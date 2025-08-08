The Weekly Wrap: The Great American Redistricting Showdown

NOAA can finally hire more workers, Labor Department moves to deregulate workplace safety, and more.

A map of U.S Congressional Districts proposed plan is seen at a Texas legislators' public hearing on congressional redistricting in Austin, Texas on Aug. 1, 2025. (Photo by Eric Gay / AP)

Welcome back to The Weekly Wrap, our Friday roundup of stories that explain the problems oppressing people in cities and elevate the solutions that bring us closer to economic, environmental and social justice. If you enjoy this newsletter, share it with a friend or colleague and tell them to subscribe.

As Texas Pushes For GOP Gerrymandering, Democrats Fight Fire With Fire

Texas Republicans are fighting for control of the House leading up to the 2026 midterm elections by strategically redistricting the state to add five more Republican seats in the state. This would give the party a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, CBS News reports.

The attempts to redraw maps in the Lone Star state began late last month, when Republican leaders released the draft of a new map that gave their party more seats in Texas metro areas.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded by threatening to redraw his state’s congressional lines in Democrats’ favor if Texas Republicans succeeded. To block the new Texas congressional districts map from being voted on, 50 Texas House Democrats left the state so quorum could not be met.

Trump’s Workplace Deregulations Disproportionately Hurt Immigrant Workers

Labor advocates are warning that the Trump administration’s efforts to deregulate workplaces are going to disproportionately hurt immigrant workers on farms and construction sites, Documented reports.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Labor announced a plan to deregulate more than 60 workplace rules, stating that this was due to “President Trump’s commitment to restore American prosperity through deregulation.”

Some of the worker protections being targeted include the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s proposal to amend the OSHA 300 Log, which requires employers to record work-related injuries. The changes would also have OSHA withdraw a proposed requirement for employers to provide adequate lighting at construction sites. About 15% of construction site injuries happen due to bad lighting.

Amtrak’s New ‘High Speed’ Rail Trains Are Coming to the Northeast Corridor

After a three-year delay, Amtrak passengers on the East Coast can finally ride the new NextGen Acela trains for quicker trips between Washington D.C, New York City and Boston, NJ.com reports.

These trains can go up to 160 miles per hour – not as fast as Japan’s high speed trains (which reach up to 200 miles per hour), but faster than the current Acela trains (which max out at 150 miles per hour). The new trains will come with 27% more seats and expanded weekday and weekend service for more travel availability. These new trains will feature amenities like USB ports, outlets, reading lights and high-speed wi-fi.

A Class Action Lawsuit Could Force the EPA to Reinstate Its $3 Billion Climate Preparedness Program

A coalition of local governments, nonprofits and tribes have sued the Environmental Protection Agency and the agency’s administrator, Lee Zeldin, for terminating the Environmental and Climate Justice Program, The Guardian reports.

The grant program, approved by Congress under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, sought to bring $3 billion to tackle environmental hazards and prepare for the climate crisis. This has been described as a first-of-its-kind lawsuit that seeks to force the EPA to reinstate the program and funding, instead of forcing individual recipients to pursue individual suits.

The lawsuit calls the program’s termination unconstitutional, arguing that Congress approved the funding and that the executive branch shouldn’t have interfered.

NOAA Can Finally Hire Workers Again After Devastating DOGE Cuts

The National Weather Service has received permission to hire workers again after major cuts from the Trump administration. The service can now hire 450 meteorologists, hydrologists and radar technicians, CNN reports.

After the Trump administration came into power, DOGE cut the workforce across multiple federal agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the agency in charge of the National Weather Service. The hiring is an exception to a freeze to federal hiring that’s supposed to be in place until this October, according to the White House.

The cuts to the National Weather Service were heavily criticized as the U.S. continues to face down climate disasters, including deadly flash flooding throughout the Northeast and in Texas this summer.

MORE NEWS

Federal judge halts construction at the Everglades ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration detention center. NPR

Kids in Pittsburgh are breathing easy after a polluting coal plant shuts down. Inside Climate News

This Illinois organization supports gun violence trauma survivors. It may have to shut down due to lack of funds. The Guardian

Tariffs are making transit buses more expensive to manufacture. Smart Cities Dive

This California community is turning an old oil field into a protected habitat for wildlife. High Country News

Harlem landlords could be held accountable for deadly legionnaires outbreak. Gothamist

Netanyahu is pushing to occupy the Gaza Strip. Truthout

Crops are going to waste as immigrants workers stay home to avoid ICE raids. CNN

OPPORTUNITIES & RESOURCES

Muslims for Just Futures and Sustainable Economies Law Center are launching an institute for movement leaders and lawyers to strengthen movement infrastructure and build collective responses to state repression. Apply by Aug. 25.

Smart Growth America is accepting applications for its Community Connectors program from locally-led initiatives to reconnect communities and improve street safety. Apply by Aug. 31.

Norfolk Southern’s Thriving Communities Grant and the Safety First Grant are accepting applications for initiatives that drive community resilience and local economic development; public safety and first responder readiness; and sustainability and workforce development. Apply by Sept. 1.

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund at the National Trust for Historic Preservation is accepting applications for its Preserving Black Churches grant program. Apply by Sept. 12.

Check out Next City’s jobs board for new opportunities.

EVENTS

Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. Pacific: The City of Palo Alto and the Cool Cities Coalition are hosting a summit to discuss how cities can withstand the long hot summers to come.

Check out events from Next City and our partners here!