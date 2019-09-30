The Shape of (Housing) Things to Come

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an excerpt from “The Shaping of Us: How Everyday Spaces Structure Our Lives, Behavior, and Well-Being,” by Lily Bernheimer, published by Trinity University Press. In it, the author looks at the built and natural worlds through the lenses of environmental psychology, design and architecture. In this selection, Bernheimer digs into how open-source software and self-building can inform affordable, high-density housing in cities.

What if we could collectively create our cities and share resources as easily as we can edit Wikipedia pages? This is what architect and WikiHouse co-founder Alastair Parvin and his colleagues have set out to facilitate.

A Pattern Language may have had more substantial impact on SimCity than on real cities in the twentieth century, but the opensource technologies and frameworks it inspired are now finally enabling Alexander’s vision to become a reality. WikiHouse is fostered under an organization called 00 (pronounced ‘Zero Zero’), whose strange name is “a mystery to all and subject to personal interpretation,” mine being that nihilistic robots from the future founded the collaborative studio in an effort to save humanity from destroying ourselves in the impending corporate robot takeover.

I met Parvin at 00’s Hackney studios, where he drew wonderful little pictures on tracing paper demonstrating how the horizon of the sky and sea may have been the only straight line known to humankind in ancient times.

This WikiHow installation was constructed outside of the Building Centre for the London Design Festival 2016. (Credit: WikiHouse CC BY)

“What most people call bad design isn’t bad design,” said Parvin, “It’s really good design for a totally different set of economic outcomes, which is producing real estate.” Until we start driving housing production with the goal of housing people rather than producing real estate, it will continue to be badly designed for the social, environmental, and economic needs of everyday families. “The housing crisis is mis-framed as a numbers game when it’s not,” Parvin explained.

Highly developed nations ranging from the U.S. and U.K. to China and Australia are not experiencing housing crises because it’s technologically or financially impossible to build the required housing — these are some of the world’s largest economies. It’s because we are approaching the problem the wrong way around. For decades, we have relied on speculative, debt-dependent development. And the speculative development housing machine works by making a profit on land values. It’s a system rigged to prioritize packaging housing units into smaller portions with higher price tags, planned obsolescence rather than good quality, and profit above well-being.

The housing crisis is not just a crisis of supply. It is a crisis of unaffordability, inequality, and poor quality — resulting in environmentally, economically, and socially unsustainable buildings. The housing crisis is the failure of a complex system. A perfect storm.

In the U.K. almost half of all new homes are built by just ten companies. So it’s not very surprising that this lack of diversity in the ecology of our built environment generates a lack of ordered complexity. Imagine if a savannah once teeming with a variety of mammals, insects, and plant species came to be dominated solely by hyenas, cockroaches, and Bermuda grass. It would look odd. And moreover, it wouldn’t be a sustainable ecosystem. According to a report by Parvin and Andy Reeve, “Scaling the Citizen Sector,” speculative development is often not feasible on small sites (defined as fewer than thirty units in the U.K.) — exactly the kinds of end bits in our urban fabric we most need to make use of. The nooks and crannies that can enliven a city when we plant tiny homes or businesses in them. The little pieces that bring complexity to the greater whole.

The Wiki Model of Housing Design

Parvin realized early on in his career that the best way to address the multiple problems of the housing crisis was to scale up what some call the “citizen sector” — also known in Britain as self-build and custom-build. “The moment you put the end user in charge of procuring their home, they are still procuring a financial asset in most cases, but they’re primarily procuring the place they’re going to live and bring up their kids,” said Parvin. “Every country has an imperative to tackle climate change right now, but the only people with an economic incentive to put more insulation in the walls are the people who are going to pay the heating bills. Yet they’re the only group we have yet to take seriously as a scalable force.”

And in a manner any good environmental psychology researcher would be proud of, Parvin and his colleagues set about addressing this problem by identifying the barriers to change. What issues were getting in the way of people taking a more active role in their own housing?

“It’s too damn difficult” — too difficult for people to sell and procure land, figure out what they want to build, how to build it, and manage the whole timelessly time-consuming building process. Meanwhile, in a different part of their brains, 00 was always interested in the success of open-source software like the wiki technology behind Wikipedia and the Linux operating system — technologies influenced by the Pattern Language model of an open sourcebook created through many small contributions.

“We’d seen the way [open source] had transformed the software industry — what would that mean for architecture? And that loop didn’t really close for us at 00 until we saw digital fabrication. We realized for the first time that you could share design solutions as code and replicate them as code… We realized these digital tools could solve the ‘too damn difficult’ problem — going from experiment to a scalable digital supply chain, which companies and citizens can use to find each other and build better homes.”

Parvin hopes to do for housing development what Wikipedia and Airbnb have done for knowledge-sharing and hotel accommodation. Critically, WikiHouse combines the distributive potential of the open-source framework with the burgeoning possibilities of digital fabrication. We’re at the dawn of what many are calling the fourth industrial revolution — a shift which people like Parvin believe will reshape society even more profoundly than steam trains and factories, hopefully for the better. Instead of organizing our lives and towns around centralized factories and retail outlets, digital fabrication technologies like 3D printers and CNC machines hold the potential to redistribute where and how we make things ranging from houses to toothbrushes.

CNC machines (computer numerical controlled lathes) are the less sexy sister of the digital fabrication family. Everyone gushes about 3D printers — which have been used to “print” multiple-story buildings. But many architects are actually more excited about the potential of CNC machines. One of the key tools in the WikiHouse stack is a technology called WREN, which they describe as the first building system designed for open, digital manufacturing: a kind of digital Lego.

Digital Fabrication and DIY Housing

The desks in 00’s studio — a little urban laboratory nestled in a barn-like industrial space — are strewn with miniature wooden models of the big Lego pieces that can be put together to build a WikiHouse. Though before all the Lego enthusiasts jump out of their seats it is important to note that they are not actually Lego or even block-shaped. They look a bit more like a cross between giant popsicle sticks and Lincoln Logs (the miniature, notched logs children use to build model log cabins, which, incidentally, were invented by one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s sons).

I will not pretend to understand the inner workings of this complex web of interconnected technologies. But WikiHouse’s central platform is a community library of 3D models, which share common design principles, and can also be freely shared. Anyone can use these tools to cut their very own Lego/Lincoln Log set using a material like structural plywood. And these can be easily put together without standard construction skills or power tools, using pegs and wedges hammered together with a wooden mallet, which you can also print.

The basic frame on the smallest WikiHouse can be put up like a barn by a few people in a single day. The larger, three and four-story creations they envision will require a bit more machine-power to assemble. Windows, shingles, toilets, and other trimmings can be added using local materials or additional printable pieces. Prototypes have been built in places like Haiti, Washington State, and Korea. But WikiHouse means much more than a nifty, high-performance plywood house.

dotMake, an organization that strives for publicly accessible digital fabrication, built a pavilion from WikiHouse's open construction plans in Dashilar, Beijing during the Beijing Design Week 2016. The pavilion was assembled and built on site by 12 high school students in seven hours.

Like Wikipedia, WikiHouse is meant to function as an open community library, which people can borrow from, add to, and build upon: “a full, open, urban development model.”

“Housing is not a noun, housing is a verb,” says Parvin, quoting architect and self-building advocate, John Turner. “We flip from seeing houses as objects, assets, to seeing them as a continuous process of supporting peoples’ lives.”

WikiHouse and a growing number of other projects like it actively engage citizens in the process of housing. In other words, WikiHouse is a platform for collective and self-efficacy. It puts the power of vernacular building and piecemeal growth back into the hands of everyday people.

The Power of Engaged Customization

When instant cake mixes made their supermarket debut in the 1950s, American home cooks were initially suspicious. These boxes of floury powder promised to make cake-baking as easy as pie — well, much easier than pie, actually. Cake mixes were too easy. The manufacturers discovered that requiring the addition of an egg instilled the process with just enough effort to make the housewives happy with their work. To feel they had indeed “baked the cake.” The cake also looked and tasted better. And handling the egg was an enjoyable biophilic act — what other food has such an iconic and primal form? Various factors may have played a role, but the greater sense of effort gained from a little extra labor is believed to have been essential to the subsequent success of the cake mix.

While we might imagine that taking on greater labor, costs, and time would lessen the value of a chair or cake, the reverse seems to be the case. We place greater value on things we have worked to create. The IKEA effect, as this phenomenon has been called by business psychologist Michael I. Norton and his colleagues, may not be as counterintuitive as it first appears. People typically say their jobs are less enjoyable than other activities they engage in, like spending time with friends or going out for a meal. But they also tend to rank their work as one of the most rewarding activities. A wide range of research into this seemingly contradictory attitude has consistently confirmed that as we expend more effort on a particular activity or piece of work, we also value it more highly. Even rats, our favorite old animal stand-ins for human nature, prefer food sources that they have to work harder to acquire.