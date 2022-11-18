 Economics In Brief: NYC Taxi Drivers To See Wages Increase

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

Cities need you. Support Next City and have your gift matched.Donate

$12,164 $50,000 goal

Economics In Brief: NYC Taxi Drivers To See Wages Increase

Plus, the year’s biggest strike is unfolding in California.

Aysha Khan   November 18, 2022

(Photo by churl / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

NYC Yellow Taxi Drivers Set To See First Raise In A Decade

New York City’s taxi drivers will see their wages jump for the first time in 10 years, Gothamist reports, as the Taxi and Limousine Commission approves an increase in base fare from $2.50 to $3.00. The new fares are set to take effect by the end of 2022.

The fare hike will raise the average cost of a ride by about 23% while increasing driver pay by about 33%, according to the commission. Per mile and per minute rates will also increase for app-based vehicles, Gothamist notes: Uber and Lyft drivers will see their per minute rate increase by 7.8%, the first increase in this rate since 2019.

2022’s Largest Strike: California Academic Workers Seek Fair Compensation

Tens of thousands of academic workers – grad students, tutors, teaching assistants and more – are striking across the University of California system to call for increased wages, job security, childcare reimbursements and transportation benefits, among other demands. The L.A. Times reports the work stoppage, which involves an estimated 48,000 workers over 10 campuses, could be the biggest strike of academic workers in America’s history.

In other labor news: Philadelphia Museum of Art workers successfully negotiated a new contract promising better compensation after a 19-day strike, and ahead of the holidays, Starbucks workers have gone on strike at more than 100 stores across the U.S. “A lot of people don’t really notice…the humans behind this assembly,” one barista told the AP.

Arizona Wins In-State Tuition For Undocumented Students

By less than 60,000 votes, Arizona voters voted to allow undocumented students access to reduced in-state tuition rates as well as state-funded financial aid.

The passage of Prop. 308 means Arizona will now join 19 other states that allow undocumented students to access cheaper in-state tuition rates, eight of which also allow them to receive state financial aid. It’s a major move for Arizona, which, as CNN reports, was formerly one of three states that chose to specifically block undocumented students from in-state tuition.

You Might Also Like The Bottom Line Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s senior economics correspondent, Oscar Perry Abello, emailed directly to you. Abello will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest solutions for leveling the playing field in cities. The Bottom Line covers financial topics including cooperatives, CDFIs, procurement, workforce development, economic development, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Aysha Khan is senior editor at Next City.

Follow Aysha .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: new york citycaliforniataxislaborundocumented immigrants

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Pardise Amirshahi, Integrated Sales and Marketing Account Executive

I love reading our uplifting articles about mutually beneficial projects in cities where artists are elevated.

Co-Operative Platform Ownership Is Keeping Artists in Business

Metro Boston to Get More Creative with City Planning

German Artists Are Selling Their Work to Fund Housing for the Homeless

3 Cities Make Affordable Housing Plays to Hold on to Artists

Chester Artists Revitalizing Corridor on Their Own Terms

In New York, Chinatown’s Cultural Power Steps Out of the Basements and Into the Mainstream

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2022 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 827 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous in Central Point, OR at $120/Year
  • Anonymous at $60/Year
  • Sam at $20/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    The 21 Best Solutions of 2021 special edition magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind