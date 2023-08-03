Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Health Safety
  4. Unclogging Climate Injustices Requires Persistent Community Action

Unclogging Climate Injustices Requires Persistent Community Action

Op-ed: Here’s how Houston residents won millions in funding to improve the city’s drainage system.

  Op-Ed    

Houston residents rally for drainage funds

Holding a sign saying “When our streets flood, we flood the streets,” Houston residents rally for funding to improve the drainage system in their neighborhoods. (Photo by Maya Nicole)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Call it “drainage justice.” In Houston, Black and brown residents have scored a victory: $20 million dollars in new funding for the Local Drainage Program, along with the city’s pledge to take responsibility for maintaining often-clogged open drainage ditches.

About 80% of this sea-level city’s open drainage ditches are in communities of color, and for decades, these neighborhoods have dealt with frequent street flooding that turned into weeks of standing water breeding mosquitoes, spreading pollutants and impeding travel. During worse storms, this water also backs up into garages and homes.

The new funding and city-led maintenance amounts to a public acknowledgement that this is an issue that needs to be dealt with, and the money and maintenance moves will go a long way to remediating the problem as climate change leads to increased severe rainfall events.

It wasn’t an easy fight. But what we accomplished in Houston offers lessons that underserved communities across the country might find useful and even inspiring.

Organizing — and beyond that, building a sense of community and solidarity — was essential to this victory. West Street Recovery — a neighbors’ organization that sprang up after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 — and the Northeast Action Collective joined with over a dozen organizations plus committed individuals to gather information, figure out the solutions that would best serve their own communities, and keep meeting with officials in public and in private until they acted.

Maintaining hope while also remaining honest about the urgency of the problem was essential for the long-term engagement that made the campaign successful. We are fortunate to have community members with a gift for encouraging their neighbors to keep working together over the long haul. That kind of good energy ended up being just as important as the scientific and technical evidence we gathered to support our case.

It shouldn’t be so hard to get such an obvious problem fixed, but that’s the way the world so often works. We found that we needed to get into the weeds of regulations and budgeting, and file Freedom of Information Act requests when information wasn’t forthcoming. Sometimes members of council or their staff members said we were getting too detailed during our meetings.

The truth is that elected officials are too busy to gain expertise in drainage regulation – so we did it for them.

Even though our efforts were ultimately successful, they revealed just how undemocratic city processes can be. Instead of budgeting processes and drainage governance guidelines being straightforward and transparent, they are convoluted and opaque. So, for example, we had to figure out that compared to other categories of funding, Local Drainage Project funding allowed for more extensive projects and for targeting neighborhoods most in need. And while in theory there are opportunities for city residents to provide input, too often the meetings offered are poorly facilitated or don’t have a process in place to follow up on concerns that residents raise.

So we were persistent. We helped dozens of residents speak before city council. There’s a power in hearing neighbor after neighbor speak, especially when you know they had to take time out of their workday, pay for parking, perhaps arrange for childcare, and wait their turn just to speak for three minutes.

In addition to speaking at public meetings, over half of city councilors responded to our request to meet with them or their staff in private, which allowed us to be forthright in telling them our needs and answering their questions.

To be fair, not one person in city government said that frequently clogged open drainage ditches that never got maintained didn’t constitute a problem. But to turn that agreement into action, we needed to present solutions and demand that they be enacted, time and time again.

We also worked to secure news coverage. To turn a problem as persistent as flooding and as seemingly mundane as infrastructure into a story that outlets were willing to cover, we marshaled facts, visuals and local voices to clearly explain the problem and sketch out sensible solutions.

This kind of persistent and collaborative community-based advocacy, backed with research and paired with practical solutions, can help advance drainage justice, environmental justice, and all kinds of justice work. But it’s also true that this work is never completely done.

We are celebrating our win for now. And then it will be time to make sure implementation proceeds as promised, and that our neighborhoods will be drier, safer and more resilient to the challenges of a changing climate.

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Felix Kapoor is co-director of operations, rebuild efforts and community organizing at West Street Recovery, which connects communities with the resources that they need to be resilient, secure and stronger than before. Alice Liu is West Street Recovery’s co-director of communications, rebuild and fundraising. Both are also active in the Northeast Action Collective, which works with northeast Houston residents on issues of inadequate drainage. 

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Mission Driven Finance
  • SPUR
  • Center for Community Progress
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 969 other sustainers such as:

  • Kaebra in Minneapolis, MN at $60/Year
  • Patricia at $120/Year
  • Kofi at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $60 or

    Just Action by Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind