The Communities Trying to Take Over Their Local Electric Utility

Activists say public power would lower bills and expand clean energy. But they face tough opposition from investor-owned utilities.

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

This story was originally published by Grist.

Climate activists have set their sights on a new target in the fight to slow global warming: utilities.

Around a dozen communities across the country have launched campaigns to get rid of their investor-owned electric utilities — the for-profit companies that distribute electricity to three-quarters of U.S. households — and replace them with publicly owned ones. Calling their goal “public power,” advocates argue that existing utilities have saddled customers with high rates and frequent outages, while lobbying to delay rooftop solar and other climate policies. Advocates say local ownership of the power grid would lead to lower electric bills, a quicker transition to renewables, and greater accountability to customers.

In November, the movement for public power faced its biggest test yet in Maine. Residents voted on a referendum that would have replaced Maine’s two investor-owned utilities with a statewide public power company. Faced with an existential threat, the legacy utilities launched a $39 million advertising campaign to counter the initiative. The measure ultimately failed, with roughly 70 percent of voters opposed.

Yet despite the defeat in Maine, public power supporters in California, New York, and Michigan told Grist that they’re just getting started. Their campaigns are at different stages — some of them are working to get a measure like Maine’s on the ballot, while others are just trying to convince local officials to study the feasibility of public power. Most of them face opposition from legacy power utilities. But all of them are optimistic about the long-term prospects of publicly owned utilities.

“Public power is a necessarily ambitious and visionary effort,” said Mohini Sharma, organizing director of Metro Justice, a grassroots organization advocating for public power in Rochester, New York. “And when you’re going up against multibillion-dollar corporations, there are going to be some losses along the way.”