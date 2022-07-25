 It’s Time to Electrify Philly’s Buildings

Download our latest ebook: Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

It’s Time to Electrify Philly’s Buildings

Op-ed: Building electrification incentives in Philadelphia would protect our planet and our residents' health.

Joseph Otis Minott   Op-Ed     July 25, 2022

(Photo by KWON JUNHO / Unsplash)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

If Pennsylvania is serious about tackling climate change, efforts to end our reliance on fossil fuels can’t stop at coal plants and fracked gas pipelines. These efforts must extend to the way we run our apartment buildings, our college dormitories and our homes.

Philadelphia and local governments across the Commonwealth have an opportunity to foster safer, more affordable property development while transitioning away from fossil fuels. Building electrification presents a bright spot of hope amidst a thick cloud of fossil fuel-related consequences. The time is now for Philadelphia leaders to create incentives for all-electric building development.

Building electrification represents a concerted effort to move away from fossil fuels like gas when renovating or constructing buildings. Instead of gas hookups, buildings would use electricity for functions like heating, hot water, cooking and laundry.

The benefits of building electrification are well established.

For developers, it reduces costs by eliminating the need for gas lines and permits, given that electricity is already being installed. For residents, it also saves money through lower energy bills. What’s more, it’s safer and healthier. Gas used for cooking and heating homes produces harmful compounds such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and methane. A recent Harvard study confirmed fossil gas used in homes contains volatile organic chemicals that, when leaked, are known to be toxic.

Those chemicals also are major contributors to climate change. Building electrification offers an opportunity to realize benefits while making meaningful progress on curbing emissions now and in the future. Researchers in Oregon found that switching to zero-emissions residential heating and cooling will halve climate pollution by 2035 and drive $1.1 billion in savings for the residential and commercial sector through 2050. Those savings don’t even account for the improved health of residents that would come from less exposure to the harmful compounds in their homes.

Many local governments are already taking action. To date, nearly 80 cities in 11 states have some kind of zero-emission building ordinances on the books. Unfortunately, many overreaching state governments are actively working to undermine local governments’ ability to enact these codes for the communities they represent. This includes Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg, who have worked in lock-step with the fossil fuel lobby to advance legislation barring PA municipalities from taking any steps to limit gas hookups in buildings or offer incentives to make buildings cleaner or more efficient..

Here in Philadelphia, there’s an opportunity to use a proven development incentive to foster building electrification without forcing it on developers – the tax abatement program.

City Council could amend the current 10-year tax abatement to require building electrification to qualify. That would incentivize developers and residents to make the switch while advancing the city’s stated commitment to tackling climate change.

It’s a market-driven solution that drives meaningful results in helping our city and our society move away from fossil fuels.

With the Supreme Court restricting federal environmental protection efforts and the threat of climate change growing every day, we need to take every action available to us at the local level. Our kitchens and our living rooms cannot be ground zero in fighting the worst effects of fossil fuel production. Philadelphia City Council should look to use proven incentives to support building electrification, and we need to elect leaders who will allow local governments to do what is best for their communities and the future of our planet.

You Might Also Like Our Environment & Energy Email Digest

Once a month, we’ll send you the best of Next City’s reporting on parks, environmental justice and clean energy. We’ll show you how cities are preparing for climate change, creating green jobs, reducing pollution, building green spaces for all to enjoy, and more. Subscribe now to never miss a story!

Joseph Otis Minott is the executive director and chief counsel of Clean Air Council in Philadelphia.

Follow Joseph

Tags: philadelphiaenergy

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Eleanor Barba

Next City’s articles about reproductive health solutions for women and folks assigned female at birth always pinpoint solutions to problems exacerbated by patriarchal systems. This reporting shows me that liberation is possible with community care and feminism that centers Black women. And these picks also show my strong Philadelphia bias — Good Things Happen in Philly!

Staying Connected: Moms Who Pump in Prison

Clockwise from upper left:

This Grassroots Campaign for Reproductive Rights Takes Aim at Anti-Choice Billboards

The First ‘Menstrual Hub’ in the Country Is Open in Philadelphia

Philly’s No More Secrets Just Launched a Mobile Menstrual Health Clinic

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2022 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 616 other sustainers such as:

  • Robert at $10/Month
  • Cara at $10/Month
  • Stephen at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $10 or $5/Month

    Next City notebook

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    The 21 Best Solutions of 2021 special edition magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind