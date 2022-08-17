 Cycling Regulations Hurt Black and Brown People the Most, New Report Finds

Download our latest ebook: Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery

Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×

Cycling Regulations Hurt Black and Brown People the Most, New Report Finds

Most bike regulations aren't helping keep bikers safe – but they are leading to over-policing of cyclists of color.

Marielle Argueza   August 17, 2022

(Photo by Fortune Vieyra / Unsplash)

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks.

Become A Member

For all its benefits, cycling is still an imperfect science for city planners and policymakers. A new report by the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NATCO) released on Aug. 11 found that many policies regulating cycling have unintended consequences.

Analyzing the three most common kinds of ordinances and policies (equipment, behavior and location), the report found that regulations and infrastructure overwhelmingly discourage and over-police Black and Latino cyclists, who account for the majority of bike-related citations. Meanwhile, Black cyclists have a fatality rate 25% higher than then White cyclists, according to the report’s accompanying press release.

The report states that policies regulating equipment “are typically buried deep in state, county, and municipal codes, and have minimum bearing on safety, even in name.” NACTO pointed to Kansas City, Missouri’s ordinance on tire cleanliness as an example. But more prevalent instances include bike registration and licensing.

Such laws were ostensibly created for law enforcement to facilitate the process of receiving stolen bikes. Yet the report found that police rarely instigate investigations or find stolen bikes. More often, such laws have the opposite effect, and instead prompt police to ticket Black and Brown bike riders for not registering their bikes.

Many municipalities treat bikers like automobile drivers, requiring them to do things like come to a full stop at stop signs and redlights. While these regulations are intended to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bikers themselves, the report found that “these laws are unlikely to provide meaningful safety gains because they ignore the ways in which bikes are different from cars.”

For example, bikes are not large enough to trigger a red light. This forces many bikers to engage in risky behavior like traveling parallel or behind automotive traffic which increases the chances of riding in cars’ blindspots and thus collisions. It is much safer for cyclists to pull ahead of cars to be in full view. Many cyclists do choose to treat stop lights like yield signs, but are penalized for it.

The report also found that historic underinvestment in bike-friendly infrastructure, particularly in low-income communities, increased the likelihood of dangerous cycling habits. Where proper infrastructure such as dedicated bike lanes are lacking, cyclists are forced to engage in dangerous behaviors such as riding on the sidewalk.

The report notes, while in-depth research may be lacking, “there is little reason to believe that further investigations—in more cities, of more laws, of other over-policed groups—won’t tell a similar story.”

NACTO suggests several actionable solutions, looking to cities such as Kansas City and Seattle as case studies.

In Kansas City, rooting out racist language within biking laws was a major part of rewriting policies. But that only became abundantly clear through significant data collection on the side of law enforcement. Ultimately the numbers reinforced that there were particular policies and practices that increased the unequal treatment of particular demographics, and after months of advocacy, bike inspections were eliminated.

Similarly in Seattle, further investigation of helmet laws set up by King County Department of Health found that the law was used as a pretext to stop certain demographics like people experiencing homelessness and Black and Brown people. Worried about the perception of repealing such a law, the King County City Council invested in bike and road safety education, partnering with several public safety and biking groups. After months of advocacy, the council chose to repeal the law.

NATCO also proposes short-term solutions in order to reduce traffic death and increase accessibility, including handing out free helmets, training police officers to understand why people may break the law, and robust public health and road safety education.

You Might Also Like Our Transportation Email Digest

Once a month, we’ll send you the best of Next City’s reporting on trains, buses, bikes and every other way to get around town. Get reports from Next City correspondents on the latest developments in public transportation, carsharing, bike infrastructure, and more. Subscribe now to never miss a story!

Marielle Argueza is Next City’s INN/Columbia Journalism School intern for Summer-Fall 2022. She’s a journalist based in New York City with more than ten years of experience. Her beats have included education, immigration, labor, criminal justice and climate. Her work in K-12 education is award-winning and she was recognized multiple times by the California News Publishers Association. She is a recent graduate of Columbia Journalism School, where she was Toni Stabile Investigative Fellow. During her time earning her master’s degree, she drew from her extensive knowledge of local journalism to report stories on the city, state and national level. Her work includes a story on Harlem’s last assisted-living facility for people living with HIV/AIDS; a profile on New York State’s first Farmers Union; and a database of deaths within the Milwaukee County Jail. She is also a recipient of other fellowships and scholarships from several notable organizations within the news industry including the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN), ProPublica, and the Journalism and Women Symposium (JAWS).

Tags: bikingbike safetyequity

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

Top 100 Cycling Cities: New Data Points the Way on Bike Infrastructure Investment

‘Women Who Bike at Night’ Explores Cycling in Boston

How the Oregon Convention Center Put Equity First

Living With the Virus Means Designing Innovative Public Spaces of the Future

New Road Policies in Two States Put People, Not Cars, First

New Tool Puts Racial Equity at the Center of Community Funding

Is More COVID-19 Relief On the Way for Transit?

We Need to Stop Traffic Deaths. But Is Policing Really the Answer?

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs
Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2022 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 653 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous at $60/Year
  • Eric at $60/Year
  • Dina in San Francisco, CA at $60/Year

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $10 or $5/Month

    Next City notebook

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    The 21 Best Solutions of 2021 special edition magazine

  • Donate $40 or $10/Month

    Brave New Home by Diana Lind