 Economics in Brief: NYC Amazon Workers Move One Step Closer to Unionization

Get our newsletter

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
The Bottom LineThe Bottom Line

Economics in Brief: NYC Amazon Workers Move One Step Closer to Unionization

Also: Cash for low-income mothers may boost babies’ cognitive development, and more.

Solcyre Burga   January 28, 2022

(Photo by Scott Lewis / CC BY 2.0)

NYC Amazon Workers Earn Sufficient Support to Hold a Union Election

Related Stories

Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island have earned sufficient interest to hold a union election, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) confirmed.

This effort is a long time coming, with workers at the Staten Island location alleging that the e-commerce giant illegally fired union organizer Daequan Smith, Bloomberg News reports. The NLRB agreed. An investigation into the complaint found that an Amazon consultant claimed they would fix issues if they opposed unionization, questioned workers’ involvement with the labor union and called union organizers “thugs.”

The labor board issued a formal complaint against Amazon on Thursday asking the company to conduct mandatory training with managers and “requiring management to educate employers about their rights with an NLRB agent present.”

Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse workers are similarly fighting for increased worker protections after they filed for unionization last year. Now, the nearly 6,100 workers will get a second chance at unionization through a vote do-over after the NLRB found that Amazon had unjustly interfered with the votes, as Next City previously reported.

The specifics of the Staten Island union election will be determined at a hearing on February 16.

Cash Stipends to Low-Income Mothers Help Increase Brain Activity in Babies

Providing cash aid to low-income mothers during the first year of their child’s lives could increase their cognitive development, the New York Times reports.

A thousand mothers were chosen to participate in the Baby’s First Years research project, with one group receiving $20 a month while the other received $333. Payments will continue until the child is at least 4 years old.

Initial results have been promising. Though further cognitive tests should be done to confirm researchers’ beliefs, the study found that changes in the babies’ brain activity were modest and could be a significant scientific finding. “It’s proof that just giving the families more money, even a modest amount of more money, leads to better brain development,” says Martha J. Farah, a neuroscientist who conducted a review of the study for the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, who published the study on Monday.

The results of this research comes after President Joe Biden ended the child tax credit, a federal relief program that provided families with up to $300 a month per child. The initial direct payment reached 59.3 million children in July, reducing child poverty among Black Children by 21%, according to Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy.

But changes in federal relief are estimated to push nearly 3.7 million kids into poverty. As conservatives argue against direct relief payments, researchers are hoping these results help refocus the conversation.

“[It’s] almost always about the risks that parents might work less or use the money frivolously,” Greg J. Duncan, co-author of the study and economist at the University of California, Irvine, told the Times. Instead we should question “whether the payments are good for kids.”

EPI Study Shows Wage Growth Is Not the Cause of Price Inflation

New data from the Economic Policy Institute found that increased price inflation was caused by a global supply chain crisis that focuses on durable goods instead of face-to-face services.

According to Economic Policy Institute’s Josh Bivens, this shows that increased wages were not the cause of recent price inflations. His research also found that since 1989, labor costs remain relatively stagnant when non-labor costs rise. Workers’ wages are thus unlikely to change even as non-labor costs increase, due to decreased bargaining power in the labor market.

Bivens concludes by warning that “worker disempowerment means we can—and should—be far more cautious about raising interest rates to slow inflation even in the face of a large and persistent initial price shock.”

This article is part of The Bottom Line, a series exploring scalable solutions for problems related to affordability, inclusive economic growth and access to capital. Click here to subscribe to our Bottom Line newsletter. The Bottom Line is made possible with support from Citi.

Can We Depend on You?

A message from board member Lynn. M. Ross:

Let’s get back to normal. You’ve probably heard that more than a few times as we continue navigating life in an evolving pandemic. But the normal in The Before Times wasn’t so great for far too many people and communities. A return to that normality means embracing deep inequity and injustice as tolerable features of city life and city-building practice.

That is unacceptable. It’s not a return to normal that we should desire or work toward. Instead — especially as community changemakers — we should chart a course for a future that is equitable, just, and humane. Our team at Next City — board and staff — have spent the last several months thinking about that future and articulating our role in helping to shape it. Today we’re sharing a new strategic plan that boldly affirms our commitment to the diverse changemakers, like you, who are working to liberate our cities from oppression and to the high-quality solutions journalism essential for informing that work.

Will you help Next City fulfill its mission?

Yes! I want to donate.

Solcyre (Sol) Burga was an Emma Bowen Foundation Fellow with Next City for summer 2021. Burga is completing her degree in political science and journalism at Rutgers University, with plans to graduate in May of 2022. As a Newark native and immigrant, she hopes to elevate voices of underrepresented communities in her work.  

.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: unionsamazoncash assistance

0 Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×