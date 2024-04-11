Are You A Vanguard? Applications Now Open

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Magazine

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Transportation
  4. St. Louis’ Turn-of-the-Century Transit Renaissance

St. Louis’ Turn-of-the-Century Transit Renaissance

Heartland Urbanist looks the past and future of the second biggest subway system in the Midwest.

 

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

On his YouTube channel Heartland Urbanist, Columbus-based organizer Matt Caffrey digs into the story behind St. Louis’s light metro system. In the mid-1980s, while many other transit agencies were moving toward developing trams – slow street-running light rail – St. Louis made the bold choice to build a light rail system on dedicated right of way.

Opened in 1993, it’s now a 46-mile light rail system with two lines and 6.7 million riders in 2022. It’s also, he explains, a massive driver of private investment. Part of the reason why residents and visitors are able to take advantage of this system was local organizers with a St. Louis nonprofit, Citizens for Modern Transit. The group’s advocacy continues today; last year it even secured nearly $12 million in state funding for high-quality transit.

Watch the video to learn move about the system’s origins plus what’s on its horizon. Subscribe to Heartland Urbanist’s channel for more videos on urbanism in the American midwest, and follow Caffrey on Mastodon.

A Letter From Our Executive Director

Imagine a world where every voice is heard and where every community thrives. This world isn’t just a dream; it’s a possibility, a reality that you, as an integral part of Next City’s network of city-builders, help to create.

But, let’s face it—the journey isn’t easy. You know too well the adversaries we face together: entrenched bureaucracies, outdated systems, and societal structures designed to divide and diminish. These challenges are real, and they can sometimes make you feel isolated in your pursuit of a better world. Yet, you persist, fueled by the belief that change is not just possible but is happening right now.

That’s where Next City steps in. We are your ally. Our stories aren’t just stories—they are affirmations that change is underway. Our articles, webinars, podcast episodes and ebooks provide you with inspiration, but also with the insights and information necessary to fuel change that brings about more equitable and inclusive communities.

And now, more than ever, we need your support. The status quo ought no longer be acceptable. Next City has continuously published for 20 years, and for even longer, our leaders have said we must be impatient for change. Today, in everything from our politics to our climate, I believe we are at a pivotal moment when action in cities cannot be desired but required.

As a Next City reader, you are already taking responsibility. You recognize that the systems you are part of matter, and you are committed to making a difference. There are 45,000 of you subscribed to Next City’s newsletters, 175,000 following us on social media, and over 1 million people visit nextcity.org each year. Each has a different capacity to give, but every donation, no matter the size, makes a significant impact.

By donating to Next City, you are not only supporting our mission but also breaking down barriers and challenging norms. Your contribution is a powerful tool that enables our journalists to continue unearthing and sharing the stories that catalyze change and remind us all of what’s possible when we come together.

So, we invite you to take this step with us. Use the button below to make a contribution to Next City today, and be part of a collective effort to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future for all. Your donation today is more than just a gift—it’s a commitment to a future we all believe in.

With gratitude,
Lucas Grindley
Executive Director, Next City

Donate
Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Aysha Khan is the managing editor at Next City.

Follow Aysha .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: light railst. louis

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

How an Experimental Service in a Library Prevents Incarceration

How St. Louis Churches Are Revealing The Disparities In The Air We Breathe

How a St. Louis Opera Theatre is Putting the Community in Charge

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • SPUR
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Pratt Institute Libraries
  • BlueHub Capital
  • City of Aurora, IL
  • Opportunity Finance Network

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2024 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 1107 other sustainers such as:

  • Chris in Chicago, IL at $10/Month
  • Anonymous at $60/Year
  • JS at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year magazine

has donated ! Thank you 🎉
Donate ×