Are You A Vanguard? Applications Now Open

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Magazine

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
The Weekly WrapThe Weekly Wrap
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Housing
  4. The Weekly Wrap: Tenants Want A Say in Section 8 Housing Sale

The Weekly Wrap: Tenants Want A Say in Section 8 Housing Sale

Also, Biden plans to cap rent increases in affordable housing.

 

Looking up at a blue and orange apartment building with balconies

(Photo by Brandon Griggs / Unsplash)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Welcome to The Weekly Wrap, our Friday round-up of stories that explain the problems oppressing people in cities and elevate the solutions bringing us closer to economic, environmental and social justice.

Also, we want your feedback. Have you used Next City’s journalism to inform your work? Let us know by filling out this form.

Tenants Demand A Say As Private Owner Sells Section 8 Housing

On March 15, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that Millennia Housing Management, a controversial private affordable housing company that runs a large chunk of the government’s project-based Section 8 housing, would be banned from new Section 8 contracts with the agency for the next five years. Millennia has a history of poorly-maintained housing and has been the subject of numerous lawsuits over the past few years.

Late last year, Millennia announced it was selling off a chunk of the privately-owned Section 8 housing stock it owns. The Millennia Resistance Campaign, a group of tenants and lawyers which has for years been putting pressure on HUD to better regulate the private company, sent a letter to HUD demanding that the department not sell all the buildings off to a single owner, assures any that new owners have the capacity to finance repairs and establishes legal agreements ensuring that repairs happen. Tenants also demanded a seat at the table when HUD evaluates the buildings’ needs.

Biden Plans to Cap Rent Increases in Low-Income Tax Credit Housing

Reuters reports that the Biden administration will announce a 10% annual rent increase cap for buildings financed through low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC). LIHTC is the largest funding mechanism for affordable housing in the country. According to the Urban Institute, LIHTC finances 50,000 new units of affordable housing a year and has financed 3 million units since the program began in 1987. The conservative Cato Institute immediately came out in opposition to the rent cap, saying it would lead to price increases on non-LIHTC housing. LIHTC subsidies require that homes remain affordable for 30 years, but many units will see their affordability requirements lapse in the coming years. Tara Raghuveer, director of the National Tenant Union Federation, said in a statement: “This is a historic win that will protect millions of tenants against rent gouging and stabilize them in their homes. … The Biden administration should expand such protections to federal financing — the biggest subsidy for multifamily housing in this country.”

Drivers Union Calls for Boycott of Chevron

According to Jacobin, the International Alliance of App-Based Transport Workers has pledged to boycott Chevron-owned gas stations, which include Texaco, in protest of the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Drivers in the union, a coalition of 26 driver unions that represents 100,000 drivers across the world, will avoid buying gas from Chevron-owned gas stations across the world. Chevron is the main exporter of natural gas in Israel and is among the companies targeted by the Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement, which takes inspiration from strategies used to combat apartheid in South Africa. In 1987, anti-apartheid campaigners launched an international boycott against Shell, which provided natural gas to South Africa’s apartheid government despite oil embargoes from oil-producing countries.

Black-Owned Bookstore Is Forced From Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina’s first Black-owned children’s bookstore, “Liberation Station Bookstore” will leave the downtown Raleigh area after its owners received anonymous threats. The move comes only 10 months after its opening last Juneteenth. WRAL reports that the bookstore’s owners have received threatening phone calls, including a call that appeared to threaten the family’s 13-year-old son, who helps choose the books. The bookstore will be operational until April 13th, and the remaining inventory will be donated. “Part of the reason why we didn’t want to talk about this is because I didn’t want to become the face of another movement… I didn’t want to become the face of another cause,” owner Victoria Scott-Miller told WRAL.

Kansas City Rejects Tax Increase for New Stadium

Kansas City Defender reports that on Tuesday, Jackson County, Missouri voters rejected a ballot measure that would have created a new sales tax to fund a baseball stadium in Kansas City. Mayor Quinton Lucas, who endorsed the stadium tax, said in a statement, “Over the months ahead, I look forward to working with the Chiefs and Royals to build a stronger, more open, and collaborative process that will ensure the teams, their events, and investments remain in Kansas City for generations to come,” according to the Defender. The ballot measure garnered 58% no votes and 42% yes votes, according to The Athletic. The tax would have raised $2 billion to fund the new stadium as well as repair the existing Arrowhead Stadium. Decades of evidence has shown that taxpayer-funded stadiums are generally a bad deal for cities.

Curated by Deonna Anderson

MORE NEWS

  • This week, Oklahoma’s Supreme Court heard oral arguments from attorneys representing the last two known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Ford Fletcher are both 109 years old. The Grio

  • San Francisco’s transportation department approved a plan to implement turn-on-red bans at roughly 200 intersections in its downtown. Axios

RESOURCES & OPPORTUNITIES

  • The University of the Andes, Bogota, Colombia is accepting applications for its Summer lnstitute in Inclusive Economies for a Just and Sustainable Planet, a four-day program that will bring together 42 participants from the Global North and South to discuss new ways of thinking in economics and economic development policy. Learn more and apply here.

  • LA’s Mansion Tax went into effect on April 1, 2023. One year later, researchers at Occidental College, UCLA and USC have released a report on the impact of the measure so far. Access the report here.

EVENTS

  • April 13 at 12 p.m. Central: The Blackroots Alliance is hosting a virtual event to explore and discuss various reparations models in major cities in the Midwest. Speakers will share their experiences from serving on reparations councils in Evanston, IL, Detroit, MI, South Bend, IN, and Kansas City, MO. Learn more and register here.

  • April 17 at 12 p.m. Pacific: The Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative recently released a report on the largest representative study of homelessness in the United States since the mid-1990s—the California Statewide Study of People Experiencing Homelessness. Now they’re sharing the nuts and bolts of how they did this research together. Learn more and register for the conversation here.

  • April 24 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern: Women’s Way is hosting a conversation on how guaranteed income pilots are combating poverty and improving everything from health outcomes to levels of full-time employment. Register here.

This article is part of The Weekly Wrap, a newsletter rounding up stories that explain the problems oppressing people in cities and elevate the solutions bringing us closer to economic, environmental and social justice. Click here to subscribe to The Weekly Wrap newsletter.

A Letter From Our Executive Director

Imagine a world where every voice is heard and where every community thrives. This world isn’t just a dream; it’s a possibility, a reality that you, as an integral part of Next City’s network of city-builders, help to create.

But, let’s face it—the journey isn’t easy. You know too well the adversaries we face together: entrenched bureaucracies, outdated systems, and societal structures designed to divide and diminish. These challenges are real, and they can sometimes make you feel isolated in your pursuit of a better world. Yet, you persist, fueled by the belief that change is not just possible but is happening right now.

That’s where Next City steps in. We are your ally. Our stories aren’t just stories—they are affirmations that change is underway. Our articles, webinars, podcast episodes and ebooks provide you with inspiration, but also with the insights and information necessary to fuel change that brings about more equitable and inclusive communities.

And now, more than ever, we need your support. The status quo ought no longer be acceptable. Next City has continuously published for 20 years, and for even longer, our leaders have said we must be impatient for change. Today, in everything from our politics to our climate, I believe we are at a pivotal moment when action in cities cannot be desired but required.

As a Next City reader, you are already taking responsibility. You recognize that the systems you are part of matter, and you are committed to making a difference. There are 45,000 of you subscribed to Next City’s newsletters, 175,000 following us on social media, and over 1 million people visit nextcity.org each year. Each has a different capacity to give, but every donation, no matter the size, makes a significant impact.

By donating to Next City, you are not only supporting our mission but also breaking down barriers and challenging norms. Your contribution is a powerful tool that enables our journalists to continue unearthing and sharing the stories that catalyze change and remind us all of what’s possible when we come together.

So, we invite you to take this step with us. Use the button below to make a contribution to Next City today, and be part of a collective effort to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future for all. Your donation today is more than just a gift—it’s a commitment to a future we all believe in.

With gratitude,
Lucas Grindley
Executive Director, Next City

Donate
Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Roshan Abraham is Next City's housing correspondent and a former Equitable Cities fellow. He is based in Queens. Follow him on Twitter at @roshantone.

Tags: affordable housingpedestrian safetyunionsstadiums

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

Housing Briefs: LA Settlement Could Increase Shelter Spending to $3 Billion

How a Tennessee Housing Policy Concentrates Poverty, Denies Opportunity

Housing Briefs: New York State’s Budget Fails to Provide Vouchers

Economics in Brief: Starbucks Union Wave Continues

What Can Be Done When Housing Affordability Restrictions Expire?

Economics in Brief: Delta Announces Plans to Pay Attendants During Boarding

Housing in Brief: A City in Kansas Just Outlawed Having Too Many Roommates

Economics in Brief: New Mexico to Provide Free Child Care for Most Residents

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Opportunity Finance Network
  • SPUR
  • City of Aurora, IL
  • Center for Community Progress
  • BlueHub Capital
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2024 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 1101 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous at $5/Month
  • Anonymous at $10/Month
  • Anonymous at $5/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year magazine

has donated ! Thank you 🎉
Donate ×