 Minneapolis Is The Latest U.S. City To Demand Emissions-Free Shipping

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

Will you be our next sustaining member?Donate

756 880 goal

Minneapolis Is The Latest U.S. City To Demand Emissions-Free Shipping

The city, where Target is headquartered, is pressuring big brands to “abandon fossil-fueled ships.”

Joseph Winters | Grist   September 22, 2022

Downtown Minneapolis. (Photo by jpellgen / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, became the third U.S. city to endorse a carbon neutrality goal for shipping this month, joining the California cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach in unanimously passing a so-called “Ship It Zero” resolution.

Minneapolis’ resolution takes aim at corporate maritime importers like Walmart, Amazon, and Ikea. It asks them to “abandon fossil-fueled ships” — most of which are contracted out by separate shipping companies — and adopt emissions-saving practices like wind-assisted propulsion and lower-speed travel. It also asks the big brands to commit to docking only 100 percent zero-emissions ships by 2030 and to disclose all maritime greenhouse gas emissions in public, annual reports.

“I join the call to top maritime polluters, especially those with large footprints in Minneapolis, to commit to immediate and impactful decarbonizing efforts,” Minneapolis City Council Member Aisha Chughtai said in a statement. Although Minneapolis closed its cargo port on the Mississippi River in 2014, the city is notable for being home to the retail brand Target, a major contributor to shipping emissions.

The international shipping industry is one of the world’s biggest climate polluters, emitting roughly 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year — about 3 percent of global emissions and more than all U.S. coal plants combined. This is partly because of the scale of international trade, 90 percent of which is facilitated by shipping, and partly because of the carbon-intensive fossil fuels that most ships still rely on.

Shipping also poses environmental justice problems. Besides greenhouse gases, fossil fuel-powered ships generate hazardous particulate matter and sulfur oxide pollution, contributing to elevated rates of childhood asthma and cancer, as well as some 250,000 premature deaths each year. Because port communities tend to be low-income communities of color, they are often most brutally affected by these hazards.

Ship It Zero resolutions are “shining a light on this issue that is affecting people’s lives, shortening lives,” says Dawny’all Heydari, Ship It Zero campaign lead for the nonprofit Pacific Environment, one of the environmental organizations that coordinates the Ship It Zero coalition. For port communities in Long Beach, California, where she lives, Heydari said that life expectancy is up to eight years lower than for communities living away from the ports.

Experts say that fully decarbonizing shipping will be difficult. Today’s solar panels take up too much space to be used on massive cargo ships, batteries are too heavy, and zero-emissions fuels like green hydrogen and ammonia are still too expensive to power a global shipping fleet. Hydrogen and ammonia are also less energy-dense than fossil fuels, potentially necessitating ship redesigns for optimal storage. Ammonia has also been known to release hazardous nitrogen oxide or unspent fuel when combusted, posing additional safety problems.

At present, there aren’t any zero-emissions shipping companies that could accommodate the needs of a major corporation like Target. But experts and environmental advocates say that resolutions like Minneapolis’ can help create the conditions necessary for decarbonization. By demanding fossil fuel-free shipping on an accelerated timeline, policymakers can spur research, generate demand, and increase pressure on major corporations — all of which can help make the Ship It Zero goals achievable.

“It’s becoming more of an imperative for these companies to take action because their consumers are demanding it,” Heydari says. “I think we’ll see a race toward the top, where it’ll increasingly become an economic business imperative to decarbonize to maintain a 21st-century reputation.

You Might Also Like Our Environment & Energy Email Digest

Once a month, we’ll send you the best of Next City’s reporting on parks, environmental justice and clean energy. We’ll show you how cities are preparing for climate change, creating green jobs, reducing pollution, building green spaces for all to enjoy, and more. Subscribe now to never miss a story!

Joseph Winters is a reporter for Grist.

Tags: minneapolispollution

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Lynn Ross

Housing is a human right, but too often we don’t allow this principle to drive policy. These examples demonstrate the power of solutions that understand access to affordable, stable housing is essential for individual and community health and well-being.

Freedom Commons Offers Affordable, Supportive and Emergency Options for the Formerly Incarcerated

Affordable Housing Community for Farm Workers Flourishes in Oahu

Minneapolis Tenants Are Taking On Corporate Landlords By Putting Their Rent in Escrow

Innovative Housing Can Address Affordability and Aging in Place

Ebook

Housing Solutions

Webinar

How Cities Are Making Holistic Housing Policy

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2022 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 738 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous at $5/Month
  • Bob at $25/Month
  • Anonymous at $5/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    The 21 Best Solutions of 2021 special edition magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind