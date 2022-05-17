 Philly’s No More Secrets Just Launched a Mobile Menstrual Health Clinic

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

Help us cover more solutions for equitable cities.Donate

$3,352 $10,000 goal

Philly’s No More Secrets Just Launched a Mobile Menstrual Health Clinic

The SPOT on the Go! van brings products, education and resources directly to those experiencing period poverty.

LAURA BRZYSKI | Philadelphia magazine   May 17, 2022

The SPOT on the Go! is No More Secrets’ newly launched mobile menstrual health clinic. (Photo courtesy of No More Secrets)

Since 2012, No More Secrets has been working to combat period poverty across Philadelphia. In order to increase access to menstrual products and education, the Mt. Airy-based nonprofit — founded by sexual health counselor Lynette Medley — delivers three-month supplies of feminine hygiene products throughout the city to those who need them, and works to dismantle the systemic racial inequities within the menstrual health space.

Related Stories

According to Medley, she and her daughter Nya McGlone have distributed over six million menstrual products in 2021 alone. And last February, they opened a menstrual hub in Germantown called The SPOT Period. There, underserved communities can gain education, counseling, products and hygiene care, including clean water and operable toilets.

As of late April, No More Secrets has continued their expansion efforts with the SPOT on the Go! Mobile Menstrual Health Unit. The van allows Medley and McGlone the ability to transport their products and services — like shots, boosters, menstrual resources and wellness checks — to and from community pop-up events that No More Secrets will host across the region.

Medley says she came up with the idea for the van on March 1st of 2021, shortly after opening the brick-and-mortar location. In this way, the mobile menstrual health unit is a direct expansion of the services provided at The SPOT Period. “We plan to use the mobile menstrual health unit as a community resource to provide menstrual products, and spread awareness and education about menstrual health and wellness,” Medley says. “Our intentions are to reach recipients on a larger scale because we are bringing the services directly to their communities.”

No More Secrets plans to launch an online form to request a pop-up from the mobile menstrual health unit, which will go live on their website soon. Medley says the mobile addition will “drastically improve No More Secrets’ period advocacy and benefit disadvantaged persons by bringing the SPOT’s model to their schools, neighborhoods, campuses and churches, and making an immediate impact.” Many individuals within these marginalized communities, she says, have “the highest instances of uterine fibroids, endometriosis and PCOS,” making the van instrumental in developing a harm reduction model and ending the silent suffering brought on by societal stigmas related to menstruation.

“Although menstrual care and uterine wellness are essential to whole-body health, they’re often last on the list for low-income families, elderly individuals and other disadvantaged members of our community,” she says. “The SPOT on the Go!’s services aim to shift that narrative.”

This story originally appeared in Philadelphia magazine and is reprinted here as part of Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on economic mobility. Next City and Philly Mag are two of more than 20 news organizations producing Broke in Philly; read more at brokeinphilly.org or follow at @brokeinphilly.

Can We Depend on You?

A message from board member Lynn. M. Ross:

Let’s get back to normal. You’ve probably heard that more than a few times as we continue navigating life in an evolving pandemic. But the normal in The Before Times wasn’t so great for far too many people and communities. A return to that normality means embracing deep inequity and injustice as tolerable features of city life and city-building practice.

That is unacceptable. It’s not a return to normal that we should desire or work toward. Instead — especially as community changemakers — we should chart a course for a future that is equitable, just, and humane. Our team at Next City — board and staff — have spent the last several months thinking about that future and articulating our role in helping to shape it. Today we’re sharing a new strategic plan that boldly affirms our commitment to the diverse changemakers, like you, who are working to liberate our cities from oppression and to the high-quality solutions journalism essential for informing that work.

Will you help Next City fulfill its mission?

Yes! I want to donate.

Laura Brzyski is the health and wellness editor for Philadelphia magazine.

Tags: philadelphiawomenhealth access

0 Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×