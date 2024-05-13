Are You A Vanguard? Application Deadline Extended

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Magazine

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Housing
  4. The Housing Movement Failed Gaza – and Revealed Its Own Double Standards

The Housing Movement Failed Gaza – and Revealed Its Own Double Standards

Op-ed: A home is a home, no matter where. As a Palestinian American housing activist, I’m stunned by the pro-housing movement’s silence.

 

Destruction of homes and buildings in Gaza

At least 370,000 housing units in Gaza have been damaged since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the U.N. Another 79,000 have been destroyed completely, such as those pictured here in the city of Gaza. (Photo by Emad El Byed)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized addressing the painful inequities facing America’s most vulnerable people. I’ve spent years advocating for guaranteed income and paid Congressional internships. For the last six years, I have been a part of the housing movement, translating critical data into streamlining affordable housing production, promoting strategies to create smaller and more accessible market-rate housing options, and calling for a new urbanism primarily focused on racial justice.

I’ve dedicated myself to ensuring that our government does not continue impeding efforts to house residents. And I believe this work, and the pro-housing movement of which I’m a part, is crucial.

But for the past 300 days, I have struggled to understand the apparent indifference of some of my colleagues to the mass displacement and domicide faced by more than a million people in Gaza – a disaster greenlighted and funded by our own government.

By and large, the YIMBY and pro-housing movement have utterly failed to acknowledge the devastation in Gaza. And this is to its own detriment: The leaders of this movement cannot credibly address rising homelessness and other crises at home while simultaneously applauding death and housing destruction abroad.

How can advocates, researchers, and policymakers working to solve a massive housing crisis turn a blind eye to the forced displacement of over 1.4 million people, including 600,000 children? How can we remain silent while families are displaced and bombed by our government in the name of advancing a far-right foreign agenda? How can we talk about gentrification, placemaking and livability while the deliberate urbicide in Gaza erases more than four decades of hard-won development and progress in this territory?

When it comes to empathy for the Palestinian families displaced using our tax dollars, America’s humanity falters – as does the humanity that I know drives those of us in the urbanism and housing advocacy space.

It’s particularly tough to swallow given that every dollar funding bombs abroad is a dollar not used to house people at home. Rather than committing the billions of dollars needed to boost affordable housing production and other proven government programs that desperately need federal funding, our government is choosing to enrich the military-industrial complex – and fund what human rights organizations and international legal experts have credibly described as a genocide.

More than 34,600 Palestinians have been killed by occupation forces, a number we know to be an undercount due to the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure. Over 77,800 others have suffered life-altering injuries, and an estimated 10,000 remain buried beneath rubble waiting to be found. Mass graves of tortured bodies lie beneath once “safe zones,” like hospitals. Every day, about 37 Palestinian children lose their mothers.

My own family in Gaza has felt this horror firsthand. Some were forced to watch under a loaded gun as their husbands, fathers and sons were brutally murdered in front of their eyes. Women and children who cried out were met with violence, leaving every resident of my aunt’s building injured. My aunt managed to escape, clutching her severely wounded 7-year-old son, only for the building to be bombed the next morning. Every other witness that had survived the previous night’s massacre perished.

This story is just one of countless others that have been lost forever, as journalists and aid workers are being targeted, U.N. aid workers are tortured, and access to the outside world is mostly cut off. Despite almost brokering a peace deal, the invasion continues in Rafah, where many refugees are now cornered. Where can civilians run for safety now?

“In over 30 years of studying and engaging with communities affected by displacement, I have never seen a shocking atrocity like this,” the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Right to Housing, who has called out “systematic” mass destruction of Gaza’s homes, said recently. “Multiple forced displacement of generations, compelled to be on the run.”

An untold number of families have been forced to separate to survive. My family is one of them; please consider donating to our GoFundMe so my cousins can reunite with my aunties and uncles in Egypt.

Most of the YIMBY movement remains silent about this ongoing domicide, the deliberate destruction of homes. More than 79,000 housing units have been annihilated and over 370,000 damaged in Gaza, in what the U.N. has described as the largest destruction of housing since World War II.

The U.N. report estimates that, if Israel’s bombardment ended completely today, it would take until 2040, and likely decades longer, to rebuild the homes in Gaza that have been completely destroyed. This optimistic analysis assumes Israel allows a five-fold increase of construction material to enter the territory than ever before, and this analysis does not include repairing damaged buildings or addressing damage to Gaza’s infrastructure, including schools and hospitals.

But the reality is that Gaza cannot rebuild these homes, and it is not due to self-inflicted Western problems like zoning policies or NIMBYism. The people of Gaza do not deliberate over “neighborhood character” and parking requirements. The territory is under occupation, with Israel controlling building supplies and historically withholding basic necessities for development, including basic needs like food and water for construction workers.

The complicity of the YIMBY movement and its most prominent figures must end if we are to champion a pro-housing movement that embodies fairness and humanity, both at home and abroad.

A person unhoused anywhere is a crime against humanity and is a deliberate policy choice, whether or not we like to admit it.

A Letter From Our Executive Director

Imagine a world where every voice is heard and where every community thrives. This world isn’t just a dream; it’s a possibility, a reality that you, as an integral part of Next City’s network of city-builders, help to create.

But, let’s face it—the journey isn’t easy. You know too well the adversaries we face together: entrenched bureaucracies, outdated systems, and societal structures designed to divide and diminish. These challenges are real, and they can sometimes make you feel isolated in your pursuit of a better world. Yet, you persist, fueled by the belief that change is not just possible but is happening right now.

That’s where Next City steps in. We are your ally. Our stories aren’t just stories—they are affirmations that change is underway. Our articles, webinars, podcast episodes and ebooks provide you with inspiration, but also with the insights and information necessary to fuel change that brings about more equitable and inclusive communities.

And now, more than ever, we need your support. The status quo ought no longer be acceptable. Next City has continuously published for 20 years, and for even longer, our leaders have said we must be impatient for change. Today, in everything from our politics to our climate, I believe we are at a pivotal moment when action in cities cannot be desired but required.

As a Next City reader, you are already taking responsibility. You recognize that the systems you are part of matter, and you are committed to making a difference. There are 45,000 of you subscribed to Next City’s newsletters, 175,000 following us on social media, and over 1 million people visit nextcity.org each year. Each has a different capacity to give, but every donation, no matter the size, makes a significant impact.

By donating to Next City, you are not only supporting our mission but also breaking down barriers and challenging norms. Your contribution is a powerful tool that enables our journalists to continue unearthing and sharing the stories that catalyze change and remind us all of what’s possible when we come together.

So, we invite you to take this step with us. Use the button below to make a contribution to Next City today, and be part of a collective effort to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future for all. Your donation today is more than just a gift—it’s a commitment to a future we all believe in.

With gratitude,
Lucas Grindley
Executive Director, Next City

Donate
Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Muhammad Alameldin is a housing activist based out of the Bay Area. He writes about racial justice housing issues from equitable ADU production to refugee housing. 

Follow Muhammad

Tags: housing for allmiddle east

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

Housing In Brief: Philly Offers A Model For LGBT Senior Housing

Housing In Brief: Federal Report Decries Criminalization Of Homelessness

Mike Cross from Free on the Outside

Housing Restrictions Are Leaving Sex Offenders Homeless

Seattle’s Newest Housing Hero: Credit Unions

Year in Review: Our Favorite Next City Stories From 2023

Rows of housing in various colors in San Francisco

The Weekly Wrap: HUD Rules Could Curb Discrimination Against Formerly Incarcerated Applicants

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • SPUR
  • Pratt Institute Libraries
  • BlueHub Capital
  • Center for Community Progress
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Opportunity Finance Network

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2024 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 1105 other sustainers such as:

  • JOSEPH at $5/Month
  • Anonymous at $60/Year
  • Anonymous at $60/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year magazine

has donated ! Thank you 🎉
Donate ×