Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Economic Justice
  4. Virginia Becomes The Latest State To Create A CDFI Fund

Virginia Becomes The Latest State To Create A CDFI Fund

One of the fund’s goals is to double the number of CDFIs in Virginia.

 

(Photo by Brendan Stephens)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Virginia is betting big on CDFIs to help support small businesses and disenfranchised communities. In March, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a law to codify and continue funding the Virginia Community Development Financial Institution Fund, also known as the VA CDFI Fund.

“Big picture, we hope we can double the number of CDFIs in Virginia,” says Leah Fremouw, board president of the Virginia CDFI Coalition and CEO of nonprofit community lender Bridging Virginia. “More of us need to exist, because the work that we do is dynamic and risky.”

The goal is to support more small businesses in the Commonwealth of Virginia, help more people become homeowners through home down payment assistance, and expand affordable housing and inclusive economic opportunities, she adds.

The VA CDFI Fund was created in 2021 when a $10 million budget amendment was passed to support CDFIs in Virginia. Soon after, the CDFI coalition formed to give a collective voice to the community development and investment community, represent their interests, and focus on making the CDFI law, Fremouw says.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will oversee the fund and provide annual reports on how the fund is being used and its impact.

“We wanted it in statute at the state agency because then it’s a program and ideally, you get funding for the program,” Fremouw says. The exact budget for the VA CDFI program hadn’t yet been allocated yet as of April 2023.

Codifying the VA CDFI Fund into law makes Virginia one of just a few states that incorporate CDFI funding into their state budgets.

Last year, California included $50 million in its 2022-23 state budget to establish the California Investment and Innovation Program (CIIP). The funding will be distributed via several rounds of grants starting in 2024.

New York created the New York State Community Development Institutions Fund via legislation in 2008, but it hadn’t allocated any funding until 2020. That year, $25 million was devoted to CDFIs in the state for financial counseling and education for borrowers, capital reserves or loan loss reserves.

Other states are broadening their support for CDFIs, but haven’t yet put it into law. For instance, Washington received $163.4 million from the U.S. Treasury Department to fund small business loans. The state plans to launch an updated version of its State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program. Kentucky was awarded $117 million to expand its SSBCI program and will support CDFIs.

Getting Virginia’s state-level program “across the finish line” was a collaborative effort, Fremouw says. The Virginia CDFI Coalition, which is made up of all volunteers, met regularly, worked to ensure legislative support, and kept showing up to do the work.

“We kept at it,” she says. “Establishing a consistent funding source allows CDFIs to not only address the most urgent issues, but to coordinate on long-term, sustainable solutions.”

PCG's Logo

This story is part of our series, CDFI Futures, which explores the community development finance industry through the lenses of equity, public policy and inclusive community development. The series is generously supported by Partners for the Common Good. Sign up for PCG’s CapNexus newsletter at capnexus.org.

You Might Also Like The Bottom Line Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s senior economics correspondent, Oscar Perry Abello, emailed directly to you. Abello will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest solutions for leveling the playing field in cities. The Bottom Line covers financial topics including cooperatives, CDFIs, procurement, workforce development, economic development, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Erica Sweeney is a freelance journalist based in Little Rock, AR. She covers health, wellness, business and many other topics. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Good Housekeeping, HuffPost, Parade, Money, Insider and more.

Follow Erica

Tags: small businesscdfi futuresbankscdfisvirginia

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Lucas Grindley, Executive Director at Next City

Solutions stick with me whenever they counter harmful narratives. As host of our podcast, I get to talk with changemakers who are upending the capitalistic system. These solutions prioritize people over profits.

Podcast
Reporters taking notes.

Taking the Corporate Profits Out of Your News

Podcast
Philadelphia's city hall

The First City To Launch Its Own Bank

Podcast
Boyle Heights Sign

This Is Our Land, Not A Money-Making Scheme

Podcast
App Driver

This Ride-Hailing App Alternative Is Owned By The Drivers

Podcast
Chocolate chip cookies in progress

These Businesses Are Owned by Purposes, Not People

Podcast
ChiFresh team

These Formerly Incarcerated Women Launched A Worker-Owned Business

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Center for Community Progress
  • SPUR
  • Mission Driven Finance

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 972 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous at $10/Month
  • Anonymous at $10/Month
  • Susan in Milwaukee, WI at $120/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $60 or

    Just Action by Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind