I love reading our uplifting articles about mutually beneficial projects in cities where artists are elevated.

ARC Chicago founders

Co-Operative Platform Ownership Is Keeping Artists in Business

Carolyn Lewenberg artist-in-residence in metro Boston's regional planning agency

Metro Boston to Get More Creative with City Planning

Fund Housing for the Homeless

German Artists Are Selling Their Work to Fund Housing for the Homeless

3 Cities Make Affordable Housing Plays to Hold on to Artists

MJ Freed Performing Arts Theater

Chester Artists Revitalizing Corridor on Their Own Terms

Margaret Yuen leads the Red Silk Dancers

In New York, Chinatown’s Cultural Power Steps Out of the Basements and Into the Mainstream

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • City of Aurora, IL
  • Center for Community Progress
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Mission Driven Finance
  • SPUR

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 1002 other sustainers such as:

  • Leilah at $120/Year
  • Anonymous at $5.00/Month
  • John at $120/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $60 or

    Just Action by Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind