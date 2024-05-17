Are You A Vanguard? Application Deadline Extended

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Magazine

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Arts And Culture
  4. Minnesota Is Testing a Model To Add More Civility to Politics

Minnesota Is Testing a Model To Add More Civility to Politics

Minnesota’s Civility Caucus helps develop fertile ground for understanding and collaboration across the aisle of the state legislature.

 

The Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota (Photo by Bao Chau / Unsplash)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Larry Kraft is a homemade ice cream aficionado. Kristin Robbins went to the same graduate school as a recently retired colleague. And it turns out that both Robbins and Sandra Feist care deeply about how social media impacts kids. It’s exactly these types of personal discoveries and connections that these members of the Minnesota legislature have made with each other through the Civility Caucus.

Launched in 2017 after a workshop on building trust through civil discourse at an annual legislative conference, Minnesota’s Civility Caucus is designed to bring members of the state House and Senate together across the aisle. The idea is simple: By getting to know members of the “other side” as people, rather than as presumed adversaries with stereotypically held beliefs, more effective, bipartisan legislation will get done.

There are similar efforts on the federal level, like the Problem Solvers Caucus and the Congressional Civility and Respect Caucus, as well as a broader civility in government initiative in New Hampshire, but Minnesota’s state caucus stands alone.

Although Republican Rep. Robbins clarifies that it can’t quite be said that bills have been passed just because of the caucus, she and one of her co-chairs, Democrat Rep. Sandra Feist, have co-sponsored a current bill on student cell phone use in schools.

“It provides a place for members of both parties of both the House and the Senate to have time together, to get to know each other as people. That relationship building leads to a foundation of trust that then helps get the leg work done when you’re negotiating, when you’re looking for a bill author,” Robbins says.

“When you have a relationship with someone personally, then you have someone you can go to for help getting a hearing or identifying someone else who might be interested in a bill.”

Minnesota Civility Caucus

The Civility Caucus co-chairs at a January 2023 event where former Sen. Roger Moe and former Rep. Joyce Peppin, a Democratic and Republican respectively, spoke to current legislators about legislative civility and bipartisanship. (Photo courtesy OCDR)

Bill Doherty — a professor of family social science at the University of Minnesota and co-founder of Braver Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing partisan animosity in the U.S. — has given presentations to, and held workshops with, the Civility Caucus. He says that the establishment of such forums are valuable for creating a better political climate.

“Having these caucuses, even if it’s hard to point to concrete changes and successes, is important because we’re at least naming a problem of rancor and polarization,” Doherty says.

The Civility Caucus, which is coordinated by the state’s Office of Collaboration and Dispute Resolution, meets monthly during sessions. Robbins says that the free lunch is a big draw for busy legislators, a welcome reprieve from the granola bar she usually eats between meetings most days. And staffers aren’t allowed, just legislators themselves.

The first meeting of a session usually kicks off with an ice breaker, something like asking each member to share something surprising about their district. In other meetings, they share challenges or opportunities in their districts. “What was interesting about that was, going around the room, you realized that we’re all having similar challenges in our districts, rural or urban,” Robbins says of a common divide across Minnesota politics.

In March’s meeting, the caucus took a different approach to the food element with a classic Minnesota hot dish potluck. “You see a different side of people when they bring grandma’s recipe,” she adds.

For Doherty, the success of caucuses like this one rely on a foundation of communication skills for dealing with difference and disagreement.

“We use a term called achieving accurate disagreement,” he explains. “Accurate disagreement occurs when each of us knows what the other is saying and why, from their perspective, they’re saying it.” Accurate disagreements (versus distorted disagreement that comes from people thinking or assuming they know the reasons why someone else is disagreeing with them) is the fertile ground from which commonalities can emerge.

Take the issue of school funding. Democrats might assume that Republicans oppose a school funding bill because they don’t care about kids’ education, he says. In reality, the hesitation might be around a lack of accountability for how and where funding is being spent. With an accurate understanding of what the disagreement is, a potential solution like building more accountability into a funding bill can help lead to a bi-partisan outcome.

With these skills and built-in opportunities to get to know each other as individual people, cooperation can start to emerge again. “Every legislator and member of Congress we’ve talked to says that part of the lack of civility and cooperation is a decline in informal opportunities to connect,” Doherty says.

Digital lawmaking during COVID was a challenge for the Minnesota caucus, one they’re still working to recover from. Prior to the pandemic, the caucus averaged 40 to 50 attendees per every meeting. “Since then, I’d say we now get 15 to 20 people. A big loss is that … we’ve now had two classes of legislators that didn’t experience the pre-COVID ways we got work done,” Robbins says.

She adds that this year’s November election will make it too difficult, but an idea that’s been floated is hosting Civility Caucus events in a member’s district and inviting spouses. “We’re trying to do more things in the interim rather than just, ‘See you next year!’” Robbins says.

A Letter From Our Executive Director

Imagine a world where every voice is heard and where every community thrives. This world isn’t just a dream; it’s a possibility, a reality that you, as an integral part of Next City’s network of city-builders, help to create.

But, let’s face it—the journey isn’t easy. You know too well the adversaries we face together: entrenched bureaucracies, outdated systems, and societal structures designed to divide and diminish. These challenges are real, and they can sometimes make you feel isolated in your pursuit of a better world. Yet, you persist, fueled by the belief that change is not just possible but is happening right now.

That’s where Next City steps in. We are your ally. Our stories aren’t just stories—they are affirmations that change is underway. Our articles, webinars, podcast episodes and ebooks provide you with inspiration, but also with the insights and information necessary to fuel change that brings about more equitable and inclusive communities.

And now, more than ever, we need your support. The status quo ought no longer be acceptable. Next City has continuously published for 20 years, and for even longer, our leaders have said we must be impatient for change. Today, in everything from our politics to our climate, I believe we are at a pivotal moment when action in cities cannot be desired but required.

As a Next City reader, you are already taking responsibility. You recognize that the systems you are part of matter, and you are committed to making a difference. There are 45,000 of you subscribed to Next City’s newsletters, 175,000 following us on social media, and over 1 million people visit nextcity.org each year. Each has a different capacity to give, but every donation, no matter the size, makes a significant impact.

By donating to Next City, you are not only supporting our mission but also breaking down barriers and challenging norms. Your contribution is a powerful tool that enables our journalists to continue unearthing and sharing the stories that catalyze change and remind us all of what’s possible when we come together.

So, we invite you to take this step with us. Use the button below to make a contribution to Next City today, and be part of a collective effort to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future for all. Your donation today is more than just a gift—it’s a commitment to a future we all believe in.

With gratitude,
Lucas Grindley
Executive Director, Next City

Donate
Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Cinnamon Janzer is a freelance journalist based in Minneapolis. Her work has appeared in National Geographic, U.S. News & World Report, Rewire.news, and more. She holds an MA in Social Design, with a specialization in intervention design, from the Maryland Institute College of Art and a BA in Cultural Anthropology and Fine Art from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Follow Cinnamon .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: minnesotapolitics

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

These City Councils Are Changing Their Public Comment Rules as Gaza Ceasefire Debates Dominate

at a community meeting

Three Ways To Be a Better Local Advocate in the New Year

Minneapolis protest for rent control

What Happened to Rent Control in Minneapolis?

Cities and States Don’t Track Police Misconduct Payouts. Here’s How One Minnesota Professor Did.

Can Affordable Housing Be Energy Efficient? These Developers Say Yes

Person wears black gloves and harvests marijuana plant

The Weekly Wrap: Minnesota Legalizes Marijuana

How a Lexington Nonprofit Is Increasing Participation in Local Government

How One City Ended Prison Gerrymandering

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Center for Community Progress
  • SPUR
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Opportunity Finance Network
  • Pratt Institute Libraries
  • City of Aurora, IL

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2024 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 1105 other sustainers such as:

  • Bianca in Philadelphia, PA at $120/Year
  • Naomi at $10/Month
  • Melanie in Seattle, WA at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year magazine

has donated ! Thank you 🎉
Donate ×