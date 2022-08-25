 Housing in Brief: Portland’s Mayor Bans Camping On Walking Paths To Schools

Download our latest ebook: Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
BackyardBackyard

Housing in Brief: Portland’s Mayor Bans Camping On Walking Paths To Schools

Also, the Inflation Reduction Act will subsidize clean energy upgrades for low- and middle-income homeowners.

Roshan Abraham   August 25, 2022

(Photo by Adam Blank / Unsplash)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

Portland Mayor Bans “Camping” On School Routes

Oregon’s Health Authority released data showing 207 unhoused people have died this year. This is the first year the state has released data of this kind, the result of legislation which went into effect in January, according to The Register Guard. Amid these deaths, the state’s largest city is expanding camping bans without consulting other agencies or social services nonprofits. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration banning camping on routes to K-12 schools, citing trash, “biohazards” and hypodermic needles as hazardous for children to navigate. The ban is an extension of a previous ban on camping in high-crash traffic areas, although that order resulted in some people moving into even more dangerous areas, per OPB. The mayor has already begun directing staff to remove encampments ahead of students returning to school, according to Oregon Live, which broke the story on the ban. The routes cover wide swaths of the city, including any walkway within a mile of a school, according to KOIN 6 News.

City commissioners and nonprofits had no advanced notice about the ban, KOIN 6 News reports. “It is concerning, because we are the experts on the ground in addressing housing barriers and understanding where the challenges are to getting people the addiction treatment or mental health treatment or hygiene or rent assistance,” Laura Golina De Lavato, director of Northwest Pilot Project, told the outlet.

Inflation Reduction Act Will Fund Energy Efficient Retrofits

The Build Back Better Act, which died in Congress earlier this year, would have meant a once-in-a-generation investment in affordable housing and public housing. The recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act left most of that out, although there are benefits for homeowners. While it’s unclear if the newly-passed legislation will have any impact on home prices or rents, it will allow homeowners to more cheaply decarbonize their homes. The law includes tax credits for homeowners who want to install more energy-efficient heat pumps and water heaters, as well as solar panels and electric HVAC in their homes.

According to The Boston Globe, the law also offers rebates at “point of sale” – no need to wait for a refund – on energy-efficient appliances. These rebates will also be offered to nonprofits and landlords, provided the equipment benefits low-income tenants. A 100% discount on appliances will be available to anyone whose household income is 80% of the Area Median Income, and a 50% discount will be granted to anyone whose income is between 80-120% of AMI, according to The Globe.

The Treasury Department also quietly changed its rules for federal American Rescue Plan funds. The changes allow for Emergency Rental Assistance funds to be used for rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing, and also extend the window for State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to provide loans for new affordable housing.

San Diego County Votes To Adopt By-Name List For People Experiencing Homelessness

San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to adopt a “by-name” list to coordinate homeless services, The Times of San Diego reports. The by-name list – a way of individually cataloging people experiencing homelessness along with their medical needs and personal history – is increasingly being adopted by local governments to address their unhoused populations, especially in highly vulnerable categories. By-name lists allow social workers to target personalized resources.

The tool was popularized by the Built For Zero initiative, which partners with cities to help them reach “functional zero” homelessness, or an environment where most homelessness is brief. Next City has been covering the approach around the country.

San Diego County’s Regional Task Force on Homelessness tallied a 10% increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, according to the Times of San Diego. That includes a 56% increase in families experiencing homelesness. The by-name list would not be public and participation is optional, the San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Community Solutions, which runs Built For Zero, says both San Diego city and county joined the program in October 2020. The city of San Diego already uses by-name lists for youth and veterans experiencing homelessness, according to The San Diego Union Tribune.

Bonus Reads

The City reports on the complicated path for compensation for those whose homes were flooded by Hurricane Ida.

The New Republic covers how L.A.’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics have already begun pushing out longtime renters.

Gothamist examines how New York City’s landlords are exploiting a legal loophole through which they can combine rent-regulated units and hike rents.

This article is part of Backyard, a newsletter exploring scalable solutions to make housing fairer, more affordable and more environmentally sustainable. Subscribe to our weekly Backyard newsletter.

You Might Also Like The Backyard Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s housing correspondent, Jared Brey, emailed directly to you. Brey will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest in community land trusts, public housing, zoning reform, historic preservation, fair housing policies, energy-efficient design, the intersection of healthcare and housing, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Roshan Abraham is Next City's housing correspondent and a former Equitable Cities fellow. He is based in Queens. Follow him on Twitter at @roshantone.

Tags: portlandsan diego

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

Austin Voters Approve Transit, Transportation Improvements

San Diego Blue Line extension

San Diego Trolley Extension Off to Good Start

Settlement Clears Fiscal Track for Maryland’s Purple Line Project

New Evidence Suggests That Seattle’s Soda Tax Is Working — and It’s Working Well

Transit Advocates Succeed in Killing Pittsburgh Shuttle Proposal (Maybe)

Contactless payment at an MTA subway turnstile

Fare Caps Might Get Transit Out of the Pandemic Slump

This ‘Hygiene Hub’ Is Run By People Experiencing Homelessness

Contactless payment at an MTA subway turnstile

What Happens When Cash Fares Are Eliminated?

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2022 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 667 other sustainers such as:

  • Wendy at $10/Month
  • Anonymous at $5/Month
  • Anonymous in Washington, DC at $5/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $10 or $5/Month

    Next City notebook

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    The 21 Best Solutions of 2021 special edition magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind