Disgust: The Unexpected Psychological Reason Why Some People Dislike Density

Op-ed: New research suggests that people with higher disgust sensitivity find higher densities less appealing. What does that mean for urban planners?

There are few better windows onto the intense debates raging over densification than Vancouver, Canada. Like in many cities undergoing an unprecedented increase in density, residents and leaders increasingly view those with different opinions on density with contempt and derision. Each group increasingly sees members of the opposite camp as uninformed about the needs of the city — and, in essence, as bad people.

Pro-densification voices often cast those who have concerns over density as elitist, rich NIMBYs. Meanwhile, anti-densification voices often frame pro-densification groups as elitist, pro-developer, capitalist YIMBYs.

Common to both framings is a belief that holding the opposite view on densification is a conscious choice — and that there are good and bad choices to be made.

But recent research suggests an alternative way of understanding debates over densification and helps explain the intense differences of opinion with which they are accompanied. My recent study into disgust sensitivity and perceptions of urban density, published last month in Archnet-IJAR: International Journal of Architectural Research, takes a very different approach, rooted in psychology and behavioral science.

In particular, the research asks if subconscious, but deeply-rooted, psychological and emotional factors could underpin people’s divergent responses to density. The answer provided by the research is, in short, yes. Disgust, which evolved to protect people from sources of disease and contamination, is associated with how people perceive density.

The study involved participants responding to visual preference surveys and narrative scenarios related to density. In a decision science laboratory at Harvard, participants viewed images of different density contexts and scored them according to their appeal. The participants also completed the Revised Disgust Scale, a questionnaire that psychologists argue pinpoints, in the form of a simple score, an individual’s disgust sensitivity.

The question posed by the research was whether there is a relationship between one’s perceptions of density and one’s disgust score. The results show that, for the highest density images shown to participants, there was a statistically significant negative relationship with disgust. This means that people with higher disgust sensitivity found the highest density images significantly less appealing.

These findings are important because they suggest that density preferences are complicated and likely depend on psychological and emotional factors, like disgust.

Planning for psychology

It’s not surprising that disgust would be a factor in how humans think about density, given the complex role that cities have played in human society.

At times, cities have been viewed as places of opportunity and promise, bringing people together for commerce and exchange. At others, they have been closely associated with disease and contagion. This has been true in the context of plagues and disease outbreaks of the past, and during the more recent COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it has been argued that nearly all infectious diseases affecting humans are associated with the rise of urbanism.

What is surprising is that we have managed to distill this complex history into a simplified narrative, increasingly focused on good and bad people, which ignores the ways in which human psychology and behavior have been shaped by the urban experience.

Framing the people in densification debates as good or bad precludes finding common ground and makes identifying compromises difficult. If people holding the contrary view are bad people, consciously adopting a problematic worldview, what could be gained by associating with them?

In the face of the deeper behavioral origins for some people’s negative feelings towards density, those narratives are unlikely to be effective and will only serve to further polarize debates over densification.

Making density appealing

What are the practical implications of this relationship between disgust and density perceptions?

First, it suggests that urban planning and design may be able to combat negative perceptions of density through efforts to address how urban designs affect perceptions of crowding, contamination and disease risk.

Similar density levels can be achieved through diverse physical forms, a point elegantly made by the Density Atlas, an online repository created by MIT that shows the wide variety of built forms that yield similar densities. Ultimately, it will be important for planners, designers and policymakers to consider how urban designs might mitigate the concerns felt by those with higher disgust sensitivity.

More broadly, the findings suggest that pressuring people into accepting any particular built form is unlikely to work if their perceptions are rooted in deeper psychological and behavioral considerations, like disgust, which have evolved over millennia.

It will be important to move beyond framing density debates around good and bad people and instead consider how urban planning, design and policy can meet the needs of people with deeply rooted and psychologically different views on what makes for an appealing and safe city.

Surprisingly, there has been little consideration of how emotions influence perceptions of density and the built environment. It may be possible that other emotions also play a role in shaping the intense feelings people have about density, but these have been given too little attention in research and practice.

Given the increasing importance of densification to the field of urban planning, particularly in the face of climate change, this research serves as a call for further study on the behavioral underpinnings of people’s responses to density. It is also a call for a move away from simplified narratives about good and bad people in densification debates.