“Power is All Over”: How this Philanthropic Leader is Reimagining Broken Systems

Sponsored: Angelique Power of Skillman Foundation sits down with Orlando P. Bailey of Urban Consulate to discuss power, privilege, truth-telling, trust & repair to build more just and equitable communities

In this new episode of Urban Consulate Confidential featuring Black city-builders across the U.S., host Orlando P. Bailey sits down for a candid conversation with Angelique Power, new President & CEO of The Skillman Foundation, at The Cochrane House, a Black-owned historic inn in Detroit.

Watch the episode here:

“We can no longer dance around the exquisite design of racism in our systems and institutions,” says Power. “New liberating systems where we all are connected in each other’s fate and invested in each other’s success must be our collective focus. We can no longer only try to patch a broken system. We must patch and architect anew simultaneously.”

Power is the new President & CEO of The Skillman Foundation, a children’s philanthropy that works to ensure Detroit youth achieve their highest aspirations. Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, Power has an intense passion for catalyzing new ways of thinking about racial equity and social justice. Previously, Power was president of the Chicago-based Field Foundation, where she designed a journey with staff, board, and nonprofit partners to center racial justice, and doubled the size of its giving and programming. Power also co-founded Enrich Chicago, dedicated to anti-racism organizing, and helped to found Just Action, a collaborative of 200+ organizations and individuals focused on helping institutions activate their 2020 racial equity statements.

A lifelong Detroiter, Orlando P. Bailey learned how to practice community development in the neighborhood where he was born. Passionate about shifting the narrative of Black cities and neighborhoods, Bailey is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, host of Urban Consulate, Director of Engagement for BridgeDetroit, and co-host of the podcast Authentically Detroit. Rooted in his faith and radical love for his community, Bailey is a passionate advocate for city residents as experts in their lived experience.

Watch the full episode here.

Urban Consulate brings people together to share ideas for more just and equitable communities. This episode of Urban Consulate Confidential was filmed by Afrochine at The Cochrane House and made possible thanks to support from the Ford Foundation. To learn more, visit UrbanConsulate.com and follow @UrbanConsulate.