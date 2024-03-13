Urban Changemakers Wanted: Vanguard Applications Now Open

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Magazine

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Transportation
  4. An App That Helps Riders With Vision Loss Navigate Complex Transit Systems

An App That Helps Riders With Vision Loss Navigate Complex Transit Systems

Finding the right bus stop can be a challenge for any transit rider. Some transit agencies are using an app to make wayfinding easier for blind and low-vision riders.

 

NaviLens smartphone app

(Photo courtesy NaviLens)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

The decal of brightly colored blocks on a black background looks like something straight out of the classic arcade game Space Invaders. But the goal of these codes isn’t to zap aliens — it’s to help people who are blind or have low vision find their bus or train stop.

As anyone who has ever boarded the bus going the wrong way can attest, wayfinding can be challenging for anyone, but people who have sight loss face special challenges.

NaviLens, a tech company based in Murcia, Spain, has developed an app that uses codes posted at bus stops or in train stations to provide real-time navigation via audio and haptic (vibration) cues, directing the user from the elevator in a train station, for example, to a nearby bus stop.

“Despite it being not a huge percentage of our ridership, it’s very important to make sure that we provide accessibility for people experiencing partial or full sight loss,” says Thor Diakow, spokesperson for Metro Vancouver’s transit authority TransLink, which tested the app last year.

To use NaviLens as a rider, you first download the app to your phone. There are two versions: NaviLens for people who are blind or have low vision, and NaviLens Go for general wayfinding. When you open the app, NaviLens uses your phone’s camera to detect and read codes in the environment, reading off bus stop information and providing real-time guidance on how close you are to the stop, for example. Anyone can test out the app by requesting codes to download and print out.

The app detects codes without using GPS or requiring access to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. NaviLens reports that codes can be read almost instantaneously and at a great distance, making it ideal for wayfinding.

There are many potential applications for the app, says NaviLens project manager Miguel Miñano, through integration with a transit agency’s real-time information system.

By scanning the code, users “will also know the remaining minutes for the coming train, the status of the escalators or elevators and [other] real-time information that changes, but the code doesn’t need to change.”

So far, NaviLens codes have been incorporated into transit systems around the world, including New York City’s MTA.

A promising pilot in Vancouver

Last year, TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s regional transit provider, conducted a pilot using NaviLens at 16 stops within its system. As part of the pilot, 18 people tested NaviLens with the codes scanned a total of 2,792 times, mostly at the New Westminster SkyTrain station.

The pilot was part of a $7 million project to increase accessibility for customers with vision loss. TransLink also added braille signage at all 8,400 of its bus stops and tactile walking surface indicators at 157 locations, the first Canadian transit agency to accomplish this feat.

Richard Marion, an accessibility consultant and member of TransLink’s transit access transit users advisory committee, helped test out the app.

“Where I see it shine would be in more complex interior environments,” says Marion, like metro stations with multiple trains or even municipal buildings that are hard to navigate.

There were some challenges with the app, according to Marion and a report from TransLink. To use NaviLens, customers must own a smartphone and be willing to use it to navigate, unlike braille signage and tactile walking surface indicators.

“For someone that’s a bit older like myself that tends to not rely on my cell phone 100% of the time out on the street, it’s more of a nice to have,” says Marion. “Other accessibility features are more important to me.”

The six-month pilot was promising, but Diakow says there are no plans to expand it permanently.

“It was mainly focused on these initiatives for the blind or partially sighted, so that’s kind of why we stuck to that for now. But it really helps us understand a broader wayfinding landscape for our system,” he says.

Future efforts might incorporate real-time navigation in different languages to help people from other countries navigate the system (NaviLens offers this feature as well).

The curb cut effect

Better wayfinding for people who are blind or have low vision can benefit all transit riders. As advocates have long pointed out, designing accessible spaces for people with disabilities makes things better for everyone.

It’s called the “curb cut effect”: Curb cuts — those parts of the curb that slope down to the street — make it easier for people in wheelchairs, people on bikes, people pushing strollers, older people, etc. to navigate streets and sidewalks.

To improve wayfinding, Marion recommends that transit agencies focus on consistent and high-contrast signage across a region, so that people with some sight loss can easily distinguish between a no parking sign and a bus stop, for example, even if they don’t read braille. Making bus stops easy to identify would be helpful for wayfinding in general.

TransLink selected NaviLens through a competitive procurement process and paid for the pilot as part of its $7 million initiative to improve accessibility, though Diakow could not provide exact numbers on how much money was spent on Metro Vancouver’s NaviLens pilot.

According to Miñano, most cities that pilot NaviLens do so for free, with the company absorbing the cost of the pilot. Miñano says there should be no barriers to implementing NaviLens, whether it’s a big or small city, because the project can be tailored to the needs of the individual transit agency.

“When we talk about visual impairment, it’s not only about people [who are] totally blind, but this is on a spectrum from the totally blind to [people with] moderate sight loss,” says Miñano.

“So, it’s not [just] a question of metrics, but the commitment of the agency has to be with not leaving anyone behind.”

This story was produced through our Equitable Cities Fellowship for Social Impact Design, which is made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

A Letter From Our Executive Director

Imagine a world where every voice is heard and where every community thrives. This world isn’t just a dream; it’s a possibility, a reality that you, as an integral part of Next City’s network of city-builders, help to create.

But, let’s face it—the journey isn’t easy. You know too well the adversaries we face together: entrenched bureaucracies, outdated systems, and societal structures designed to divide and diminish. These challenges are real, and they can sometimes make you feel isolated in your pursuit of a better world. Yet, you persist, fueled by the belief that change is not just possible but is happening right now.

That’s where Next City steps in. We are your ally. Our stories aren’t just stories—they are affirmations that change is underway. Our articles, webinars, podcast episodes and ebooks provide you with inspiration, but also with the insights and information necessary to fuel change that brings about more equitable and inclusive communities.

And now, more than ever, we need your support. The status quo ought no longer be acceptable. Next City has continuously published for 20 years, and for even longer, our leaders have said we must be impatient for change. Today, in everything from our politics to our climate, I believe we are at a pivotal moment when action in cities cannot be desired but required.

As a Next City reader, you are already taking responsibility. You recognize that the systems you are part of matter, and you are committed to making a difference. There are 45,000 of you subscribed to Next City’s newsletters, 175,000 following us on social media, and over 1 million people visit nextcity.org each year. Each has a different capacity to give, but every donation, no matter the size, makes a significant impact.

By donating to Next City, you are not only supporting our mission but also breaking down barriers and challenging norms. Your contribution is a powerful tool that enables our journalists to continue unearthing and sharing the stories that catalyze change and remind us all of what’s possible when we come together.

So, we invite you to take this step with us. Use the button below to make a contribution to Next City today, and be part of a collective effort to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future for all. Your donation today is more than just a gift—it’s a commitment to a future we all believe in.

With gratitude,
Lucas Grindley
Executive Director, Next City

Donate
Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Maylin Tu is Next City's Equitable Cities Reporting Fellow for Social Impact Design. A freelance reporter based in Los Angeles, she writes about transportation and public infrastructure (especially bus shelters and bathrooms), with bylines in the Guardian, KCET, Next City, LAist, LA Public Press and JoySauce. She graduated with a BA in English from William Jewell College in Missouri.

Follow Maylin .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: transit agenciesappstransportation equityaccessibility

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

A view of downtown Minneapolis overlooking a highway.

Some Twin Cities Transit Agencies Believe Splitting up Helps Provide Better Service

What the Merger of Sacramento Transit Agencies Means for Riders

Bay Area Transit Agencies Are (Finally) Taking Collaboration Seriously

In One Oregon City, the Disability Community Is Ensuring They Aren’t Left Out of Disaster Planning

Planning for Innovative Urban Mobility in Jersey City

This Is What Housing Designed for Neurodiverse Adults Looks Like

Kansas City public transportation

Kansas City’s Zero Fare Transit Program Shows Major Success – And What Still Needs to Be Done

With Grocery Prices Up, Families Turn To Food Waste Apps

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • City of Aurora, IL
  • Center for Community Progress
  • BlueHub Capital
  • SPUR
  • Opportunity Finance Network

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2024 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 1082 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous at $5/Month
  • Brian at $6/Month
  • Gregory at $60/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year magazine

has donated ! Thank you 🎉
Donate ×