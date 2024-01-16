Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Housing
  4. A Plan To Build Missing Middle Housing That Actually Works: Lessons from Vancouver to Auckland

A Plan To Build Missing Middle Housing That Actually Works: Lessons from Vancouver to Auckland

Cities across North America have worked hard to legalize and encourage more small-scale and multi-unit housing. So why isn't more housing being built? In his video series About Here, Uytae Lee breaks down the problem with most missing middle housing policy.

 

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Since moving to Vancouver last year, I’ve become an avid viewer of local urbanism journalist Uytae Lee’s video series, About Here. In fact, I’ve become convinced he’s one of the greatest urbanist communicators out there, breaking down complex and non-sexy topics like the industrial land crisis, heritage conservation districts and effective bus signage into approachable, interesting and actionable videos that are still somehow nuanced and thoughtful.

In this video, part of a partnership with Small Housing, About Here breaks down the problem with most missing middle housing policy. More and more North American cities and states have scored victories to legalize and even incentivize middle housing – rowhomes, multiplexes, laneway houses and more – to densify single-family neighborhoods. But for all the fanfare, it turns out these moves haven’t resulted in many new developments.

“That doesn’t mean that missing middle housing is a lost cause,” he explains. “It’s just a matter of allowing these developments to be large enough to justify the price of land without burdening it down with too many other fees and requirements. If you get this formula right, you might end up with something like Auckland, New Zealand.”

Watch the video to learn more about how cities can adopt a proven and more effective model to help curb the housing crisis through missing middle housing.

Follow Lee and his videos on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

You Might Also Like The Backyard Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s housing correspondent, Roshan Abraham, emailed directly to you. Abraham will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest in community land trusts, public housing, zoning reform, historic preservation, fair housing policies, energy-efficient design, the intersection of healthcare and housing, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Aysha Khan is the managing editor at Next City.

Follow Aysha .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: inclusionary zoninghousing solutionshousing crisismissing middle housing

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

How To Reform Zoning To Allow More Density Around Transit – And Meet Housing Demand

An ADU under construction in Oregon

ADUs Can Help Address the Lack of Housing. But They’re Bad Urban Design.

Cooperatively Owned Builder Sees Affordable Housing, Climate Action in ‘Granny Flats’

Demonstrators calling for lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom to pass rent forgiveness and stronger eviction protections legislation, gather in front of the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

Housing Briefs: Federal Government Moves Eviction Funds to States in Need

Places of Worship Tackle the Affordable Housing Shortage

The Secret Behind Wichita’s Success With Emergency Housing Vouchers

Brooklyn Tenants of Neglected Building Push for Community Control

NYC Is Fighting for More Community Land Trust Funding

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • City of Aurora, IL
  • Center for Community Progress
  • SPUR
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Opportunity Finance Network

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2024 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 1025 other sustainers such as:

  • Jennifer in Berkeley, CA at $120/Year
  • Anonymous in Walnut Creek, CA at $60/Year
  • Anonymous at $120/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year magazine