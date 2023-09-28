How A Colorado Nonprofit Is Breaking The Cycle Of Veteran Homelessness And Suicide

It started with just one loan from a CDFI for a veteran entrepreneur.

More than 95% of veterans who are entrepreneurs need initial startup capital to start their businesses. More than half of them need less than $25,000 to do it. Andrew Canales was in that exact position when he began his nonprofit.

“I thought once we became a 501(c)3 nonprofit, people would just start pouring money into my idea,” Canales says. “But that wasn’t the case. It ended up being harder than any business I ever tried to start before that.”

Canales eventually received an $11,400 seed loan from CDFI DreamSpring to launch his Colorado-based nonprofit, Houses for Warriors, which supports homeless and at-risk veterans as they assimilate back into civilian life. The organization provides transitional housing and connects veterans with veteran service officers as well as housing vouchers and mental health resources.

Canales is no stranger to bootstrapping. “One of our first projects was renovating a house that was going to be condemned,” he says. “We had 50 volunteers and in five weeks we remodeled this man’s entire house. I invested roughly $10,000 of my own money into it.”

DreamSpring issued his loan in January of 2020, right as things were shutting down from the pandemic. That money helped Canales launch a website to bring in a monthly donor base as well as online resources for veterans. This allowed him to connect with the already isolated demographic of homeless veterans who were becoming even more isolated due to the pandemic.