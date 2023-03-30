Download our new ebook: When Communities Own Spaces for Business

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

The Benefits of Greening Affordable Housing

Denver-based CDFI is retrofitting low-income, multi-family properties to be more energy efficient — and lowering energy bills in the process.

 

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Climate change affects low-income communities more than anyone else. These groups are more frequently exposed to environmental hazards like poor air quality, lack access to green spaces, and tend to live in homes with a high energy burden. A Denver-based CDFI is working to make housing for these individuals greener, which could lower residents’ energy bills and potentially improve their health.

The Triple Bottom Line Foundation (TBL Fund), a CDFI founded in 2015 that’s part of the nonprofit social enterprise ICAST, serves small and mid-sized multifamily properties, such as apartment buildings, that house underserved groups, including low-income senior citizens, veterans, people with disabilities and other underserved groups. The organization funds sustainable retrofits on these properties, including weatherization upgrades, solar installations, and health and safety projects.

The need to fund projects that green up multifamily properties is multifaceted. Low-income housing tends to be older — more than 40% of public housing projects were built before 1975, and most cities didn’t have energy-efficiency requirements in place yet. And, low-income individuals are more likely to live in multifamily housing.

“There’s a huge stock of old affordable housing properties that are very poorly built,” says Ravi Malhotra, ICAST founder and president. “A way to solve the housing affordability crisis, from our perspective, is to make the property as efficient as possible.”

The TBL Fund’s typical borrowers are multifamily property owners. They undergo a loan approval process that involves examining their savings, the property’s value and expenses, profit and loss statements, and how the green upgrades will benefit the property. “We’re much more lenient in terms of the loan to value or debt service coverage ratio versus a typical bank,” Malhotra says. “We’re using a different lens.”

One of the TBL Fund’s recent projects involved $1 million and $690,500 loans to the Santa Fe County Housing Authority and Truth or Consequence Housing Authority in New Mexico for retrofits to incorporate energy efficiency, solar power and water conservation. The projects served about 300 households, created nearly 40 sustainable jobs, and will provide more than $6.4 million in utility bill savings over the life of the projects and reduce carbon emissions by 42 million pounds, according to the organization.

An energy-efficient retrofit on a 60-unit property in Salt Lake City, Utah, included replacing furnaces and air-conditioning units that were more than 20 years old with dual fuel heat pumps and installing smart thermostats. The project, which cost nearly $600,000, is projected to save more than $75,700 a year in utility costs.

Malhotra says making multifamily buildings more efficient ultimately makes properties more affordable — since utility bills will be lower — which means they’re more desirable for renters. The retrofits also increase a building’s value. Still, he says it’s sometimes tough to convince property owners to take out loans and spend the money on retrofits.

“Nobody’s beating down our door, wanting to go green and take money to do so,” Malhotra says. “We’re trying to bust the myth that if it’s green, it’s got to be more expensive. It’s an educational process, a sales process, which takes months and sometimes years.”

The TBL Fund hosts webinars about their work and the benefits it brings property owners, publishes articles on the subject, speaks at conferences, and meets one-on-one with owners, he says.

The new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could make green upgrades more enticing. The program is investing billions of dollars in clean energy projects, including energy-efficiency retrofits for homes and buildings like rooftop solar, efficient electric appliances, and weatherization. The goal is to make homes healthier and safer and create more environmentally just communities.

“There’s more money flowing in,” Malhotra says. “The IRA opportunity is going to help us grow leaps and bounds.” Though, it’s not year clear when and how the money will be available.

Green investments in multifamily homes are a long-term investment that can transform communities, he says. The IRA is generating buzz on the subject.

“People are actually talking about” the benefits of making buildings greener, Malhotra says. “It seems like we’ve reached a tipping point. Our client base is interested, and they’re being educated about all the opportunities and funding out there. So, we’re hoping to do a lot more of this work.”

PCG's Logo

This story is part of our series, CDFI Futures, which explores the community development finance industry through the lenses of equity, public policy and inclusive community development. The series is generously supported by Partners for the Common Good. Sign up for PCG’s CapNexus newsletter at capnexus.org.

You Might Also Like Our Environment & Energy Email Digest

Once a month, we’ll send you the best of Next City’s reporting on parks, environmental justice and clean energy. We’ll show you how cities are preparing for climate change, creating green jobs, reducing pollution, building green spaces for all to enjoy, and more. Subscribe now to never miss a story!

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Erica Sweeney is a freelance journalist based in Little Rock, AR. She covers health, wellness, business and many other topics. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Good Housekeeping, HuffPost, Parade, Money, Insider and more.

Follow Erica

Tags: solar powercdfi futurescoloradoenergy crisis

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Aysha Khan, Senior Editor

I've always loved to read Next City's coverage of global solutions to urban issues. It's surprising how often solutions to everything from micro-mobility to pollution, from as far and wide as Syria and Singapore, can help us rethink our own approaches to these universal issues.

To Address the Housing Crisis, Barcelona Is Repairing and Renting Vacant Apartments

Facing an Energy Crisis, a Syrian Engineer Designed Electric Tuk-Tuks

What the City of Rotterdam Can Teach Us About the Power of Green Roofs

Urban farming in Singapore

Singapore Shows What Serious Urban Farming Looks Like

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 928 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous at $120/Year
  • Carl in Brooklyn, NY at $10/Month
  • Karen in Berkeley, CA at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind