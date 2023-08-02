Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Partners For Justice Is Expanding To Philly, Bringing ‘Bureaucracy Doulas’ To The Court System

Partners For Justice Is Expanding To Philly, Bringing ‘Bureaucracy Doulas’ To The Court System

Embedded with the Defender Association of Philadelphia, the new advocates will help adults and children access critical social services.

 

(Photo by  / CC BY-NC 2.0)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

This story was originally published on Billy Penn and is reprinted here with permission.

Children caught in the court system and people reentering society after incarceration in Philadelphia will soon have additional help getting the resources they need.

Partners for Justice, a national organization focused on changing the public defense landscape, is expanding to Philly, hiring three full-time advocates in the city to help make connections and cut through red tape.

“Someone recently described our work as ‘court doulas,’” Emily Galvin-Almanza, PFJ cofounder and co-executive director, told Billy Penn. “I sort of think of us as bureaucracy doulas.”

In the works for several years, the project is a partnership with the Defender Association of Philadelphia. Ideally, said Chief Defender Keisha Hudson, it will demonstrate that added support for people who rely on public defenders can help them avoid the challenges of reentry.

Homelessness is chief among them. “We have a housing crisis in Philadelphia,” Hudson said, and it’s exacerbated for people getting out of prison.

About 10% of all social services referrals the Defender Association makes for people who aren’t heading to recovery or rehab include a housing component, she estimated — nearly 100 people each year. One of the biggest challenges they face is that incarcerated people are legally considered housed, so when they’re released, they don’t qualify as “chronically homeless” and can’t access many transitional housing programs.

There are social workers within the Department of Prisons, but their average caseload is in the triple digits, according to Kurtis August, the director of the Office of Criminal Justice, which severely limits the specificity of the assistance they can provide.

“If you’re meeting with somebody briefly and assessing what their situation is,” August said, “there are a non-insignificant number of people whose discharge plans are to the city shelter system.”

That’s where Partners for Justice comes in.

The organization, which also recently began working with Delaware County, employs “advocates” — typically recent college graduates — to meet with public defender clients and address their case with more care.

Two will be working with the Defender Association’s Probation, Parole & Alternative Sentencing Unit, and another will work with the Children & Youth Justice Unit. Training is underway, and the partnership will formally begin in September.

PFJ was in conversation with the Defenders before the pandemic, according to Hudson, but funds to collaborate didn’t materialize until this year, when they were included in the city’s FY2024 budget.

Making holistic defense the status quo

PFJ founder Galvin-Almanza began working as a public defender in California before moving to the Bronx to work at a holistic defense agency, a network that emphasized the practical aid her org now offers.

“I loved being able to say yes when my clients would raise issues to me that really mattered to them, but were outside the bounds of a criminal lawyer’s expertise,” Galvin-Almanza said.

In 2018 she and Rebecca Solow launched Partners for Justice “to craft a system for public defender expansion and resourcing that would be highly adaptable, that’s not one-size-fits-all.”

The organization is already active in other major cities, like Oakland, Houston, and Los Angeles. The PFJ team in Delco — which started its work in early 2022 — won plaudits from the Public Defenders Association of Pennsylvania.

“On a daily basis,” said Alyssa Biederman, an investigator with the Delco Defenders, PFJ advocates “are able to provide clients with services that our office simply would not have been able to provide previously.”

These services could make a big difference in Philadelphia, which has many residents under post-release supervision.

As of April, there were 22,709 people on probation or parole in Philly. In all of last year, public defenders filed 283 petitions for early termination of the court-ordered supervision. The Defender Association hopes the PFJ partnership will help clients find firm footing upon release, and increase that number of petitions.

Then there’s the PFJ advocate who’ll work with children in Philly’s court system, where solutions could have a long-reaching effect: Roughly 1 in 5 adult adult clients have been through the child welfare system, per Chief Defender Hudson.

The office’s Child Advocacy Unit already incorporates social workers, but “we just do not have the capacity to be able to assign a social worker to every single child we represent,” Hudson said.

In 2022, the Children & Youth Justice Unit represented children in 2,049 cases. The Alternative Sentencing Unit represented 12,018 clients at probation violation hearings last year. How many clients the three PFJ advocates will be able to serve remains to be seen, and the initial aim is to demonstrate the qualitative difference their work makes, not its quantitative span.

“On a very small level, we want the advocates to be able to show what we think,” Hudson said. “That when you have that interdisciplinary approach — that holistic team approach — the outcomes are much better.”

Hudson foresees asking for continued budget allocations to fund more PFJ advocates, until such defense becomes the norm.

“It’s going to be work that I think is going to allow this organization to be able to add increased resources,” Hudson said, “to really expand this model for all clients.”

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Jordan Levy is a general assignment reporter at Billy Penn, always aiming to help Philadelphians share their stories. Formerly, he has worked at Document Journal, n+1 Magazine, and The New Republic. He also has a background in audio engineering and music production.

Tags: philadelphiasocial servicesreturning citizenscriminal justicereentry

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Eleanor Barba

Next City’s articles about reproductive health solutions for women and folks assigned female at birth always pinpoint solutions to problems exacerbated by patriarchal systems. This reporting shows me that liberation is possible with community care and feminism that centers Black women. And these picks also show my strong Philadelphia bias — Good Things Happen in Philly!

Baby drinking bottle of breast milk

Staying Connected: Moms Who Pump in Prison

Clockwise from upper left:

This Grassroots Campaign for Reproductive Rights Takes Aim at Anti-Choice Billboards

Lynette Medley and Nya McGlone, founders of The SPOT

The First ‘Menstrual Hub’ in the Country Is Open in Philadelphia

The SPOT on the Go!

Philly’s No More Secrets Just Launched a Mobile Menstrual Health Clinic

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Mission Driven Finance
  • SPUR
  • Center for Community Progress
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 970 other sustainers such as:

  • Patricia at $120/Year
  • Kofi at $10/Month
  • John at $5/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $60 or

    Just Action by Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind