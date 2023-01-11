Announcing our newest Solutions of the Year special issue magazine. Get your copy

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

An East Baltimore Program Pays Youth To Excel In School – And On The Basketball Court

McElderry Park is trying to turn around the East Baltimore neighborhood around with a program that pays students to polish their basketball skills while preparing them for college.

Victoria Vandergriff | Capital News Service   January 11, 2023

Clarence “Ray” Askins (left) and Kristopher Mitchell (right), both 17 years old, show off their 4.0 GPA certificates in the gym of the REACH! Partnership school. (Photo by Victoria Vandergriff / Capital News Service)

This story is part of Capital News Service’s series “Baltimore Divided: How Historically Neglected Neighborhoods Are Rising Up.”

McElderry Park, a struggling East Baltimore neighborhood, is trying to turn around the community with a program that pays students to polish their basketball skills while preparing them for college.

Clarence “Ray” Askins, 17, is a senior at REACH! Partnership School and has participated in the YouthWorks summer program at the McElderry Park Community Association since his freshman year. Through this program, Askins is paid around $500 every other week for participating in a variety of college preparatory, leadership and basketball workshops. He also has to maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5. The goal is to win entry into the college of his choice.

“We get paid to better ourselves and have fun,” Askins says.

The McElderry Park Community Association, backed by funding from foundations, is trying to reverse a dire trend in its community. One out of every two children in McElderry Park is living in poverty, almost double the citywide rate, according to the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance (BNIA). The high poverty leads to a decline in high school graduation rates and lower college attendance rates, according to the American Psychological Association. As of 2020, over 30% of students in McElderry Park did not complete high school, according to BNIA.

To address this need, the McElderry Park Community Association began youth council programs in 2015 following Freddie Gray’s death from injuries suffered in police custody, says Teddy Rosemond Jr., former McElderry Park resident and former vice president of the group. David Harris, the association’s president, says in addition to the SAT and ACT test preparation, the program will take the youth on college tours. “We help them with their enrollment package … scholarship money, whatever they need,” Harris, 52, says.

The student stipends are funded by YouthWorks, a Baltimore City organization, in partnership with the McElderry Park Community Association, says Rhonda McKinney, 51, program manager for the McElderry Park Community Association. Funding also comes from foundations, such as the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, and the Johns Hopkins Office of Government and Community Affairs, Harris says. Other funding comes from work performed by the McElderry Park association, such as picking up trash and debris from construction sites.

Rosemond, 22, grew up in McElderry Park, and is a co-founder of the McElderry Park Youth Council and a former vice president of the group. Rosemond is now a software engineer and says his time working with the youth council taught him a lot of interpersonal skills that have helped him in his career.

“I was able to learn how to pitch myself, my purpose, my vision to apply for jobs,” Rosemond says. “I always wanted to help others and that’s kind of what I tie into my work now.”

Ernest Smith, 62, the McElderry Park Community Association treasurer, says the group wants to partner with nearby communities to expand these youth programs and “develop a hub through which we can support one another.” McElderry Park’s youth programs have also partnered with some schools outside of the neighborhood, including Patterson High School and Forest Park High School.

Askins says the paid stipend and SAT prep initially attracted him but he discovered the program had many more benefits. He recalled a guest speaker who described how he started from nothing and was able to turn his life around. “He’s a great mentor to the youth,” Askins says of the speaker. “He just [told] us how we can make it without being on the street.”

Askins says YouthWorks showed how he can be successful in Baltimore. He plans to attend college and return to give back to his hometown.

Askins highly recommends the program. “I don’t know why we don’t have a packed room every year,” Askins says.

Solutions of the Year

Next City is proud to release our newest Solutions of the Year special issue. This 80-page print magazine is available as a free gift to anyone who donates to Next City. The editors highlight the best ideas worth emulating in 2023 and beyond.

Get My Copy

Victoria Vandergriff is a reporter with Capital News Service, at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

Tags: baltimoreeducationsportshigher education

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Recommended Reads

Aysha Khan, Senior Editor

When I tell people I'm from Baltimore, most people first think of "The Wire." But that's not all Baltimore is. Next City helps me keep up with how my hometown is working to create a more sustainable, equitable, accessible and just city.

In Baltimore, Teaching STEM Through Dirt Bikes

How a Baltimore Resident Showed That Black Neighborhoods Matter

This Baltimore Developer Is Breaking Down Barriers to Rebuild Communities

As Baltimore Reinvents Druid Hill Park, Can it Also Reconnect Black Neighborhoods?

Baltimore Land Trusts Plug Away at Vision for Development Without Displacement

Nichole Sullivan, owner of Keppel & Kismet

Baltimore Offers the Nation a Model for Diversifying Economic Opportunity

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2023 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 861 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous at $5/Month
  • Anonymous at $5/Month
  • Anonymous at $5/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    2022-2023 Solutions of the Year magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind