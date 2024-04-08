A Radical Vision for the Housing Crisis in the West of Ireland

“The government has tied Galway up in a bit of a bind. If the city can’t grow out, and it can’t grow up, how can it grow?”
YouTuber Polysee offers a vision for transit-oriented development in the city of Galway, a city on Ireland’s west coast that’s facing serious growing pains.
Transit-oriented development is a land use planning approach that concentrates high-density, mixed-use development – housing, groceries, retail, employment, childcare – within walking distance from rapid transit services. Centering development around transit hubs helps create vibrant, active, affordable and accessible neighbourhoods where both businesses and people – residents, workers and tourists alike – can thrive.
Polysee chose a 32-hectare parcel of land by Oranmore station, just outside Galway City, to model what this could look like.
Aysha Khan is the managing editor at Next City.
Follow Aysha
