The Weekly Wrap: Trump Admin Won’t Approve New Wind and Solar Projects

Hawaiʻi takes on the cruise industry, NYC evictions skyrocket, and more.

Welcome back to The Weekly Wrap, our Friday roundup of stories that explain the problems oppressing people in cities and elevate the solutions that bring us closer to economic, environmental and social justice.

Trump Admin Won’t Approve Wind and Solar Power Projects

President Trump has announced that his administration will not approve new wind or solar power projects in the country, despite the need for energy sources to meet rising electricity demand, CNBC reports.

“We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar [sic],” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!!” The president has posted false claims in the recent past about wind farms hurting the environment, and endangered species of animals like whales. He has even gone as far as to claim that windmills create bird cemeteries.

Trump’ policies have not only cut potential for green energy development throughout the U.S., this combined with his aggressive push for tariffs have also raised power bills for households across the country. Since he took office again this January, household electricity bills have increased by about 10%, the Guardian reports. This has gone against his campaign promise of lowering the cost of living in the U.S., including lower utility bills.

Two Years After Deadly Fires, Maui Homeowners Battle Foreclosure

Two years after the deadly fires burned houses to the ground and killed over 100 people in the Lahaina neighborhood of Maui, homeowners in the area are struggling to hold on to their homes, Grist reports.

Many homeowners who lost their homes during the disastrous fires are confronted with what they can do next. Some are unsure if they can rebuild the homes they lost; some held off on paying their mortgages and now owe back payments with interest because they had to rent new homes when they were displaced; some have also lost income due to the damage to nearby businesses that employed them.

All the while, in a textbook case of disaster capitalism, they are receiving increasingly frequent messages from investors that want to use this opportunity to own property in Maui. About a third of homeowners in that area of Maui no longer own their homes because of the fire, and more are increasingly listing their properties for sale as mounting costs and pressures add up.

Trump’s Policies Make It Harder for American Students to Access Higher Ed

From regretting their educational decisions to delaying children to budgeting like mad, Americans are struggling with student loan debt thanks to the Trump administration, The Guardian reports.

Under the Biden administration, many students could depend on the Saving on a Valuable Education plan, an income-driven repayment plan that was introduced in 2023. Loans put into forbearance wouldn’t accrue interest.

The Department of Education has since killed this program, and though borrowers can still forego payments, they will now see interest on their loans. Some borrowers have seen their loan payments more than double, making it difficult for them to save money or plan for a future with children, The Guardian reports.

New York City’s Monthly Evictions Skyrocket

Monthly evictions in one of the most expensive cities in the U.S. have skyrocketed to almost pre-pandemic levels as New York City rents skyrocket and working-class residents struggle to afford their homes, Gothamist reports.

City marshalls have handed out 1,500 evictions per month on average this January to this August, according to city records. That’s almost as much as the 2018 average of about 1,666 evictions a month. This comes after rent freezes and eviction protections were put into place due to Covid-19 have since lapsed. Evictions more than doubled between 2022 and 2023, and have only increased ever since.

Hawaii’s DOT Wants to Slash Cruise Ship Visits

The Department of Transportation in Hawaiʻi recently announced an ambitious plan to cut the number of cruise ships that visit the islands by half by 2030, Travel and Tour World reports. The plan hopes to improve air quality and result in cleaner oceans and has been celebrated by environmental advocates.

However, some local business owners worry that fewer cruise ships means fewer tourists and less customers, SF Gate reports. “I see businesses closing, leaving the islands, a loss of jobs. Families would definitely be affected,” Aaron Paulk of Hawaii Tour Consultants, a group representing 20 small, family-owned tour operators, told Seatrade Cruise News.

This isn’t the first time state officials focus on cruise shops as a way to protect the local environment. Earlier this year. Hawaii’s legislature passed an 11% cruise tax and plans to use that revenue for initiatives including improving environmental infrastructure, Travel and Tour World reports.

