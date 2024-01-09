North Carolina City Takes First Steps Toward Cherokee Cultural Corridor

The Nikwasi Initiative is working to protect and honor local sites that play an important role in the heritage of a regional Indian tribe.

For decades, the town of Franklin, North Carolina, owned Noquisiyi (later interpreted as Nikwasi) Mound. The mound is the only thing that remains of a Cherokee settlement that dates back to the 16th century. The town’s meeting hall once sat atop the mound.

Now, the Nikwasi Initiative is working to protect and honor local sites that play an essential role in the heritage of a regional Indian tribe — including the Nikwasi Mound.

The organization, which was founded in 2019, is the byproduct of a conflict that arose between Franklin city officials and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, according to executive director Elaine Eisenbraun.

In an effort to reduce the maintenance burden of the mound, local officials decided to change the grass that grew on it. To do that, they sprayed herbicide on the mound to kill the old grass.