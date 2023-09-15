The Weekly Wrap: The Child Tax Credit Elapsed Last Year. The Child Poverty Rate Doubled.

Also: Ohio Walgreens pharmacy workers to unionize.

Child Poverty Doubled As Child Tax Credit Elapsed

Predictably and sadly, the child poverty rate soared after key federal pandemic protections, most importantly the child tax credit, were allowed to elapse. The rate of child poverty grew from a low of 5.2% in 2021 to 12.4% in 2022 according to census measures, CNN reports. During that same time period, the overall poverty rate increased from 7.8% to 12.4%, higher than the pandemic, which means that child poverty increased at a faster pace than poverty overall. The American Rescue Plan included credits of up to $,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17, which lifted 2.1 million out of poverty in 2021, but Congress did not renew the credits later that year. An expanded Child Poverty Tax credit could have kept over 5 million children out of poverty, according to a report released Tuesday by Columbia University.

Additionally, the uninsured rate decreased to 7.9% last year, but that data doesn’t account for the mass Medicaid rollbacks that are happening this year as a pandemic-era restriction on disenrollment ended.

Tribes Have Trouble Accessing Renewable Funding In Inflation Reduction Act

Reuters reports that the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in the Dakotas is unable to secure contracts to build the first large, tribal-owned wind farm in the U.S. The tribe doesn’t have the resources or the legal expertise to navigate the burdensome regulatory requirements, according to Reuters. The Inflation Reduction Act allocates $14 billion in funding to build wind and solar projects on tribal land and allows direct payments to tribes, but some incentives provided under IRA expire next year. The Standing Rock Sioux have already paid $3 million in fees and for studies to remain in competition for the funds but have no guarantee of getting them.

Ohio Walgreens Pharmacy Workers Move To Unionize

Pharmacy workers at three Walgreens locations in Northeast Ohio declared their intent to unionize, according to Axios. Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and customer associates at Kamm’s Corners, Broadway Avenue and Clark Avenue locations delivered signed union cards to management last Friday. “Pharmacy workers fill hundreds and hundreds of prescriptions every day with often bare-bones staffing,” the workers wrote in a letter to management that was shared with Axios.

They’re demanding a minimum hourly wage for pharmacy workers of $20 and for pharmacy technician hours to be increased by 20%. While pharmacists generally make incomes in the six-figure range, pharmacy technicians — who have a similar job descriptions but without the same medical degrees — make a fraction of that. Indeed lists pharmacy technician salaries in Ohio as between $17 and $27 hourly. There has been wave of organizing in Northeast Ohio, including Starbucks and REI, according to Axios.

Jersey City Could End Amazon Warehouse Tax Break

The city council of Jersey City took the first step to cancel a 20-year tax break for an Amazon warehouse, according to Hudson County View, for violating an agreement with the city. Amazon violated a requirement to have 51% of warehouse employees be from Jersey City and for 51% to be from minority backgrounds. The city also says the company refused to comply with monitoring from the Jersey City Office of Tax Abatement or provide any documentation showing that it was taking steps toward meeting the requirements. Economic development strategies that rely on enormous tax breaks for companies based on unenforceable promises of job creation have been increasingly criticized in recent years, with many advocates pushing elected officials to get promises in writing and enforce them or ditch the costly tax breaks altogether.

Houston Residents To Be Moved From Contaminated Railyard

The city of Houston will move some residents of a neighborhood near a contaminated rail yard owned by Union Pacific, Houston Public Media reports. The area surrounding the rail yard was found to have higher than usual cancer rates as a result of creosote, a chemical that was used decades ago to treat wooden railroad ties. Residents have been asking the city to clean up the contamination for years. Moving them will cost $24 million, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has called on Union Pacific to help with funding. Family members who lost loved ones to cancer appeared at a press conference with Mayor Turner announcing the move earlier this summer.

“The Houston case offers an opening for cities with similar histories of environmental injustice,” Andre Perry and Manann Donoghoe of the Brookings Institution write for Bloomberg CityLab.

