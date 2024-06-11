Become A Member

Donate

Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Webinar Library

Ebooks

Magazine

Podcast

Features

Latest News

Topics

Vanguard

Shop

Jobs

×
  1. Home
  2. Urbanist News
  3. Environment
  4. A Seattle Urban Garden Models What Community Input Should Look Like

A Seattle Urban Garden Models What Community Input Should Look Like

An innovative urban garden project in Seattle, with community input and partnerships at its heart, will serve as a city-wide and national model.

 

More than 20 parks across Seattle support urban gardens developed and managed in partnership with local communities. From small community garden plots to large orchards, the gardens provide fresh, healthy food to community members across the city. Seattle Parks and Recreation, through its Urban Food Systems Program, provides the land and the infrastructure for these projects. But community members are at the heart of each project, determining what to grow and how to plant and manage their gardens.

One such project — the Rainier Community Center’s new urban garden — has received the 2024 Toro Urban Park Innovation Award. The award, presented by The Toro Company in partnership with the City Parks Alliance, recognizes innovation in park management and practices. Recipients receive a $50,000 grant to support their respective projects. The award will be formally presented at Greater & Greener 2024 on Monday, June 24.

With support from the grant, the Rainier Community Center Garden will be fully refurbished. Fifty years ago, the land was used as a municipal dump. Today, the park is a vibrant neighborhood focal point, with a busy community center surrounded by sports fields, a playground, and a walking loop, with the garden at the center of it all. (About forty years ago, the city cleaned up the dump, and the land was capped so that anything remaining underneath couldn’t be disturbed.) At almost 2,000 square feet, the garden allows ample room for planting. Because of the site’s history, the garden will be planted in raised beds and containers, which provides flexibility and the opportunity for community partners to get creative. The project will produce thousands of pounds of fresh, nutritious food.

(Photo courtesy Seattle Parks and Recreation)

The Rainier Community Center urban garden project involves several partners. One of them is the project’s lead partner iUrban Teen, a STEM+Arts education program that brings together underrepresented teens and young adults for career exploration and mentoring. The students will play a key role in developing and maintaining the garden and will make a difference in their community as they learn about sustainable food production and environmental stewardship. The food grown in the garden will be distributed by a food bank operated by the Seattle Indian Health Board, a nonprofit serving the indigenous population in Seattle.

Another project partner, the University of Washington’s School of Public Health’s Nutritional Sciences Program, will involve students studying food systems, nutrition, and health. They will gain hands-on experience creating urban agriculture projects that increase access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food while supporting communities reconnecting with food systems.

Paris Yates, Urban Food Systems Manager at Seattle Parks and Recreation, explained that the partners will work with the food bank to understand what the population it serves would like to receive from the garden. Yates shared that he enjoys seeing how each garden across the city evolves. Every community approaches planting differently in keeping with their cultural needs and preferences. “We can’t bring these projects to life without community support,” he said. “I really like seeing people come in and bring their ideas to the projects. It sometimes makes me think a bit differently about things.”

The Rainier Community Center Garden’s urban farm model will help inform future Seattle Park and Recreation urban food system projects. This model has the potential to be replicated nationally and internationally. Based on the work in this garden, an environmental education curriculum will be created for use at other Seattle Parks and Recreation food production sites.

(Photo courtesy Seattle Parks and Recreation)

The project will be featured on a tour at the upcoming Greater & Greener conference in Seattle this June. The conference, presented by City Parks Alliance, is dedicated to exploring the full potential of parks as city-building tools and includes a mix of indoor learning sessions and hands-on outdoor experiences. The conference is designed to positively impact the host cities, and the Toro Urban Park Innovation Award will ensure a lasting, tangible impact long after the conference ends.

Marnie Wells, President of The Toro Company Foundation, explained why the project was selected for the award: “The project exemplifies innovation by prioritizing the community’s values and incorporating the cultural and ethnic practices of its residents. Beyond delivering healthy, locally sourced food, it also champions workforce development and the education of future generations.”

A key theme of the Greater & Greener conference and all of City Parks Alliance’s programming is the role of parks as critical urban infrastructure. City Parks Alliance Executive Director Catherine Nagel explains, “The Rainier Community Garden project showcases how parks are vital to strong neighborhoods and resilient cities. It also shows how parks provide a great return on investment. This project supports the community’s values and cultural practices, ensures food security, grows the environmental workforce, and creates positive community green spaces.”

A Letter From Our Executive Director

Imagine a world where every voice is heard and where every community thrives. This world isn’t just a dream; it’s a possibility, a reality that you, as an integral part of Next City’s network of city-builders, help to create.

But, let’s face it—the journey isn’t easy. You know too well the adversaries we face together: entrenched bureaucracies, outdated systems, and societal structures designed to divide and diminish. These challenges are real, and they can sometimes make you feel isolated in your pursuit of a better world. Yet, you persist, fueled by the belief that change is not just possible but is happening right now.

That’s where Next City steps in. We are your ally. Our stories aren’t just stories—they are affirmations that change is underway. Our articles, webinars, podcast episodes and ebooks provide you with inspiration, but also with the insights and information necessary to fuel change that brings about more equitable and inclusive communities.

And now, more than ever, we need your support. The status quo ought no longer be acceptable. Next City has continuously published for 20 years, and for even longer, our leaders have said we must be impatient for change. Today, in everything from our politics to our climate, I believe we are at a pivotal moment when action in cities cannot be desired but required.

As a Next City reader, you are already taking responsibility. You recognize that the systems you are part of matter, and you are committed to making a difference. There are 45,000 of you subscribed to Next City’s newsletters, 175,000 following us on social media, and over 1 million people visit nextcity.org each year. Each has a different capacity to give, but every donation, no matter the size, makes a significant impact.

By donating to Next City, you are not only supporting our mission but also breaking down barriers and challenging norms. Your contribution is a powerful tool that enables our journalists to continue unearthing and sharing the stories that catalyze change and remind us all of what’s possible when we come together.

So, we invite you to take this step with us. Use the button below to make a contribution to Next City today, and be part of a collective effort to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future for all. Your donation today is more than just a gift—it’s a commitment to a future we all believe in.

With gratitude,
Lucas Grindley
Executive Director, Next City

Donate
Like what you’re reading? Get a browser notification whenever we post a new story. You’re signed-up for browser notifications of new stories. No longer want to be notified? Unsubscribe.

Jennifer Caddick is the City Parks Alliance’s Communications and Marketing Director. 

Tags: parksgardening

Comments

Add to the Discussion

Next City sustaining members can comment on our stories. Keep the discussion going! Join our community of engaged members by donating today.

Your Name Your Position at Your Company

Related Reads

Embracing the Urban Wild

Fight City Gun Violence With Better Street Design

What the City of Rotterdam Can Teach Us About the Power of Green Roofs

Mural that reads 'Land Back' with Indigenous artwork along fence

From a Vacant, City-Owned Lot to Chicago’s First Indigenous Garden

A $31 Million Wetland Restoration Project In South Philly Breaks Ground

In Puerto Rico, Activists Transform Abandoned Land To Build Food Sovereignty

KABOOM! volunteers upload playground sign

Nonprofit Takes a Big-Picture Approach to Solving Playspace Inequity

How Our Obsession With Parking Fuels the Climate Crisis

The Next City Podcast

Most Popular

Job Board

View all jobs

Institutional Members

  • Center for Community Progress
  • City of Aurora, IL
  • SPUR
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Pratt Institute Libraries
  • Opportunity Finance Network

View all →

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit news organization that believes journalists have the power to amplify solutions and spread workable ideas from one city to the next city. Our mission is to inspire greater economic, environmental, and social justice in cities.
Learn more about us →

We depend on our members for support. Join today to read unlimited stories, gain instant access to ebooks or webinars, and support the spread of solutions that liberate cities.

Become A Member

© 2024 Next City, Inc.

×
Next City App Never Miss A StoryDownload our app ×
×

You've reached your monthly limit of three free stories.

This is not a paywall. Become a free or sustaining member to continue reading.

  • Read unlimited stories each month
  • Our email newsletter
  • Webinars and ebooks in one click
  • Our Solutions of the Year magazine
  • Support solutions journalism and preserve access to all readers who work to liberate cities

Join 1109 other sustainers such as:

  • Anonymous at $10/Month
  • Anonymous at $10/Month
  • Melissa at $10/Month

Already a member? Log in here. U.S. donations are tax-deductible minus the value of thank-you gifts. Questions? Learn more about our membership options.

or pay by credit card:
Provide your address to receive a free gift.

All members are automatically signed-up to our email newsletter. You can unsubscribe with one-click at any time.

  • Donate $20 or $5/Month

    20th Anniversary Solutions of the Year magazine

has donated ! Thank you 🎉
Donate ×