Fighting For Housing Justice In Los Angeles

This story was originally published by Yes! Magazine.

Erica Jackson grows palm, pothos, and aloe plants at the entrance to her South Central Los Angeles apartment to create a “safe haven” in a neighborhood marked by addiction, poverty, and violence. The 33-year-old dreams of one day owning her own house, in a neighborhood like Leimert Park, where she grew up and where it’s safe for her children to play outside. But for now, she’s working to overcome the challenges of poverty and mental health, while building a home for her 11-year-old son, her husband, and their dog. Jackson was served with an eviction notice in July 2022—part of a growing national wave of evictions as pandemic-era renters’ protections have ended.

Unwilling to give up and accept the eviction, Jackson soon sought out support from other tenants like her, and within just a few weeks, she organized meetings in her garden to support fellow tenants facing eviction. She and others are banding together, using creative means to fight for their right to housing.

First, a Housing Crisis; Then, the Pandemic

The pandemic exposed the long-standing failures of the housing market. After tens of millions lost their jobs and were unable to afford rent, the federal government prevented mass evictions by adopting housing organizers’ demands for financial aid and increased legal protections for tenants. Activists say that while these responses were inadequate in dealing with the scale of the problem, they demonstrated the power of collective action in bringing about meaningful change.

Many pandemic-era protections, like the eviction moratorium, have since been struck down or have been allowed to expire, but community organizing in cities like L.A. has only intensified.

Today, Jackson is a member of the Los Angeles Tenants Union (LATU); she displays a poster in her garden for the organization that reads, “This tenant is safe and cannot be evicted.”

“People like me were already fighting individually,” says Jackson. “But now I fight with a union of people.”

LATU employs tactics such as eviction blockades, mutual aid, and courtroom packing to fight evictions—all part of a long local history of collective action to fight gentrification in the face of rising property values and luxury development. The organization has secured historic wins, such as pressuring the LA City Council to vote to purchase a 124-unit of affordable housing from a developer who was tripling rents after the properties affordable housing covenant expired. It also helped elect longtime LATU organizer Kenneth Mejia to the position of city controller in the November midterm election.

What’s Working

The scale of the rental crisis and the resulting social costs are difficult to fathom. Even before the pandemic, one study found that 3 in 4 LA residents had to pay over 30% of their income on rent, forcing them to cut back on other essentials such as food, clothing and transportation. Since then, nationwide, the average rent has increased by nearly 30%. High rents are increasing four times faster than wages and are a leading driver of inflation.

Further, researchers have linked evictions to increased rates of poverty, crime, and mortality. One study found there were 10,700 additional deaths nationwide after eviction moratoriums were lifted during the pandemic. “We are learning that eviction is a cause, not just a condition, of poverty,” sociologist Michael Desmond told Harvard Magazine.

Deep-pocketed private equity firms are increasingly speculating on housing stock, which in turn has incentivized landlords to push out low-income tenants. Millions of households nationwide could face eviction as local, state, and federal protections implemented during the pandemic expire.

And, despite statewide rent control protections, California had a higher than national average rate of households facing eviction according to Census Bureau data. Low-income renters have few options if they are evicted.

Additionally, renters like Jackson face discrimination for receiving Section 8 subsidized housing vouchers. Nationwide, only one out of three voucher recipients is protected from landlords rejecting their housing applications based on their source of income.