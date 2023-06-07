Apply for Vanguard RichmondDeadline Is June 7

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Environment
  4. L.A’s Green New Deal Paves The Way For Inclusive Community Engagement And A Thriving Green Workforce

L.A’s Green New Deal Paves The Way For Inclusive Community Engagement And A Thriving Green Workforce

Sponsored: Robert Zardeneta, Green Workforce Analyst, shares insights on environmental justice, equity and job creation.

 

In 2019, the City of Los Angeles unveiled its Green New Deal, a comprehensive plan that outlined commitments to reduce emissions, improve access to clean air, renewable energy, healthy food, open public spaces, and clean water, and promote environmental justice and equity, all with the active involvement of community members. These commitments presented a golden opportunity to strengthen community resilience while simultaneously creating future job opportunities. However, achieving these goals requires identifying and preparing a skilled workforce within the next few years.

Robert Zardeneta currently serves as a green workforce analyst in the Mayor’s Office of Energy and Sustainability. His work builds upon his previous role as a FUSE Executive Fellow, during which he played a pivotal part in launching the LA County-City Just Transition Task Force. This collaboration led to the release of the Los Angeles Just Transition Strategy in December 2022. The strategy lays out 19 specific recommendations to support workers and communities affected by the city and county’s planned phasing-out of oil drilling.

The Task Force comprised 27 individuals deliberately chosen from various backgrounds, including affected industries, labor unions, frontline communities, environmental and environmental justice organizations, tribal representatives, workforce development, academics, local and state governments, and youth. This diverse composition ensured a wide range of perspectives were represented. Although it may have lengthened the decision-making process, Robert asserts that the effort was well worth it, stating, “All sides felt included in the decision-making and had a say in the process.”

While the report has garnered positive feedback since its release, translating ideas into action is the real challenge. Robert explains, “It’s one thing to make commitments; it’s another to follow through. It is time to hold individuals accountable for their commitments by fostering truly inclusive community engagement. When people feel heard, skepticism and mistrust fade away, making them more willing to participate when their needs are being addressed and they feel connected.”

The City is actively seeking funding to ensure meaningful engagement with oil workers throughout the transition period. Recognizing that the shift toward a green workforce may take several years, securing sufficient funding presents its own set of challenges. However, Robert notes that funders are generally excited about the City’s initiatives due to their inclusive nature.

A key focus for the City is the creation of inclusive engagement strategies for communities most affected by the transition from fossil fuels to a green economy. The goal is to develop a blueprint that other jurisdictions can follow. Robert highlights, “When people envision careers in sustainability or green jobs, they often fail to imagine the diversity of opportunities available. Unfortunately, in some communities, this is still the reality. But in Los Angeles, we are showing that the green economy is truly for everyone—for all Angelenos.”

In Los Angeles, approximately 60% of the green workforce consists of people of color. As a Latinx individual who grew up in East Los Angeles, Robert has a strong personal connection to the work he is doing in his community. During his time as a FUSE Executive Fellow, he actively engaged community members, facilitated events, and helped them understand how the transition benefits them, their livelihoods, and their families. Robert acknowledges the skepticism and intimidation many people feel about participating in the green workforce but reassures them that it is an inclusive economy. He often tells people in his community, “Look in the mirror because we represent this workforce.” This message holds significant power.

Robert remains optimistic and enthusiastic about the future of the green economy in Los Angeles. Reflecting on his journey as an Executive Fellow, he emphasizes how it continues to drive his commitment to fostering greater equity in his community. “The strategies and the Just Transition Task Force would look vastly different without the involvement of a FUSE Executive Fellow,” Robert emphasizes. “Inclusivity lies at the core of FUSE’s values. They seek leadership and expertise in their Executive Fellows and a genuine passion for the work, rooted in love and compassion.”

You Might Also Like Our Environment & Energy Email Digest

Once a month, we’ll send you the best of Next City’s reporting on parks, environmental justice and clean energy. We’ll show you how cities are preparing for climate change, creating green jobs, reducing pollution, building green spaces for all to enjoy, and more. Subscribe now to never miss a story!

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Christina Lo is a FUSE Communications Associate and Los Angeles native. 

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Mission Driven Finance
  • SPUR
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Center for Community Progress

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 953 other sustainers such as:

  • Gloria in Pasadena, CA at $10/Month
  • Rose at $30/Year
  • Desi at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind