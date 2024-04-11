St. Louis’ Turn-of-the-Century Transit Renaissance

Heartland Urbanist looks the past and future of the second biggest subway system in the Midwest.

On his YouTube channel Heartland Urbanist, Columbus-based organizer Matt Caffrey digs into the story behind St. Louis’s light metro system. In the mid-1980s, while many other transit agencies were moving toward developing trams – slow street-running light rail – St. Louis made the bold choice to build a light rail system on dedicated right of way.

Opened in 1993, it’s now a 46-mile light rail system with two lines and 6.7 million riders in 2022. It’s also, he explains, a massive driver of private investment. Part of the reason why residents and visitors are able to take advantage of this system was local organizers with a St. Louis nonprofit, Citizens for Modern Transit. The group’s advocacy continues today; last year it even secured nearly $12 million in state funding for high-quality transit.

