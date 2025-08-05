Ethical Infrastructure Matters, Even When City Budgets Are Under Strain

Urban leaders have an obligation to uphold dignity and belonging through public infrastructure, especially in times of scarcity.

You can learn a lot about a city by walking its sidewalks. Not its skyline, not its master plan renderings. Its sidewalks.

Do they invite you in — or inch you toward the gutter? Are they buffered, continuous, welcoming — or chopped up, angled off, missing? Because every slab of concrete in the right-of-way quietly answers a question: Who belongs here? Who was expected to pass this way?

I’m a municipal engineer. For over two decades I’ve worked with public agencies, counties, transportation departments and tribal nations. I’ve managed storm drains, signal plans and resurfacing projects. But my clearest education didn’t come from an engineering manual. It came when my father got sick.

He was once the strongest man I knew. The kind who fixed his own roof, carried heavy groceries without a second thought. But cancer doesn’t care. As his body weakened, his pride remained. He didn’t want help, but he needed access. And that’s when the places he frequented started to fail him.

Sidewalks that he once strode confidently became dead ends; corners lacked curb ramps; doorways were suddenly too narrow. The infrastructure wasn’t broken. It had just never considered him, and he knew it.

Watching him struggle altered how I understand design — not as function, but as values made visible.

Infrastructure doesn’t just move people. It declares who is welcome…and who isn’t.

Before then, I had memorized ADA ramp tolerances and cross-slope standards like a good municipal staffer. But those standards had never looked like my dad. The code became a checklist. The checklist became a ceiling. And the ceiling was too low.

It wasn’t just my father. Years later, after I broke my foot for the third time in six years, I realized how much of our infrastructure assumes able-bodiedness. I tried crutches. A knee scooter. I timed outings by how far I could move before pain set in. It was exhausting. But for others, it isn’t temporary. It’s their baseline.

Cities are facing tough decisions. Federal funding uncertainty, state-imposed constraints and local budget cuts are forcing public agencies to triage repairs, delay upgrades and stretch staff capacity. But even when resources are thin, our design decisions still carry moral weight.

Because what might look like a minor compromise in a capital spreadsheet — a ramp deferred, a sidewalk narrowed — can mean the difference between someone moving freely or being shut out of public life.

We call it public infrastructure. But too often, it’s only built for the public we imagine: upright, fast-moving, eyes ahead. And that shows up everywhere.

A perfectly built sidewalk — four feet wide, with smooth concrete — still fails when a utility drops a pole in the middle of it. The pole wouldn’t have passed inspection, but no one checked. It was installed before the permit even hit our office. And now a resident in a wheelchair has to reverse course or enter the street. It wasn’t malice; it was process failure. But the outcome feels the same to the person excluded.

Or consider the corridor in my own city. A sidewalk runs flush against a high-traffic arterial. It connects important destinations. It meets the minimums. But there’s no buffer. Every time I walk it, I feel the rush of air from passing trucks. It’s legal. But it’s not comfortable. And it doesn’t feel like an invitation.

That’s the problem with designing to the minimum. The minimum includes no room for care.

We also design in fragments. In one block, a beautiful ramp. In the next, a crumbling joint. We fund signals and signage before we fix the slope that renders the crossing unusable. We follow the spec sheet, and we lose the human thread.

And then there’s permitting. Utilities install infrastructure before filing proper requests. Small staff teams don’t have capacity to monitor every move. When violations occur, remediation is delayed or negotiated. But in the meantime, the person impacted is stuck. They don’t see the paperwork. They only see what wasn’t built for them.

When someone stumbles over a lip at a panel joint, we don’t see their story in the capital improvement spreadsheet. But the message gets internalized: You weren’t expected here.

If you want to understand belonging, don’t ask people how they feel about their city. Watch how they move through it. Watch who has to reroute.

Because infrastructure is the stage on which daily life plays out. And if the stage has traps, barriers or dead ends — some actors never get to perform.

This isn’t just about the Americans With Disabilities Act. It’s about dignity. It’s about whether someone can reach a polling place, a job, a park or their doctor without asking for special help. It’s about whether they feel like they have to apologize for existing.

Designing for dignity means imagining someone you love using the space — and refusing to build a world that would leave them behind.

That’s why I use the phrase “ethical infrastructure.” Not as a slogan, but as a framework — one that asks questions like: Who might be excluded by this design? What values are we enacting with this budget cut, or this deferred investment?

To design ethically, we don’t need perfection. We need intention. That might mean adding a margin of error in the cross-slope design. Or funding the second side of the street sidewalk — even if the model says demand is higher on the first.

Public works professionals know these tradeoffs well. We make them daily. But too often we make them without language for what’s really at stake.

It’s not just cost. It’s trust. We’re in a moment where public trust in institutions is low. And rebuilding that trust won’t come from flashy infrastructure. It will come from the quiet, cumulative evidence that cities care.

Evidence that looks like benches, audible signals, buffered walkways and maintenance that shows up before the complaint.



You don’t rebuild civic trust from the top down. You build it at the curb.

You don’t love a place unless you love everyone in it.

So let’s stop designing for the average. Let’s design like someone we love will use it. Because when we do, we’re not just creating access. We’re building belonging. And we’re restoring trust — one choice at a time.