The Hidden Costs of One-Way Streets

Your city’s downtown probably has one or more one-way streets, often tied to a highway on-ramp or off-ramp designed to funnel cars quickly in and out of the urban core.
In his latest video for his YouTube channel, City Beautiful, Cal Poly city planning professor and Next City Vanguard alum Dave Amos digs into how and why so many U.S. cities converted their downtown streets to one-way systems in the mid-20th century – and why it’s worth converting them back in most cases.
The original idea was simple: Move traffic more efficiently. But while one-way streets can ease congestion at peak times, they also tend to make local trips longer, increase crash severity, and create more dangerous conditions for pedestrians and cyclists. Research even suggests they can depress property values and raise crime rates — impacts that often reverse when cities restore two-way traffic.
Not all one-way streets are bad; sometimes they work well for narrow corridors or pedestrian-heavy areas. But Amos makes the case that most downtown one-way networks were built to serve cars, not people — and cities should think carefully about whether they’re still worth keeping.
Follow CityBeautiful on YouTube and subscribe on Patreon to support the channel.
Aysha Khan is the managing editor at Next City. Her reporting has appeared nationally in outlets including the Associated Press, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe, NBC News, Vice News and Religion News Service. A graduate of Harvard Divinity School and the University of Maryland, she has been awarded fellowships with the Solutions Journalism Network, the International Center for Journalists, the GroundTruth Project, the Journalism & Women Symposium, the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education and more.
Follow Aysha .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Add to the Discussion
Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.
Already a sustaining member? Login here.