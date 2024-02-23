Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
The Weekly WrapThe Weekly Wrap
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Transportation
  4. The Weekly Wrap: A Controversial Plan To Cap a Buffalo Freeway Draws Opposition

The Weekly Wrap: A Controversial Plan To Cap a Buffalo Freeway Draws Opposition

Also: Long Island gets closer to a public utility takeover.

 

A northbound NFTA Metro Bus on route #18 plies its prescribed route along Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, New York, which here takes it across the overpass bridge spanning the Kensington Expressway, with the downtown skyline as an impressive backdrop.

(Photo by Carrotflower Productions International / CC BY-SA 2.0)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Welcome to The Weekly Wrap, our Friday round-up of stories that explain the problems oppressing people in cities and elevate the solutions bringing us closer to economic, environmental and social justice.

India Walton Among Those Opposed to Buffalo Freeway Cap

A plan to cap the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo and transform it into greenspace has led to a rift among community members, all of whom dislike the expressway but disagree over the plan’s scope, Bloomberg Citylab reports. Former Democratic party mayoral nominee India Walton is among those opposed to the city’s plan because it doesn’t remove traffic but submerges it, creating a new tunnel overlaid with greenspace. A city study said this plan would generate more air pollution than the current freeway. The federal government made $1 billion available to cities across the country to cap highways and freeways that divided neighborhoods in the 1950s and 1960s, when highway projects destroyed many low-income and frequently Black and Latino neighborhoods across the country.

Public Takeover of Long Island’s Utility Passes Key Hurdle

In January, Long Island legislators proposed a public takeover of Nassau and Suffolk county’s utility system in response to power failures during 2020’s tropical storm Isais. According to New York Focus, the legislation has lukewarm approval from the union representing workers at the power company. The union said that it “endorses the bill’s protections for its workers, is receptive to its advantages, and believes it is ‘unlikely to adversely affect our members.’” But the union also said it prefers the public-private model, according to the publication. Nassau and Suffolk receive power from the public Long Island Power Authority which outsources management to the privately-owned Public Service Enterprise Group. A commission found that eliminating the private middleman would save $500 million over a decade. A public takeover of the utility would mark the first public takeover of a utility in decades, according to New York Focus.

Faith Institutions Getting Affordable Housing Development Training

Smart Cities Dive reports on the Faith-Based Development Initiative within nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners, which helps connect unused land from faith-based institutions to developers of affordable housing. The initiative provides 20 hours of training to cohorts of faith leaders to learn about development. A Terner Center for Housing report found there are 47,000 acres of developable land owned by faith centers in California alone.

Chicago Sues 5 Large Fossil Fuel Companies

The city of Chicago is suing five oil companies — Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, BP and Shell — accusing them of lying about their products and discrediting science as they contribute to catastrophic climate change, the Chicago Tribune reports. According to the publication, the city is hoping to recoup the money it is spending to adapt to climate change, including $188 million spent on projects in low-income neighborhoods. The city’s lawsuit also accuses the American Petroleum Institute of promoting disinformation on climate change.

Largest Single Day Union Drive at Starbucks Stores

On Tuesday, employees at 21 Starbucks stores launched the largest single-day unionization drive in the company’s history, according to In These Times. The workers sent a letter to CEO Laxman Narasimhan, noting that employees at the stores are “united through our shared experiences and in our demand for higher wages, fair and consistent scheduling, improved benefits, and a safe and dignified workplace.” Starbucks Workers United has won over 80% of the 396 union elections at Starbucks stores, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

Curated by Deonna Anderson

MORE NEWS

  • Over the last year and then some, U.S. media outlets have laid off a lot of journalists or closed shop altogether. “In 2023, local newspaper closures shot up to a dismal 2.5 per week.” Here are some ideas for how to save the industry. Jacobin

  • The Supreme Court tossed several more challenges to New York’s rent stabilization law. A separate bid to undo rent stabilization in New York was rejected in October. City Limits

  • Here’s how some cities and states are addressing food apartheid. Citylab

  • Detroit has spent $169.3 million of its allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds. A local publication breaks down where the money has gone. Detroit News (Side note: Next City is working on a webinar about ARPA funding. What do you want to know about these dollars and future federal funding? Let us know by email: wrapped@nextcity.org)

RESOURCES & OPPORTUNITIES

  • Black Women for Wellness is hiring a Los Angeles-based Environmental Justice Fellow to help early-career practitioners “kickstart their careers by learning community-centered approaches to solving social problems, providing a stepping stone for potential employment at BWW or allied organizations.” Learn more here.

  • The Lincoln Institute and the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy are offering an online course on the fundamentals of municipal finance. The course is geared toward urban planners in the public and private sectors and individuals in the economic, community, and land development industries. Learn more here.

EVENTS

  • Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. Eastern: Next City is hosting a webinar with a handful of Chinatown Community Land Trusts in North America. You’ll learn more about their vibrant histories and promising futures. Click here to register!

  • Check out other events from Next City partner organizations here!

This article is part of The Weekly Wrap, a newsletter rounding up stories that explain the problems oppressing people in cities and elevate the solutions bringing us closer to economic, environmental and social justice. Click here to subscribe to The Weekly Wrap newsletter.

A Letter From Our Executive Director

Imagine a world where every voice is heard and where every community thrives. This world isn’t just a dream; it’s a possibility, a reality that you, as an integral part of Next City’s network of city-builders, help to create.

But, let’s face it—the journey isn’t easy. You know too well the adversaries we face together: entrenched bureaucracies, outdated systems, and societal structures designed to divide and diminish. These challenges are real, and they can sometimes make you feel isolated in your pursuit of a better world. Yet, you persist, fueled by the belief that change is not just possible but is happening right now.

That’s where Next City steps in. We are your ally. Our stories aren’t just stories—they are affirmations that change is underway. Our articles, webinars, podcast episodes and ebooks provide you with inspiration, but also with the insights and information necessary to fuel change that brings about more equitable and inclusive communities.

And now, more than ever, we need your support. The status quo ought no longer be acceptable. Next City has continuously published for 20 years, and for even longer, our leaders have said we must be impatient for change. Today, in everything from our politics to our climate, I believe we are at a pivotal moment when action in cities cannot be desired but required.

As a Next City reader, you are already taking responsibility. You recognize that the systems you are part of matter, and you are committed to making a difference. There are 45,000 of you subscribed to Next City’s newsletters, 175,000 following us on social media, and over 1 million people visit nextcity.org each year. Each has a different capacity to give, but every donation, no matter the size, makes a significant impact.

By donating to Next City, you are not only supporting our mission but also breaking down barriers and challenging norms. Your contribution is a powerful tool that enables our journalists to continue unearthing and sharing the stories that catalyze change and remind us all of what’s possible when we come together.

So, we invite you to take this step with us. Use the button below to make a contribution to Next City today, and be part of a collective effort to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future for all. Your donation today is more than just a gift—it’s a commitment to a future we all believe in.

With gratitude,
Lucas Grindley
Executive Director, Next City

Donate
Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Roshan Abraham is Next City's housing correspondent and a former Equitable Cities fellow. He is based in Queens. Follow him on Twitter at @roshantone.

Tags: chicagounionsutilitiesdevelopmentbuffalofaith

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

The backs of three people; the person on the left holds up a Palestinian flag.

The Weekly Wrap: Nation’s Largest Union Calls for a Ceasefire

Economics in Brief: Yes Votes for Public Bank in Philly, REI Workers’ Union in NYC

Can Art Bring Justice to Black Homeowners?

This Baltimore Developer Is Breaking Down Barriers to Rebuild Communities

Economics in Brief: California Will Give Reparations to Descendants of Slaves

Economics in Brief: Starbucks Union Wave Continues

How Chicago Is Helping Residents Coexist With Urban Wildlife

A Safe House in Chicago Provides More Than Shelter

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • City of Aurora, IL
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • SPUR
  • Pratt Institute Libraries
  • Center for Community Progress
  • BlueHub Capital

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2024 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities
  • Gavri in Plantation, FL at $10/Year
  • TL in Victoria, BC at $5/Month
  • Anonymous at $60/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year magazine

has donated ! Thank you 🎉
Donate ×