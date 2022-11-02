 Young Farmers Of Color Can Help the U.S. Meet Its Climate Goals. Is Washington Listening?

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

Cities need you. Support Next City and have your gift matched.Donate

$1,150 $50,000 goal

Young Farmers Of Color Can Help the U.S. Meet Its Climate Goals. Is Washington Listening?

Getting young, climate-conscious farmers on the land "is the best way we can fight climate change,” one advocate says.

Britny Cordera   November 2, 2022

Jøn Kent at Sanctuary Farms in Detroit. (Photo by Britny Cordera)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations.

At Sanctuary Farms on Detroit’s East Side, Jøn Kent and a team of volunteers use cardboard and paper bags to starve invasive weedy plants instead of herbicides; they plant marigolds and lavender amid squash, melons, and collards instead of pesticides; and turn food scraps into lush, clean compost.

He and his business partner, Parker Jean, wanted to grow fresh produce for their working-class community, which Kent describes as a “food desert.” They also wanted to make sure their farming practices didn’t contribute to the area’s water pollution crisis.

“In Michigan, we have been left with polluted waters in Black neighborhoods from Benton Harbor to Flint,” he says. So Kent and Jean, who launched Sanctuary Farms in 2020, turned to regenerative agriculture practices, like alternating flowers with crops to attract pollinators and repel pests, to have a positive impact on the environment.

“The goal here is to really create a food sovereign, energy efficient, zero-waste place, so our community knows it’s possible to live off the land,” says Kent.

Many young farmers share Kent’s commitment to sustainability, according to a new report from the National Young Farmers Coalition (NYFC). In a survey of over 10,000 farmers across the country, 86% of respondents under 40 said they used regenerative farming practices, which the survey defined as “an approach to farming and ranching that builds healthy soils and ecosystems, supports climate-resilient farms and communities, and addresses inequity in agriculture.”

Of course, as the survey notes, regenerative farming practices aren’t new. Indigenous communities — many of whom were pushed off the land they stewarded for millennia — innovated and practiced these farming techniques for generations.

“Young farmers today find motivation to farm in environmental conservation, anti-racism, and creating healthy, food secure, and climate-resilient communities,” says Vanessa Garcia Polanco, NYFC’s policy campaign director.

Overhauling the United States’ agriculture system will be crucial to meeting its climate goals. Farms cover about 40% of all U.S. land, according to the most recent census, and agriculture accounts for about 11% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Some regenerative farming practices, such as no-till farming, cover cropping, and rotational grazing can help the U.S. reduce those emissions.

But young farmers — particularly young farmers of color — need more support.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said finding affordable land to buy was “very or extremely challenging.” Among those those who identified as Black, Indigenous, and other people of color (BIPOC), that figure was 65%. Respondents also reported difficulty accessing capital, affording healthcare and paying off student loans. In all cases, BIPOC respondents reported greater difficulties than their white counterparts.

These challenges may explain why more young people aren’t taking up the profession. The average age of a U.S. farmer is over 57, and is steadily increasing, according to the most recent Census of Agriculture. According to that report, less than 8% of farmers are under age 35.

Volunteers at Sanctuary Farms. (Photo by Britny Cordera)

Kent, 29, spent his early childhood in Detroit. “My community is often hit with the reality that the government doesn’t always come through for us,” says Kent, who is Black. Kent, who only recently paid off his student loans, says accessing capital to finance Sanctuary Farms was a challenge, but adds, “In spite of our lack of finances, we have faith,” he says. “We just gotta keep puttin’ in that work.”

Climate change poses another challenge. More than 73% of respondents said they experienced at least one “climate impact,” in the form of extreme weather, hotter temperatures or excess precipitation, on their farm in the last year. That figure is up from 66% in 2017, the last time NYFC released a survey.

For some, climate change has wrought devastation.

Carolina Mueller, a farmer from Austin, Texas, and coalition manager with NYFC, says she suffered over $30,000 in losses when a winter storm in February 2021 froze much of the state.

“Winter storm Uri last year was incredibly traumatic and damaging,” Mueller says. “Temperatures plummeted quickly, and we lost a lot of our livestock and produce.”

Among young farmers, there is an increased awareness of the need to adapt to the changing climate, says Debi Kelly, a field specialist and horticulturist with the University of Missouri’s Extension program.

“Some of those old ways of agriculture can’t continue anymore,” says Kelly. “With all these weather events and with population growth, we have to learn how to do things a little bit differently.”

Kelly says that younger farmers she works with tend to be more willing to take risks and change their practices than older farmers. She says she also noticed younger farmers tend to be more concerned with how their operations affect their surrounding communities. According to the NYFC survey, 83% of young farmers reported that “one of their farm’s primary purposes for existing is engaging in conservation or regeneration.”

The NYFC report comes out as lawmakers are debating the 2023 Farm Bill, a massive omnibus bill that goes before Congress roughly every five years and includes farm subsidies, climate resilience initiatives and food assistance programs.

If the U.S. is to meet its climate goal by 2030, which requires a reduction of 50-52% in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels, Polanco says she believes it will need a transformative farm bill, one that addresses the climate crisis and the rising costs of land.

“Land is climate infrastructure for our young farmers,” Polanco says. But land costs are soaring. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), farmland values increased by $420 per acre, or more than 12%, in 2021.

The report, which notes that “land ownership is rooted in the dispossession of Indigenous land,” also calls on the USDA to support Indigenous communities in securing greater land sovereignty and for the agency to seat the Tribal Advisory Committee, a body created in 2018 to facilitate coordination between Native groups and the federal government.

Polanco says she’d like to see a farm bill that invests in community-led projects, prioritizing projects led by and benefiting socially disadvantaged and economically distressed farmers and ranchers. She says a successful bill would also invest in climate-smart farming adaptations.

These adaptations would look like an expansion of programs like the USDA’s recently launched Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities initiative, which supports the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities; increases funding for first-time farmers and ranchers and improves access to crop insurance programs. The Inflation Reduction Act, which set aside $20 billion for USDA conservation programs, presents an important opportunity for young farmers as well.

Getting young, climate-conscious farmers on the land “…is the best way we can fight climate change,” Polanco says. “But we desperately need climate investments that are part of a safety net for farmers, so they can continue stewarding the land when a disaster strikes.”

Nexus Media News is an editorially independent, nonprofit news service covering climate change. Follow them at @NexusMediaNews.

Can We Depend on You?

Your typical news outlet survives because of paying subscribers. We’re not typical. Next City’s values center marginalized communities, and we’ll never erect financial barriers to the knowledge necessary to make cities more equitable. Instead a small number of our readers makes a monthly or annual donation and ensures free access for thousands of others who are also doing the work of liberating cities.

To be sustainable, though, we must reach at least 880 sustaining members by October 1. Will you make a recurring gift today?

Yes! I want to join.

Britny Cordera is a published poet, nonfiction writer and journalist in St. Louis who investigates the intersections between environmental justice, climate solutions and (pop) culture. Her poetry and nonfiction can be found or is forthcoming in Grist Fix, The New Territory, Rhino, Narrative and PANK. When she is not reporting or writing poetry, Cordera teaches for St. Louis Poetry Center and roller skates in her free time. 

Follow Britny .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: detroitclimate changeurban farmingnexus media news

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Aysha Khan, Senior Editor

I've always loved to read Next City's coverage of global solutions to urban issues. It's surprising how often solutions to everything from micro-mobility to pollution, from as far and wide as Syria and Singapore, can help us rethink our own approaches to these universal issues.

To Address the Housing Crisis, Barcelona Is Repairing and Renting Vacant Apartments

Facing an Energy Crisis, a Syrian Engineer Designed Electric Tuk-Tuks

What the City of Rotterdam Can Teach Us About the Power of Green Roofs

Urban farming in Singapore

Singapore Shows What Serious Urban Farming Looks Like

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2022 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 805 other sustainers such as:

  • Anisha at $10/Month
  • Anonymous at $60/Year
  • Charlie in Jersey City, NJ at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    The 21 Best Solutions of 2021 special edition magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind