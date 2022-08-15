In the Twin Cities, Innovative Strategies for Water Safety Target Kids at Highest Risk of Drowning Children of color are more vulnerable to drowning than their white peers. With that in mind, swimming instructors emphasize safety before swim strokes.

A 5-year-old in a watermelon-themed swimsuit makes it across the wading area at St. Paul’s Como Park Regional Pool on her second day of swim lessons, holding onto her instructor in knee-deep water.

“Look how far you swam!” exclaims her teacher.

The lessons are a major victory, said the little girl’s dad, Josh Marcus, who signed his two daughters up for the free lessons after he learned about them from a friend.

“I can swim, so I’m normally the teacher, but with how afraid my 5-year-old is of the water, I wanted to leave it to the pros,” said Marcus as he watched the lesson from the pool deck. “As long as I’m seeing they’re safe out there.”

In response to recent high-profile drownings and growing awareness of racial disparities in drowning statistics, Minneapolis and St. Paul have ramped up youth water safety education through free swimming lessons this summer.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children under age 5 in the United States. And national statistics reveal racial disparities in who’s most at risk: Black youth ages 10 to 14 are 3.6 times more likely to drown than their white peers, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show. Younger Black children ages 5 to 9 are 2.6 times as likely to drown as their white counterparts. And overall, Black Americans are 1.5 times more likely to drown than white peers, based on data from 1999 to 2019.

Local data echo that: Hennepin Healthcare says 12 of 24 drownings that HCMC has overseen over the last four years were people of color, seven were white, and the racial makeup of five was unknown.

(The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources can’t break down its data by race because the required U.S. Coast Guard incident reports don’t have an option for race or ethnicity, according to Lisa Dugan, boat and water safety outreach coordinator at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recorded 53 non-boating drownings for 2021; data for 2022 aren’t yet fully compiled.)

On top of that, this year’s nationwide lifeguard shortages have heightened disparities in access to safe swimming areas.

While it’s too soon to know how this summer will compare to others, the grim disparities are unlikely to change substantially, water safety advocates say. There’s no quick fix.

But three main strategies can help keep children safe in the water: education, life jacket use, and access to lifeguarded places to swim.

“This is not a one-time thing,” said David Albornoz, aquatics facilities supervisor for the city of St. Paul, who has long dreamed of offering the free, safety-focused swimming lessons that began last week at the Como Regional Pool. “One great week will do nothing. We want a great three years.”

Lessons, Lifeguards and Life Jackets

The free lessons, offered to 300 children for three consecutive years through St. Paul Parks and Recreation and funded with $94,910 from a Met Council equity grant, target “residents at highest risk of drowning,” according to the grant proposal.

The lessons emphasize safety over swimming stroke development, Albornoz said.

A few very specific safety concepts can make a significant impact in preventing drowning in a way that simply teaching swimming may not, he said. For instance: Wear a life jacket. Don’t go into a body of water you’re not familiar with. Don’t play around drains in pools.