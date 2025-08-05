Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Magazine

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Arts And Culture
  4. Ethical Infrastructure Matters, Even When City Budgets Are Under Strain

Ethical Infrastructure Matters, Even When City Budgets Are Under Strain

Urban leaders have an obligation to uphold dignity and belonging through public infrastructure, especially in times of scarcity.

  Op-Ed    

Road markings for pedestrians on a street in Helsinki.

(Photo by Ryan Stefan / Unsplash)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

You can learn a lot about a city by walking its sidewalks. Not its skyline, not its master plan renderings. Its sidewalks.

Do they invite you in — or inch you toward the gutter? Are they buffered, continuous, welcoming — or chopped up, angled off, missing? Because every slab of concrete in the right-of-way quietly answers a question: Who belongs here? Who was expected to pass this way?

I’m a municipal engineer. For over two decades I’ve worked with public agencies, counties, transportation departments and tribal nations. I’ve managed storm drains, signal plans and resurfacing projects. But my clearest education didn’t come from an engineering manual. It came when my father got sick.

He was once the strongest man I knew. The kind who fixed his own roof, carried heavy groceries without a second thought. But cancer doesn’t care. As his body weakened, his pride remained. He didn’t want help, but he needed access. And that’s when the places he frequented started to fail him.

Sidewalks that he once strode confidently became dead ends; corners lacked curb ramps; doorways were suddenly too narrow. The infrastructure wasn’t broken. It had just never considered him, and he knew it.

Watching him struggle altered how I understand design — not as function, but as values made visible.

Infrastructure doesn’t just move people. It declares who is welcome…and who isn’t.

Before then, I had memorized ADA ramp tolerances and cross-slope standards like a good municipal staffer. But those standards had never looked like my dad. The code became a checklist. The checklist became a ceiling. And the ceiling was too low.

It wasn’t just my father. Years later, after I broke my foot for the third time in six years, I realized how much of our infrastructure assumes able-bodiedness. I tried crutches. A knee scooter. I timed outings by how far I could move before pain set in. It was exhausting. But for others, it isn’t temporary. It’s their baseline.

Cities are facing tough decisions. Federal funding uncertainty, state-imposed constraints and local budget cuts are forcing public agencies to triage repairs, delay upgrades and stretch staff capacity. But even when resources are thin, our design decisions still carry moral weight.

Because what might look like a minor compromise in a capital spreadsheet — a ramp deferred, a sidewalk narrowed — can mean the difference between someone moving freely or being shut out of public life.

We call it public infrastructure. But too often, it’s only built for the public we imagine: upright, fast-moving, eyes ahead. And that shows up everywhere.

A perfectly built sidewalk — four feet wide, with smooth concrete — still fails when a utility drops a pole in the middle of it. The pole wouldn’t have passed inspection, but no one checked. It was installed before the permit even hit our office. And now a resident in a wheelchair has to reverse course or enter the street. It wasn’t malice; it was process failure. But the outcome feels the same to the person excluded.

Or consider the corridor in my own city. A sidewalk runs flush against a high-traffic arterial. It connects important destinations. It meets the minimums. But there’s no buffer. Every time I walk it, I feel the rush of air from passing trucks. It’s legal. But it’s not comfortable. And it doesn’t feel like an invitation.

That’s the problem with designing to the minimum. The minimum includes no room for care.

We also design in fragments. In one block, a beautiful ramp. In the next, a crumbling joint. We fund signals and signage before we fix the slope that renders the crossing unusable. We follow the spec sheet, and we lose the human thread.

And then there’s permitting. Utilities install infrastructure before filing proper requests. Small staff teams don’t have capacity to monitor every move. When violations occur, remediation is delayed or negotiated. But in the meantime, the person impacted is stuck. They don’t see the paperwork. They only see what wasn’t built for them.

When someone stumbles over a lip at a panel joint, we don’t see their story in the capital improvement spreadsheet. But the message gets internalized: You weren’t expected here.

If you want to understand belonging, don’t ask people how they feel about their city. Watch how they move through it. Watch who has to reroute.

Because infrastructure is the stage on which daily life plays out. And if the stage has traps, barriers or dead ends — some actors never get to perform.

This isn’t just about the Americans With Disabilities Act. It’s about dignity. It’s about whether someone can reach a polling place, a job, a park or their doctor without asking for special help. It’s about whether they feel like they have to apologize for existing.

Designing for dignity means imagining someone you love using the space — and refusing to build a world that would leave them behind.

That’s why I use the phrase “ethical infrastructure.” Not as a slogan, but as a framework — one that asks questions like: Who might be excluded by this design? What values are we enacting with this budget cut, or this deferred investment?

To design ethically, we don’t need perfection. We need intention. That might mean adding a margin of error in the cross-slope design. Or funding the second side of the street sidewalk — even if the model says demand is higher on the first.

Public works professionals know these tradeoffs well. We make them daily. But too often we make them without language for what’s really at stake.

It’s not just cost. It’s trust. We’re in a moment where public trust in institutions is low. And rebuilding that trust won’t come from flashy infrastructure. It will come from the quiet, cumulative evidence that cities care.

Evidence that looks like benches, audible signals, buffered walkways and maintenance that shows up before the complaint.

You don’t rebuild civic trust from the top down. You build it at the curb.

You don’t love a place unless you love everyone in it.

So let’s stop designing for the average. Let’s design like someone we love will use it. Because when we do, we’re not just creating access. We’re building belonging. And we’re restoring trust — one choice at a time.

You Might Also Like Our Arts & Culture Email Digest

Once a month, we’ll send you the best of Next City’s reporting on how communities are building power through art and simply making life more interesting. Learn more about creative placemaking in cities, how communities are reimagining monuments and memorials, and how museums and other legacy cultural institutions are reshaping themselves for the 21st century. Subscribe now to never miss a story!

Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Larry M. Summers is the city engineer of New Albany, Indiana, and author of the forthcoming books “Ethical Infrastructure” and “The Ethical Infrastructure Field Guide,” which explore how cities can uphold trust and dignity in public works, even under budget constraints.

Tags: infrastructureaccessibilitydisability justicedesign justice

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

A disabled Black man sitting in a wheelchair.

Trump’s HUD Cuts Are Gutting Protections Against Housing Discrimination

A pararescueman assigned to the New York Air National Guard pushes an elderly man toward the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter in Houston area, August 30, 2017.

Disaster Relief Often Leaves Disabled People Behind. Disabled First Responders Are Changing That.

autistic child on playground

A Place for Autistic Youth To Play and Disabled Adults To Work

Mayor Woofin sits outside of a building with a resident of Birmingham

The Most Influential Role in Politics Isn’t the One You’re Thinking About

A street in Portland's Pearl District, with buildings, cars driving and pedestrians crossing the street

The Weekly Wrap: Could Oregon Roll Back Drug Decriminalization?

Webinar
A woman riding on public transportation.

Jarrett Walker on “Human Transit”

Public Sector Improvements Are Vital For Communities. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.

NaviLens smartphone app

An App That Helps Riders With Vision Loss Navigate Complex Transit Systems

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Pratt Institute Libraries
  • Opportunity Finance Network
  • Boston University Initiative on Cities
  • Shift Capital
  • The 1772 Foundation, Inc.
  • BlueHub Capital

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2025 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
Already a Next City member? Log in here
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Or you can join for free—because we never want to create a financial barrier to information about fostering greater equity.

Join 1170 other sustainers such as:

  • Peter at $500/year
  • Ly at $10/month
  • Susan at $120/year

U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • 2025 Solutions of the Year magazine

has donated ! Thank you 🎉
Donate ×