Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
BackyardBackyard
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Economic Justice
  4. How A Colorado Nonprofit Is Breaking The Cycle Of Veteran Homelessness And Suicide

How A Colorado Nonprofit Is Breaking The Cycle Of Veteran Homelessness And Suicide

It started with just one loan from a CDFI for a veteran entrepreneur.

 

(Photo by Benjamin Faust)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

More than 95% of veterans who are entrepreneurs need initial startup capital to start their businesses. More than half of them need less than $25,000 to do it. Andrew Canales was in that exact position when he began his nonprofit.

“I thought once we became a 501(c)3 nonprofit, people would just start pouring money into my idea,” Canales says. “But that wasn’t the case. It ended up being harder than any business I ever tried to start before that.”

Canales eventually received an $11,400 seed loan from CDFI DreamSpring to launch his Colorado-based nonprofit, Houses for Warriors, which supports homeless and at-risk veterans as they assimilate back into civilian life. The organization provides transitional housing and connects veterans with veteran service officers as well as housing vouchers and mental health resources.

Canales is no stranger to bootstrapping. “One of our first projects was renovating a house that was going to be condemned,” he says. “We had 50 volunteers and in five weeks we remodeled this man’s entire house. I invested roughly $10,000 of my own money into it.”

DreamSpring issued his loan in January of 2020, right as things were shutting down from the pandemic. That money helped Canales launch a website to bring in a monthly donor base as well as online resources for veterans. This allowed him to connect with the already isolated demographic of homeless veterans who were becoming even more isolated due to the pandemic.

“That loan from DreamSpring really kicked everything off,” Canales says. “That’s how we built our credibility. That’s how we got people to get behind us when we wanted to open the Warrior House,” a holistic program that offers transitional housing, work therapy, and personal development sessions to help homeless veterans become more self-sufficient.

Andrew Canales (Photo courtesy of Houses for Warriors)

Houses for Warriors also helps veterans apply for disability and VA assistance. One study on addressing veteran homelessness to prevent suicides found that 14 of the 20 veterans who die by suicide each day are not engaged in VA care. Only a little over one-fourth of the veteran population has ever used VA care.

The study also notes that major risk factors for veteran suicides are also major risk factors for veteran homelessness as well, including substance abuse, mental illness, financial distress and a lack of social support. By connecting veterans to services they’re already entitled to, Houses for Warriors helps mitigate these risk factors.

“A lot of these organizations get started by people who go through similar challenges,” explains Canales, who experienced homelessness, suicidal ideation and an addiction to narcotics before a bike accident forced him to go to the VA. “They found out I was 100% disabled just from the PTSD alone.”

After getting his disability benefits and beginning his recovery, Canales got matched with a service dog and completed a three-week training program through K9s for Warriors, an organization whose mission is to end veteran suicides by providing service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

“I never valued my service the way that other people valued my service at this canines facility,” Canales says. “The program changed everything for me. I wanted to know how I could get involved so I began researching when I saw that many veteran suicides experienced homelessness at some point.”

Veterans with a history of homelessness are more than five times as likely to attempt suicide compared to those who were never homeless. “I knew that was a place to start,” Canales says. “I know what it’s like to be homeless and have clout with these guys. It’s easier to connect with people who are having the same problems that I had.”

About 45% of veterans are social entrepreneurs. Like Canales, these veterans work with the aim of solving social problems. DreamSpring is a CDFI that provides business loans to start-ups and growing businesses and is also a partner organization with the Veteran Loan Fund. The CDFI has served more than 1,300 veteran-owned businesses in over 500 US communities since its inception in 1994.

“Here is somebody who faced many challenges as he tried to reintegrate into civilian life. He recognized the barriers veterans who were experiencing similar challenges face when trying to access these services and he came up with solutions,” says Laura Marrich, senior communications specialist at DreamSpring. “Entrepreneurs are some of the most impactful catalysts for change. Andrew is a perfect example of that. And because of his resourcefulness, he is now supporting many other veterans.”

PCG's Logo

This story is part of our series, CDFI Futures, which explores the community development finance industry through the lenses of equity, public policy and inclusive community development. The series is generously supported by Partners for the Common Good. Sign up for PCG’s CapNexus newsletter at capnexus.org.

This article is part of Backyard, a newsletter exploring scalable solutions to make housing fairer, more affordable and more environmentally sustainable. Subscribe to our weekly Backyard newsletter.

You Might Also Like The Backyard Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s housing correspondent, Roshan Abraham, emailed directly to you. Abraham will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest in community land trusts, public housing, zoning reform, historic preservation, fair housing policies, energy-efficient design, the intersection of healthcare and housing, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Bianca Gonzalez (she/they) is a writer intent on using words as a tool for social change. She is a solutions journalist for Next City, a case study writer for Community Solutions, and a daily news writer for Biometric Update. As a queer, Latina brain cancer survivor, she believes that justice is fundamentally intersectional.

Follow Bianca

Tags: affordable housinghomelessnesscdfi futuresveterans

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Pardise Amirshahi, Integrated Sales and Marketing Account Executive

I love reading our uplifting articles about mutually beneficial projects in cities where artists are elevated.

ARC Chicago founders

Co-Operative Platform Ownership Is Keeping Artists in Business

Carolyn Lewenberg artist-in-residence in metro Boston's regional planning agency

Metro Boston to Get More Creative with City Planning

Fund Housing for the Homeless

German Artists Are Selling Their Work to Fund Housing for the Homeless

3 Cities Make Affordable Housing Plays to Hold on to Artists

MJ Freed Performing Arts Theater

Chester Artists Revitalizing Corridor on Their Own Terms

Margaret Yuen leads the Red Silk Dancers

In New York, Chinatown’s Cultural Power Steps Out of the Basements and Into the Mainstream

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Mission Driven Finance
  • City of Aurora, IL
  • Center for Community Progress
  • SPUR
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 994 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous in Newburyport, MA at $5/Month
  • John at $10/Month
  • Tina at $60/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $60 or

    Just Action by Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein

  • Solutions of the year 2022

    Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Brave New Home

    Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind