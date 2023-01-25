Announcing our newest Solutions of the Year special issue magazine. Get your copy

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

Here’s How Philadelphia’s First Guaranteed Income Program Is Going

The pilot program provides 300 households with payments for 30 months.

Deonna Anderson   January 25, 2023

Person holds a roll of $20 bills

(Photo by Vitaly Taranov / Unsplash)

The Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation (PHDC) and City of Philadelphia are touting the success of PHLHousing Plus, a guaranteed income program focused on alleviating housing costs for renters.

“Because of rising costs for basic needs, persons can often be at risk of housing insecurity,” said David Thomas, CEO of PHDC, in a statement. “This extra income can help them bridge the gap in their finances to create more room in their budget to make better choices for them and their families.”

In 2018, 54% of rental households in Philadelphia were cost-burdened, meaning they spent more than 30% of their income on housing, according to Pew.

PHLHousing Plus, which was launched in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA), started in July 2022 and counts 300 renter households among its participants.

The households were randomly selected from PHA’s Housing Choice Voucher and public housing waitlists, according to the program page. And funding for the program comes from a handful of public and philanthropic sources, including the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative bond proceeds, Housing Trust Fund, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, William Penn Foundation, Spring Point Partners LLC and the Stoneleigh Foundation.

Funds that the households receive, which are loaded onto a prepaid debit card, are unrestricted and unconditional.

Rachel Mulbry, PHDC’s housing programs manager, told KYW Newsradio that the average monthly payment varies from household to household, depending on their needs. That need is determined by calculating what a household can afford to pay for housing and actual housing costs. “The average is around $890 a month. We have households who are receiving as little as $150 a month and households who are receiving upwards of $1,500 a month,” Mulbry said.

Program participants cannot earn more than 50% of area median income when they enroll and must have a child 15 years old or younger in the household.

“As a single mother of five children, this program is very beneficial,” said T. Harrington, PHLHousing Plus recipient, in a press release. “These funds have taken the stress level down and making household decisions has become a lot easier.”

This is not Philly’s only guaranteed income pilot. Early last year, the city announced another program that would provide 60 people with $500 a month for one year. And guaranteed income pilots have been cropping up all over the United States. Oakland, California, which is giving 600 low-income families $500 a month for 18 months, New Orleans, with its 10-month program that provides $350 monthly to 125 young people between 16 and 24 year olds, and Minneapolis, where the city has been providing 200 families with $500 a month, are just a few examples. In some cases, pilots have become policy.

The PHLHousing Plus program builds on a rental assistance program that the city of Philadelphia started in the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of 30 months, the program disbursed $297 million to help 46,300 at-risk households, as of November 2022, according to PHDC.

As PHLHousing Plus continues, research partners at the University of Pennsylvania are gathering information about program participants’ experiences through surveys and interviews. The researcher will also survey an additional 900 households from PHA waitlists and compare the experiences of both groups. The hope is that the findings add to ongoing dialogue about rental and direct cash assistance in the U.S.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead this program and excited to help change the narrative around what the human right to housing looks like in Philadelphia,” Mulbry tweeted.

Solutions of the Year

Next City is proud to release our newest Solutions of the Year special issue. This 80-page print magazine is available as a free gift to anyone who donates to Next City. The editors highlight the best ideas worth emulating in 2023 and beyond.

Get My Copy

Deonna Anderson is Next City's editorial director. An award-winning journalist, she has served as a senior editor GreenBiz and worked with YES! Magazine, KLCC (an NPR affiliate station in Eugene, Oregon), The Lily, Atmos and other media outlets. Anderson is an alumna of the University of California, Davis and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. She lives in the Bay Area. She was also Next City's 2017-2018 Equitable Cities Reporting Fellow.

Follow Deonna .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: philadelphiaincome inequalityuniversal basic incomeguaranteed income

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Lucas Grindley, Executive Director at Next City

What does it look like to truly help one another? As host of the Next City podcast, I've talked with changemakers who want to redefine our responsibilities to our neighbors. These examples are powerful challenges to the status quo. 

Podcast

What If You Give $5,800 to Someone Who Is Homeless?

Podcast

We Could Stop Policing Homelessness and Start Helping

Podcast

Is Giving Away Cash the Best Way to Cut Poverty?

Podcast

The Case for Guaranteed Income for Transgender Americans

Podcast

Actually, Foundations Keep 95% of Their Endowments

Podcast

These Cities Have Ended Chronic Homelessness

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 874 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous at $25/Month
  • Karen at $120/Year
  • Anonymous at $120/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind