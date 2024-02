The Communities Trying to Take Over Their Local Electric Utility

A recent report by the California Public Advocate’s Office found that SDG&E’s rates have more than doubled over the last 10 years, and San Diego experiences some of the highest electricity prices per kilowatt-hour in the country. Last May, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that more than a quarter of all SDG&E customers were behind on their bills.

Power San Diego argues that a new municipal utility would lower electricity rates by as much as 20 percent in the short term by operating as a nonprofit and taking advantage of lower-interest financing. A recent study commissioned by the city found that if San Diego is able to purchase SDG&E’s grid for $2 billion, on the low end of price estimates, ratepayers could save up to 14 percent each year with a municipal utility within the first decade. If the price ends up on the higher end at $6 billion, residents could see higher costs in the short term but long-term savings after 20 years, the report said.

The campaign says a municipal utility would greatly expand local battery storage and rooftop solar, prioritizing local energy generation over expensive investments in transmission lines, which move electricity from far-away solar, wind, and hydropower facilities.

But Anthony Wagner, communications manager for San Diego Gas & Electric, told Grist that the “Power San Diego initiative is a costly gamble that puts taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars with no plan and no guarantee of benefits.” If residents vote to form a public utility, the city of San Diego would then need to purchase SDG&E’s grid infrastructure using municipal revenue bonds — a cost that would be paid off gradually through electric rates. Wagner added that operating and maintaining the city’s utility system, which serves more than 1 million residents, requires expertise, and that “burdening the city with this essential service in addition to its existing responsibilities is risky and could compromise grid reliability.”

Commissioning a feasibility study — which evaluates the costs, benefits, and risks of public power — is one of the first steps in forming a municipal utility. But in Rochester, New York, efforts to fund such a study have reached a standstill. Advocates with Metro Justice, the local grassroots advocacy organization, are asking city and county officials to fund a study to evaluate the cost of creating a public power company to replace the city’s investor-owned utility, Rochester Gas and Electric. Residents have criticized the utility for its high rates, billing errors, and poor customer service , with some reporting monthly bills totaling thousands of dollars and hours-long call wait times.

Shelby Cohen, senior manager of communications at Avangrid, RG&E’s parent company, told Grist that in response to complaints, RG&E “has made significant improvements to customer service, drastically lessening customer wait times, improving the accuracy of billing, and hiring hundreds of new staff.” Cohen also noted that “small rate increases are vital and needed to invest in maintaining, repairing, and replacing New York’s several decades-old aging infrastructure while meeting New York’s clean energy goals,” and that a municipal utility would compromise service and reliability “while putting taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars.” Sharma, the organizing director of Metro Justice, said the study will be crucial for clarifying if and by how much electricity rates would fall under a public utility, and enumerating other benefits — like job creation, improvements in reliability, and a transition to renewable power — that a municipal power company could achieve. In June, the Rochester City Council agreed to allocate $500,000 for a feasibility study, but the funding was contingent on additional financial support from the Monroe County Legislature, whose jurisdiction includes Rochester. In November, county legislators voted against funding another $1 million, citing concerns over the costs and length of time required to form a public utility. Despite the setback, advocates aren’t dissuaded: Sharma said as new county legislators take office this month, Metro Justice will continue to organize for another vote to fund a study.