Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

Help us raise $20,000 to celebrate 20 years. For a limited time, your donation is matched!Donate

$4,345 raised / $4,345 matched $20,000 goal
BackyardBackyard
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Housing
  4. Zoning Reform Is Entering A New, Grown-Up Era

Zoning Reform Is Entering A New, Grown-Up Era

Op-ed: St. Paul's recent legalization of up to four units per lot city-wide showcases a smarter, more thoughtful future for zoning reform.

  Op-Ed    

St. Paul

(Photo by Josh Hild / Unsplash)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Blink, and you might’ve missed it: St. Paul, Minnesota just ended zoning that restricts neighborhoods only to single-family housing. On Wednesday, October 18, the St. Paul City Council voted to change the city’s zoning code to increase neighborhood-scale density across the city. Areas that today only allow for single-family homes will soon allow for at least four units of units of housing per lot.

At first glance, these changes might recall those passed by Minneapolis in 2019, when the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan legalized triplexes city-wide. Minneapolis received extensive attention for the changes, as it was a national leader in eliminating city zoning that excluded every housing type except for single-family homes.

Across the Mississippi River, St. Paul has received little attention for their recent zoning reform — no national headlines this time around. There was relatively little conflict over the changes, too. The City Council’s public hearing was filled with testifiers vouching for the benefits of ending such exclusionary and restrictive zoning policies, and only a handful of St. Paul residents testified against these changes.

But while St. Paul’s zoning changes have been much less controversial, and thus received less attention, one key fact is both noteworthy and underrecognized: St. Paul’s zoning changes to low-density neighborhoods were significantly better than those in Minneapolis. This improved policy is closely tied to the increasingly strong agreement around the need for such changes to zoning rules in recent years. In this cross-city comparison, St. Paul can show the promise of a smarter and more thoughtful future for zoning reform.

St. Paulites are deeply indebted to advocates’ previous work in Minneapolis. When Minneapolis’ comprehensive plan initiated citywide zoning changes in 2019, there weren’t model cities who had already made these kinds of changes. Minneapolitan advocates for zoning reform had to fight extremely strong political headwinds around this change.

As a consequence of the fierce resistance to Minneapolis’s potential changes, however, important policy details were lacking. When Minneapolis passed their 2040 Plan, the media coverage

generally paid little attention to regulatory details. However, Minneapolis had to compromise in order to legalize duplexes and triplexes in single-family areas: they restricted the size of these buildings, such that they were no bigger than existing single-family homes. Today, neighborhoods in Minneapolis that were previously zoned only for single-family homes cannot build homes more than 28 feet tall, nor with a floor-area ratio greater than 0.5 (which regulates the amount of floor space relative to the overall lot). Under such rules, you can’t build a three-story building, and a triplex on a standard, 5,000 square foot city lot would have to limit each unit to 833 square feet.

In Minneapolis, this has effectively made duplexes and triplexes impractical to build on many city lots. Only 109 duplexes and triplexes have been built in Minneapolis in the first 2.5 years after their zoning changes passed — and less than half of these new homes in areas that were previously zoned for single-family housing and today have the strictest limits on building form.

Because citywide attention was focused on ferocious battles over the big-picture changes, it was nearly impossible to give the micro-level details the attention they warranted — even though some housing advocates understood that this was a problem.

Contrast this to St. Paul: When the St. Paul City Council had their turn to offer input on the proposed changes, they actually voted to marginally increase the scale of change, increasing height restrictions from 33 to 35 feet in order to more easily accommodate three-story structures. This is the kind of proactive policymaking that undergirds successful zoning reforms.

St. Paul’s changes improve upon the Minneapolis changes along multiple margins. For example, in the new lowest-density districts, height limits are 35 feet, and minimum lot sizes are just 1,500 square feet — opening the opportunity to build homes on smaller lots and greatly reduce land costs. Floor-area ratio isn’t explicitly regulated, and in practice could be significantly higher than 0.5. With these details, the “missing middle housing” that many advocates want to have will be more practical, and will increase the likelihood that St. Paul sees more multifamily housing development in its residential neighborhoods.

At the same time, people in St. Paul are actively pursuing ways to make these zoning changes more equitable. For example, a local nonprofit has combined research and a pilot program focused on creating opportunities for low-income residents to own 2-4 unit multi-family homes. These kinds of opportunities that focus on assisting marginalized residents are deeply complementary to zoning reforms that allow for more housing. These synergies are also better enabled by healthier politics around changing city zoning.

When we move on from over-the-top fear mongering about the effects of zoning reform, political and discursive space opens up to get the details right. The Twin Cities have begun to develop a strong consensus that allowing more housing of different types is a key component to attaining housing affordability and equity. Thus, city staffers and elected officials have put their efforts into making sure changes would best achieve those crucial goals.

The Twin Cities are far from alone in pursuing zoning changes. In the past few years, many cities have passed zoning reforms to encourage more housing; so have many states. Even the federal government has gotten involved, with new programs nudging localities to improve their housing regulations. More than ever before, now is the time for policymakers to turn their attention to nailing the details of zoning reforms — and they’re finally starting to get the room to do so.

This article is part of Backyard, a newsletter exploring scalable solutions to make housing fairer, more affordable and more environmentally sustainable. Subscribe to our weekly Backyard newsletter.

You Might Also Like The Backyard Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s housing correspondent, Roshan Abraham, emailed directly to you. Abraham will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest in community land trusts, public housing, zoning reform, historic preservation, fair housing policies, energy-efficient design, the intersection of healthcare and housing, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Zak Yudhishthu is a student and writer in Saint Paul, Minnesota, focused on housing and urban policy.

Follow Zak

Tags: inclusionary zoningminneapolisst. paul

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

In the Twin Cities, Innovative Strategies for Water Safety Target Kids at Highest Risk of Drowning

collecting throughfall samples under an ash tree

Can Urban Trees Help Manage Your City’s Stormwater?

Minneapolis protest for rent control

What Happened To Rent Control In Minneapolis?

Aerial view of Minneapolis: highway, buildings and skyscrapers can be seen

Ending Minimum Parking Requirements Was A Policy Win For The Twin Cities

Homes in San Fran

Housing in Brief: A $64 Million Vote for Social Housing Passes in San Francisco

St. Paul Unveils App to Help Unsheltered Residents Get Help

Photo of a Route 495 bus at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minn. Both Mystic Lake and Amazon pay Minnesota Valley Transit Authority to partially run Route 495 service.

All Aboard the Company Bus

Woman working from home

Women and People of Color Benefiting Most From Home Business Boom

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • City of Aurora, IL
  • SPUR
  • Center for Community Progress
  • Mission Driven Finance

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 1003 other sustainers such as:

  • Alise at $10.00/Month
  • Sahar at $10/Month
  • Anonymous at $5/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $60 or

    Just Action by Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind