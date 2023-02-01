Announcing our newest Solutions of the Year special issue magazine. Get your copy

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

These Entrepreneurs Get the Whole Community Involved in Funding Their Small Businesses

Kiva brings together CDFIs, crowdfunding and more to help small businesses get the financing they need.

Erica Sweeney   February 1, 2023

(Photo by CreateHERStock)

Small businesses that receive funding from Kiva have to get more than investors on board with their missions. Each loan from the “microlending” nonprofit is crowdfunded, so entrepreneurs need to tell a compelling story to attract support from the community that their business will serve.

“Every community has a unique history and context that needs to be understood to ensure equitable access to financing, which is why we work with local organizations to achieve our mission,” says Brit Heiring, Kiva’s director of communications.

One of the ways Kiva helps solve local challenges and meet community needs is through its Hubs Partnerships, which includes partnering with CDFIs, local governments, foundations and other organizations to make capital more accessible.

“CDFIs are ideal partners because they share our mission to provide fair and responsible financing to communities that have been historically disenfranchised and have the local context and history to make it a reality,” Heiring says.

Borrowers apply for loans, which go through an underwriting and approval process by Kiva, with CDFIs and other Hub partners vouching for a borrower’s ability to repay. The loans then proceed through “social underwriting,” where borrowers solidify their trustworthiness by inviting friends and family to fund part of the loan, Heiring says.

In the next phase, the loan is posted on Kiva’s website for crowdfunding. Anyone can lend $25 or more to crowdfund the loan. Lenders can choose which entrepreneurs to fund based on the causes that interest them, including agriculture, arts, food or health.

Funds are dispersed to borrowers once the loan is fully funded. Loans have 0% interest and are repaid over one to three years. The Kiva community has helped fund more than $1.8 billion in loans, and borrowers on the platform have a 96% repayment rate, according to the organization.

CDFIs can designate a capital access manager, which is a staff member that’s trained by Kiva on how to share loan opportunities with entrepreneurs. The managers also provide information on best practices for loan applicants and help activate their local lending community to increase the likelihood that loans get funded.

One CDFI that’s partnered with Kiva is the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC). The organization raised $270,000 through its partnership with Kiva for small businesses, like florists, cafes, a vintage clothing company, a composting company and more.

Since many small businesses and entrepreneurs, especially those from underserved groups, are often excluded from traditional financing, Kiva and its partnerships with CDFIs aim to bridge that gap.

“By offering 0% interest business loans, we’re able to address the financing gap in equitable ways that are flexible and meet the needs of a variety of communities and business owners,” Heiring says, adding that Kiva’s capital is more “risk-tolerant.”

However, investing in more historically disadvantaged groups isn’t necessarily riskier than investing in other groups, which is a common misconception, she adds. For example, refugee groups have been considered a high-risk population by financial services organizations, Heiring says, but Kiva’s data shows that these individuals repay their loans at the same rates as other groups.

“By centering on our mission and working with communities that have been denied access to these critical services through traditional means, we’re able to dismantle stereotypes and take active steps toward a more inclusive financial future,” she says.

And, working with CDFIs expands Kiva’s ability to help fund entrepreneurs that have historically been excluded from the financial system and “create a world where everyone has the power to improve their lives,” Heiring says.

PCG's Logo

This story is part of our series, CDFI Futures, which explores the community development finance industry through the lenses of equity, public policy and inclusive community development. The series is generously supported by Partners for the Common Good. Sign up for PCG’s CapNexus newsletter at capnexus.org.

You Might Also Like The Bottom Line Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s senior economics correspondent, Oscar Perry Abello, emailed directly to you. Abello will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest solutions for leveling the playing field in cities. The Bottom Line covers financial topics including cooperatives, CDFIs, procurement, workforce development, economic development, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Erica Sweeney is a freelance journalist based in Little Rock, AR. She covers health, wellness, business and many other topics. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Good Housekeeping, HuffPost, Parade, Money, Insider and more.

Follow Erica

Tags: small businesscdfi futurescrowdfundingentrepreneurship

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Lucas Grindley, Executive Director at Next City

Solutions stick with me whenever they counter harmful narratives. As host of our podcast, I get to talk with changemakers who are upending the capitalistic system. These solutions prioritize people over profits.

Podcast

Taking the Corporate Profits Out of Your News

Podcast

The First City To Launch Its Own Bank

Podcast

This Is Our Land, Not A Money-Making Scheme

Podcast

This Ride-Hailing App Alternative Is Owned By The Drivers

Podcast

These Businesses Are Owned by Purposes, Not People

Podcast

These Formerly Incarcerated Women Launched A Worker-Owned Business

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 881 other sustainers such as:

  • Chip in Bethesda, MD at $300/Year
  • Stephanie in Pawtucket, RI at $5/Month
  • Kristin in Detroit, MI at $5/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind