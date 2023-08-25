The Weekly Wrap: Minneapolis Mayor Vetoes Minimum Pay For Ride Hail Drivers

Also, New York City could make LLC owners of real estate reveal themselves.

Minneapolis Mayor Vetoes Ride Hail Minimum Pay

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed legislation that would have set a minimum wage for ride-hail drivers, the Associated Press reports. Frey instead announced an agreement with Uber that would establish a $15.19 minimum wage for cars driving within the city, but that wage would not apply to other ride hail services. That dollar amount is already Minneapolis’ minimum wage for large companies, but gig companies in most cities don’t consider drivers employees.

The bill vetoed by Frey would have mandated pay of at least $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute for all ride hail drivers. The city council approved the ordinance 7-5 last week, according to the Minnesota Reformer. Frey said that the bill needed more research and was based on “speculation,” but the council says it worked on the bill for eight months and that it did ample research. In addition to a pay raise, the bill would have required companies to give drivers five days notice before banning them from the service. Drivers would have also be able to appeal to the company within seven days of that notice. Citing high costs, Uber and Lyft threatened to remove their service from Minnesota if the bill became law.

New York Bill Could Reveal LLC Real Estate Owners

A New York bill designed to reveal the identities of limited liability companies that own real estate is awaiting Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature, Fast Company reports. The bill requires all LLCs to create a list of “beneficial owners,” which would be collected and made public by New York’s Secretary of State. According to the legislative text, “Anonymous LLCs leasing real property are correlated with more numerous code violations, higher rents, and more evictions compared to non-corporate owners.” Tenant activists have long struggled to identify large housing portfolios owned by the same person or entity because most real estate is purchased through shell companies, although the website Who Owns What, operated by the nonprofit JustFix, has attempted to demystify the issue by cross-referencing public information associated with New York City addresses.

Colorado Public Transit Could Expand Funding Stream

A Colorado lawmaker is working on a bill that would increase state funding for public transportation through new fees or a tax that would require a ballot referendum, according to Colorado Public Radio. Current funding for RTD, which serves the Denver Metro Area, comes from a sales tax and only a small portion is from fares. The bill could represent the largest funding boost to RTD since a sales tax was approved in 2004, according to CPR.

Oakland Scrap Metal Fires Under Scrutiny

A scrap metal processing plant in West Oakland called Schnitzer Steel is under scrutiny for a string of fires stretching back to 2009, the latest of which occurred in early August, according to Oaklandside. Workers at Schnitzer say the fires are the result of lithium ion batteries used in e-bikes and scooters, which are also responsible for a series of deadly fires in New York City.

Schnitzer was fined by the Alameda District Attorney in 2012 for releasing toxic materials into the air, and the company reached a settlement in 2021 in which it promised to change these practices. But it received a notice stating that it was violating the settlement just weeks before the most recent fire.

Media Outlets Use Auto Worker Strike Figure from Consultant With Automotive Ties

Amid a nationwide wave of strikes, and as the United Auto Workers are on the brink of a strike against the big three car companies, the American Prospect rounded up some examples of media coverage of the strike that focusing on its supposed economic impact. In particular, reporter Sarah Lazarre traces the figure of $5 billion that CNBC and Forbes have cited as potential losses from the automotive strike.

Lazarre points out that the company that produced the $5 billion figure, Anderson Economic Group, lists the big three auto companies as clients, although the consultancy told the American Prospect auto companies did not commission the study. As Lazarre writes, “Without context, this dollar amount gives the impression that workers using their labor power to improve their lot is harmful to society, and directs the conversation away from what these workers are owed for their primary role in creating the economic value of producing vehicles.”

Curated by Deonna Anderson

MORE NEWS

In Montreal, every developer has opted to pay the city in lieu of building affordable housing. This comes two years after the administration said “a new housing bylaw would lead to the construction of 600 new social housing units per year.” CBC

Georgia lawmakers are considering the use of Medicaid to fund doulas for poor mothers. But there might be barriers to state-funded doulas. Capital B

Singapore has quickly made progress on housing affordability through a large public building program. Here’s what other countries and localities can learn from their work. The Tyee

Mississippi has the lowest homelessness rate. “Experts say the low cost of housing plays a role in keeping their numbers down,” according to the Times but in Jackson specifically, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has targeted homelessness as an issue his administration should solve. Los Angeles Times

RESOURCES

The Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Grant Program is accepting applications for projects focused on reducing environmental harm, addressing localized transportation challenges and developing regional partnerships to solve equitable access and mobility challenges. More than $3 billion is available through this funding opportunity from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Learn more here.

If you’re new to the topic of affordable housing or want a deep dive about how to develop a comprehensive local housing strategy, NYU Furman Center’s Local Housing Solutions has you covered. It has created two free self-paced online training programs. Learn more and take the trainings here.

EVENTS

Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein will join us to discuss their book “Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law.” Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Register for the webinar here!