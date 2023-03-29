Download our new ebook: When Communities Own Spaces for Business

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

Financial Literacy App Helps Credit Unions Connect With Gen Z

Is the gamification of financial literacy the key to attracting and retaining younger members?

 

(Photo by kxrabo via Nappy Stock

The University of Hawai’i Federal Credit Union (UHFCU) was struggling to connect with younger customers in 2020. Without their usual on-campus financial literacy workshops, they knew that they needed digital options to bring this education to engage their younger clients. But how?

But then UHFCU discovered Zogo, an app that gamifies financial literacy. Zogo has partnered with many credit unions and CDFIs — most recently Alltru Credit Union in Missouri — to help them connect with Gen Z.

Credit unions pay a licensing fee for a co-branded Zogo app and push it out to their members. UHFCU found that nearly 300 of their users referred the app to their friends.

“We wanted something that would excite students and motivate them to learn, rather than having material fed to them in a typical classroom setting,” Bari Carroll, UHFCU’s senior vice president of image and experience, said in a Zogo case study.

Zogo was founded and built by Gen Z college students out of their own frustrations with financial education options, so they understand what these young customers want.

Zogo contains over 400 bite-sized modules addressing topics ranging from how to open a checking account to cryptocurrency and being a low-income student. It also gamifies the learning by allowing users to incur points that can be cashed in for $5 gift cards. So far, it seems to be working. Zogo marketing manager Sydney Mayer says that 96% of Zogo users report improving their financial literacy after using the app.

(Photo courtesy of Zogo)

That’s true for Dante Scornaienchi. The 26-year-old initially downloaded the app when the fintech company he works at licensed it for their employees, but quickly became a “super user” who logs in on his own time.

“Instead of sitting down and scrolling on Instagram, I fire up Zogo,” he says. “I fell in love with the app because it goes a lot deeper than I initially expected, which is what keeps me going with it.”

That kind of engagement with financial education is rare, and has attracted the attention of big banks in addition to CDFIs and other credit unions. Amex and U.S. Bank are now two of the 240 financial institutions to partner with Zogo.

Mayer says that she’s seeing a shift in big banks, who are beginning to prioritize environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Out of $46.6 trillion managed by financial firms in the United States, an estimated $11.6 trillion are invested using some kind of ESG investment approach, according to US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, a trade organization for ESG investors. That’s up from just $3 trillion a decade ago.

One of the ESG issues banks are targeting is access to financial education — particularly for more marginalized communities. Amex and Zogo are building out a module about being a Black entrepreneur, and other projects are on the horizon.

“I think education is intentionally not offered as a way to gatekeep. And Zogo is passionate about bridging that gap,” Mayer says. “Now that financial institutions like Amex and U.S. Bank care about ESG factors for their community, that’s something we can really get involved in.”

PCG's Logo

This story is part of our series, CDFI Futures, which explores the community development finance industry through the lenses of equity, public policy and inclusive community development. The series is generously supported by Partners for the Common Good. Sign up for PCG’s CapNexus newsletter at capnexus.org.

You Might Also Like The Bottom Line Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s senior economics correspondent, Oscar Perry Abello, emailed directly to you. Abello will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest solutions for leveling the playing field in cities. The Bottom Line covers financial topics including cooperatives, CDFIs, procurement, workforce development, economic development, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Sabina Wex is a writer and podcast producer in Toronto. 

Follow Sabina

Tags: income inequalityappscdfi futures

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

Home-Based Daycares Could Be the Answer to Atlanta’s Childcare Woes

Stack of books

Low-Income Students Need More Than a Good Education

How CDFIs Are Helping Immigrants Priced Out of Citizenship

Can Affordable Healthcare Create Economic Opportunity?

This App Is Mapping America’s Digital Divide

Housing in Brief: Preventing Evictions Still Critical to Slowing Spread of COVID-19, Model Shows

Advocates Say Paycheck Advance Apps Continue Cycles of Poverty

Cities Are Boosting the Economy by Rewarding Those Who Shop Local

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 927 other sustainers such as:

  • Carl in Brooklyn, NY at $10/Month
  • Karen in Berkeley, CA at $10/Month
  • Lauren in Chico, CA at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind