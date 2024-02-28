Our Vanguard leadership conference explores Lexington this fall. Now Accepting Applications

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Housing
  4. The Perfect Height for Urban Buildings

The Perfect Height for Urban Buildings

YouTubers Oh the Urbanity! break down the common urbanist belief that buildings should be no more than five stories high.

 

(Photo by Clay LeConey / Unsplash)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

“This is the urbanist myth that just won’t die,” Jasmine and Patrick of the YouTube channel Oh the Urbanity! proclaim.

This video dissects the commonly-held notion that the ideal building height is about five stories maximum. It’s Inspired largely by Danish designer and architect Jan Gehl’s landmark text Cities for People, in which he argues that taller buildings are out of scale with the human experience, writing “The natural starting point for the work of designing cities for people is human mobility and the human senses.” Human interaction, Gehl suggests, is only possible below 25 meters; too far above that, he says, and the contact interface changes to “views, clouds and airplanes.”

But this universal “optimal” or “ideal” building height isn’t based on any objective measure of what urban planners should be aiming for, Jasmine and Patrick rebut: “Our starting point for density is that buildings should be as tall as they need to be in order to provide abundant housing in places that people want to live.”

Now living in Vancouver, I’ve become very fond of its iconic point-and-podium towers as a perfect compromise. The streets here are filled with high-rise buildings – like, 20- to 60-stories tall – that are stepped back from the street and placed atop short “podiums” – roughly two to six stories high, typically comprising townhomes, retail and retaurants – that facing the street. The low-rise podiums extends all the way to the street, anchoring the buildings and create lively walkable neighborhoods that feel human-scale. The slimmer high-rise towers provide density that goes a long way toward meeting housing needs.

Watch the full video to hear Jasmine and Patrick’s full analysis, and be sure to check out Oh the Urbanity’s YouTube channel and Patreon.

A Letter From Our Executive Director

Imagine a world where every voice is heard and where every community thrives. This world isn’t just a dream; it’s a possibility, a reality that you, as an integral part of Next City’s network of city-builders, help to create.

But, let’s face it—the journey isn’t easy. You know too well the adversaries we face together: entrenched bureaucracies, outdated systems, and societal structures designed to divide and diminish. These challenges are real, and they can sometimes make you feel isolated in your pursuit of a better world. Yet, you persist, fueled by the belief that change is not just possible but is happening right now.

That’s where Next City steps in. We are your ally. Our stories aren’t just stories—they are affirmations that change is underway. Our articles, webinars, podcast episodes and ebooks provide you with inspiration, but also with the insights and information necessary to fuel change that brings about more equitable and inclusive communities.

And now, more than ever, we need your support. The status quo ought no longer be acceptable. Next City has continuously published for 20 years, and for even longer, our leaders have said we must be impatient for change. Today, in everything from our politics to our climate, I believe we are at a pivotal moment when action in cities cannot be desired but required.

As a Next City reader, you are already taking responsibility. You recognize that the systems you are part of matter, and you are committed to making a difference. There are 45,000 of you subscribed to Next City’s newsletters, 175,000 following us on social media, and over 1 million people visit nextcity.org each year. Each has a different capacity to give, but every donation, no matter the size, makes a significant impact.

By donating to Next City, you are not only supporting our mission but also breaking down barriers and challenging norms. Your contribution is a powerful tool that enables our journalists to continue unearthing and sharing the stories that catalyze change and remind us all of what’s possible when we come together.

So, we invite you to take this step with us. Use the button below to make a contribution to Next City today, and be part of a collective effort to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future for all. Your donation today is more than just a gift—it’s a commitment to a future we all believe in.

With gratitude,
Lucas Grindley
Executive Director, Next City

Donate
Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Aysha Khan is the managing editor at Next City.

Follow Aysha .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: inclusionary zoning

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

Cooperatively Owned Builder Sees Affordable Housing, Climate Action in ‘Granny Flats’

Housing in Brief: A City in Kansas Just Outlawed Having Too Many Roommates

A ‘Warehouse’ by Any Other Name

New Digital Atlas Hopes to Demystify Urban Zoning

Apartheid by Another Name: How Zoning Regulations Perpetuate Segregation

San Diego Residents Fight To Ban Industrial Pollution In Their Neighborhoods

Cities Are Bringing A Racial Equity Lens To Zoning And Planning Processes

Housing In Brief: L.A.’s New Mayor Declares Homelessness A State Of Emergency

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Center for Community Progress
  • Pratt Institute Libraries
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Opportunity Finance Network
  • BlueHub Capital
  • SPUR

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2024 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities
  • Linda at $25/Year
  • Adrian at $18.00/Month
  • JACKY at $18.00/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year magazine

has donated ! Thank you 🎉
Donate ×