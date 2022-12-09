 Economics In Brief: D.C.’s Domestic Workers Bill of Rights

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

Cities need you. Support Next City and have your gift matched.Donate

$9,106 $50,000 goal
The Bottom LineThe Bottom Line

Economics In Brief: D.C.’s Domestic Workers Bill of Rights

Plus, a guaranteed income model to tackle racial birth disparities.

Aysha Khan   December 9, 2022

(Photo by Alterio Felines / Pixabay)

D.C. Poised To Pass Domestic Workers Bill of Rights

DCist reports that the D.C. Council voted unanimously in favor of the Domestic Worker Employment Rights Amendment Act of 2022 (also known as the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights) in the first of two votes needed to pass the legislation. The next vote will be held Dec. 20.

“The bill has three main provisions,” the D.C. Line reports. “It explicitly grants domestic workers basic human rights protections, requires employers and employees to sign contracts to define work scope, and authorizes grants to community organizations to publicize the requirements.”

The bill would protect more than 9,000 domestic workers in the district – from housekeepers to nannies to home health aides – against sexual harassment, discrimination based on protected classes, and occupational health and safety law violations.

In 2019, Philadelphia “set a new gold standard for domestic worker protections” by passing its own Domestic Worker Bill of Rights, as our senior economic justice correspondent Oscar Perry Abello reported then: “The legislation guarantees rest and meal breaks, paid time off, civil rights protections and written contracts for just about all domestic workers — even if their employers don’t actually give them a contract spelling out all the above.”

NYC Audit: Bronx Left Behind On Covid Small Business Funding

Curbed looks at a new audit by the New York City comptroller, which finds that the nearly $48 million in Covid-19 relief loans and grants provided by the city’s Department of Small Business Services were distributed unevenly across the city’s boroughs. The Bronx – where 40% of businesses closed during the pandemic, per a local community development group – received the least funds. Bronx-based businesses received 2% of the program’s grant funds, though they comprised almost 8% of eligible businesses, Curbed reports.

San Francisco’s Guaranteed Income For Black Moms-To-Be Is Going Statewide

Next City recently looked at how guaranteed income has gone from local to state policy in California, where the state budget has “earmarked a five-year, $35 million general fund to make grants for guaranteed income pilots.”

Now, a San Francisco-based guaranteed income program – that since June 2021 has sought to reduce racial birth disparities by giving monthly checks to pregnant Black and Pacific Islander women – has received $5 million from the California Department of Social Services to expand statewide. Abundant Birth Project, a San Francisco Department of Public Health program, will launch next year in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Riverside counties and include an additional 425 parents, the department has announced.

“The Abundant Birth Project has proven to be successful in San Francisco and brings an innovative, equitable approach to addressing disproportionate health impacts largely among Black families,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We hope the Abundant Birth Project serves as a model to address racial birth disparities throughout the region and state, and across the country.”

Disparities In Investment Across Chicago Neighborhoods

The Chicago Tribune looks at a new Urban Institute study of unequal investment patterns across Chicago’s neighborhoods. “Census tracts with populations more than 80% Black annually attracted $7,801 in investment per household compared with $25,889 where fewer than 20% of the residents are Black,” The Tribune reports. “Census tracts with populations more than 80% white attracted $32,707 per household compared with $9,372 where fewer than 20% are white.”

This article is part of The Bottom Line, a series exploring scalable solutions for problems related to affordability, inclusive economic growth and access to capital. Click here to subscribe to our Bottom Line newsletter. The Bottom Line is made possible with support from Citi.

You Might Also Like The Bottom Line Email Newsletter

Get reports from Next City’s senior economics correspondent, Oscar Perry Abello, emailed directly to you. Abello will send original reporting that helps you keep up with the latest solutions for leveling the playing field in cities. The Bottom Line covers financial topics including cooperatives, CDFIs, procurement, workforce development, economic development, and more. Subscribe now and never miss a story.

Aysha Khan is senior editor at Next City.

Follow Aysha .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Tags: chicagosan franciscocalifornialaborguaranteed incomematernal healthbronx

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Lucas Grindley, Executive Director at Next City

What does it look like to truly help one another? As host of the Next City podcast, I've talked with changemakers who want to redefine our responsibilities to our neighbors. These examples are powerful challenges to the status quo. 

Podcast

What If You Give $5,800 to Someone Who Is Homeless?

Podcast

We Could Stop Policing Homelessness and Start Helping

Podcast

Is Giving Away Cash the Best Way to Cut Poverty?

Podcast

The Case for Guaranteed Income for Transgender Americans

Podcast

Actually, Foundations Keep 95% of Their Endowments

Podcast

These Cities Have Ended Chronic Homelessness

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2022 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 838 other sustainers such as:

  • Joseph at $5/Month
  • Anonymous at $40/Year
  • Anonymous in Shreveport, LA at $5/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    The 21 Best Solutions of 2021 special edition magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind