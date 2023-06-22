Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Economic Justice
  4. This Academy Was Built Just for CDFIs

This Academy Was Built Just for CDFIs

A new slate of virtual classes is hoping to help CDFIs address their biggest challenges—from retention to awareness.

 

(Photo by Sergey Zolkin)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

CDFIs face a number of unique challenges that don’t always affect traditional financial institutions. To help CDFIs navigate these issues, the National CDFI Academy recently debuted a slate of courses to serve as resources for these organizations.

“Our goal is to provide robust best-in-class training that’s specific to the work of micro-lenders and small business lending CDFIs who provide capital to BIPOC and low-income entrepreneurs,” says Carolina Martinez, CEO of CAMEO, California’s statewide microbusiness network, which is hosting the academy.

Announced at last year’s Clinton Global Initiative meeting, the virtual academy kicked off in March and has about 80 attendees signed up.

The “first-of-its-kind” virtual academy has a catalog of 45 courses, including topics like strategic management, technology, and governance structures, she explains.

“I want to send the message to CDFIs that there are resources available to help them really build their capacity in a way that could help them grow and scale and have more impact,” Martinez says. “We also want them to get to know each other, their peers, the other CDFIs—so they feel like they’re working to solve the problems in their communities, but that they’re part of a nationwide network of people working together to provide capital where it’s needed the most.”

We spoke to Martinez about some of the challenges facing CDFIs and how they can work to address them.

One area that the academy is focusing on is recruitment and retention for CDFIs. Why is this such a challenge?

Recruitment and retention is a big challenge for CDFIs because they are financial institutions that need very technical finance skills and expertise. And, they’re often unable to compete with the compensation and benefits that for-profit banks and financial institutions offer.

Our advice for CDFIs always is to invest in human capital to foster a strong culture at the organization that’s inclusive and mission-based, to bring people in, and then focus on onboarding and retention strategies that are aligned with your values to ensure your talented staff stays with you. We’ve heard how significantly important the mission of the organizations is for people to go work with CDFIs. It’s also important to have professional development opportunities that employees need to offer the right services and adapt to the specific characteristics of CDFIs.

Why is emphasizing the mission-driven nature of CDFIs such an important part of recruiting and retaining talent?

We’ve been hearing a lot of new staff coming into the industry say the mission and the values of CDFIs really talk to them, and it speaks volumes to what they want to do with their professional life—to not only grow professionally but have an impact with the work they do. CDFIs offer a perfect mix on that end. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of marketing or awareness about CDFIs for people that are interested in looking for jobs with impactful results.

We always want to present CDFIs and mission-based lenders as a great option to provide capital, help small businesses, especially in BIPOC and low-income communities, and at the same time, employees can grow professionally and learn very tangible skills.

It’s also important for CDFIs to be constantly presenting the impact that the work they’re doing has. Sometimes staff might not see the big-picture impact that they can offer, and it’s always important to keep bringing that to the table and making sure staff doesn’t get into the workload without really thinking about that impactful end result.

The work is presenting those inspiring stories and that impact to the outside world to get other people interested, inspired, and engaged in being part of this industry.

What other challenges do CDFIs face compared to traditional financial institutions?

I think there’s an awareness gap that exists currently. CDFIs’ marketing budgets are relatively small compared to online lenders or for-profit organizations. It ends up being grassroots—word of mouth from customers to help spread the word or in-person events or social media. It’s really important for CDFIs to find and dedicate funding to do more marketing, especially CDFIs with a smaller staff, where each member wears many hats and doesn’t have time to focus on a marketing strategy.

Another one is related to technology. Many newer and smaller CDFIs are managing their loan portfolios manually, and that limits their growth and ability to scale. Automating processes and training staff on those tools would enable them o do more with the same capital. With additional loan capital, CDFIs can definitely scale up, which will benefit more small businesses.

PCG's Logo

This story is part of our series, CDFI Futures, which explores the community development finance industry through the lenses of equity, public policy and inclusive community development. The series is generously supported by Partners for the Common Good. Sign up for PCG’s CapNexus newsletter at capnexus.org.

You Might Also Like The Bottom Line Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s senior economics correspondent, Oscar Perry Abello, emailed directly to you. Abello will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest solutions for leveling the playing field in cities. The Bottom Line covers financial topics including cooperatives, CDFIs, procurement, workforce development, economic development, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Erica Sweeney is a freelance journalist based in Little Rock, AR. She covers health, wellness, business and many other topics. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Good Housekeeping, HuffPost, Parade, Money, Insider and more.

Follow Erica

Tags: small businesscdfi futures

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Lucas Grindley, Executive Director at Next City

Solutions stick with me whenever they counter harmful narratives. As host of our podcast, I get to talk with changemakers who are upending the capitalistic system. These solutions prioritize people over profits.

Podcast
Reporters taking notes.

Taking the Corporate Profits Out of Your News

Podcast
Philadelphia's city hall

The First City To Launch Its Own Bank

Podcast
Boyle Heights Sign

This Is Our Land, Not A Money-Making Scheme

Podcast
App Driver

This Ride-Hailing App Alternative Is Owned By The Drivers

Podcast
Chocolate chip cookies in progress

These Businesses Are Owned by Purposes, Not People

Podcast
ChiFresh team

These Formerly Incarcerated Women Launched A Worker-Owned Business

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Mission Driven Finance
  • Center for Community Progress
  • SPUR

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 951 other sustainers such as:

  • TATUM at $10/Month
  • Kennedy at $30/Year
  • John at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind